COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES DATE FOR 2023 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

- Conference call to be held on May 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. U.S. EDT -

REHOVOT, Israel, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CollPlant Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: CLGN), a regenerative and aesthetics medicine company developing innovative technologies and products based on its non-animal-derived collagen for tissue regeneration and organ manufacturing, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on May 24, 2023, before the market open. The Company will then host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and corporate updates on May 24th at 10:00 am Eastern Daylight Time.

Conference call information

CollPlant's 3D bioprinted regenerative breast implants. Photo by Valerie Arad

To participate in the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:

U.S. investors: 1-877-407-9716

Investors outside of the U.S.: 1-201-493-6779

Israel investors: 1-809-406-247

Conference ID: 13737936

Note, you can avoid long wait times for the operator by using the Call me™ feature and clicking the link below 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time:

https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13728588&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

Submit questions to management in advance of the call

To ask management a question ahead of the call, please email John Mullaly at LifeSci Advisors LLC up until 24 hours before the event at [email protected].

Webcast information

A live webcast will also be available in listen-only mode and can be accessed here or via the link to be posted on the News & Events section of the CollPlant Investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the Company's website for a limited time.

About CollPlant

CollPlant is a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. The Company's products are based on its rhCollagen (recombinant human collagen) produced with CollPlant's proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. These products address indications for the diverse fields of tissue repair, aesthetics, and organ manufacturing, and are ushering in a new era in regenerative and aesthetic medicine.

In 2021 CollPlant entered into a development and global commercialization agreement for dermal and soft tissue fillers with Allergan, an AbbVie company, the global leader in the dermal filler market.

For more information about CollPlant, visit http://www.collplant.com

