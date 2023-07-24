CodiumAI Disrupts the Pull Request Paradigm with Cutting-Edge Open-Source PR-Agent Adopted by Giants

TEL-AVIV, Israel, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its successful launch out of stealth just four months ago, and reaching a significant milestone with over 100,000 installs, today, CodiumAI announces its next stride towards transforming the software development landscape by releasing an open-source pull-request AI agent, dubbed PR-Agent.

Since its quiet release just one week ago, the PR-Agent has garnered significant attention and support, receiving hundreds of stars on its open-source GitHub repository. Notably, industry giants like Intel have already adopted the PR-Agent, testifying to its effectiveness and value in the development workflow.

The PR-Agent is an innovative bot designed to address one of the biggest pain points for development teams - the Pull Request (PR) process. According to recent industry data, companies face the daunting challenge of handling a staggering 400 million pull requests each year, making it a significant bottleneck in the quest for efficiency. CodiumAI's PR-Agent aims to change that by enhancing collaboration and streamlining the PR process. According to a StackOverflow survey, while 50% of developers are interested in using AI for "committing and reviewing code", only 10% are currently doing so.

By leveraging artificial intelligence, the PR-Agent allows organizations and developers to enhance their PR Process with valuable reviews, advice, and assistance. With its powerful capabilities and interactivity, the PR-Agent significantly improves collaboration among team members and enables more efficient and effective PR reviews.

With the PR-Agent, developers can now generate descriptions for their pull requests, ask questions about specific PRs, conduct detailed reviews, and even receive inline code suggestions.

The PR-Agent is compatible with both GitHub and GitLab, ensuring wide accessibility for development teams. CodiumAI is committed to continuously improving the agent's capabilities and welcomes contributions from the community to enhance its reasoning and tools.

"We are thrilled to openly release the PR-Agent, which empowers developers with AI-driven features to streamline their PR process," said Itamar Friedman, CEO of CodiumAI. "The PR process is where collaboration happens, and we believe that our PR-Agent will revolutionize how teams work together, making the process more seamless and productive."

About CodiumAI

As CodiumAI's mission is to transform the software development landscape by addressing critical pain points and providing innovative solutions, enabling developers and companies alike to increase their Code Integrity. The release of the PR-Agent represents the first leap forward in streamlining the PR process and fostering collaboration among developers.

