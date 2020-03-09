CyberMDX and Sham (Relyens group) Partner to Proactively Manage Hospital Cyber Risks

Partnership to provide holistic risk management solution for the medical community

NEW YORK, Mar 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberMDX , a leading healthcare cybersecurity provider delivering visibility and threat prevention for medical devices, IoT, and clinical networks, and Sham (Relyens group), Europe's largest insurance and risk management provider for healthcare, today announced a partnership to accelerate and enhance the delivery of proactive risk management.

The partnership will introduce CyberMDX's visibility and cybersecurity capabilities to Sham's offering to create a first-of-its-kind, end-to-end risk management solution for healthcare. This combined offering will provide a means for organizations to centrally asses and efficiently manage their risks across all business dimensions.

"We understand that when a policy is taken out, the value comes not only in the financial security extended to the policyholder, but the peace of mind as well.

Data analysis, the use of artificial intelligence tools and technological progress now offer the possibility of reducing or even avoiding the risks linked to the activity of healthcare players and regions," says Relyens group CEO, Dominique Godet. "We are looking beyond financial coverage to help hospitals ensure operational continuity and secure their vital medical devices and network infrastructure."

Cybersecurity is fast becoming a business requirement in this hyper-connected age; even more so when it comes to healthcare where the quality and continuity of care depends on increasingly at risk connected medical devices.

"We chose to partner with CyberMDX because of their superior technology and proven market maturity — their solution being deployed and relied upon across hundreds of medical facilities globally," Godet explains.

Partnering with CyberMDX, Sham has taken the next step in expanding its healthcare offering from risk management solutions focused on the day after (e.g. insurance) to more holistic solutions addressing the day prior (e.g. security, resilience, and optimization).

"We are proud to partner with Sham (Relyens group) as a healthcare market leader. Together with Sham, we approach the risks and opportunities facing healthcare organizations from a wide lens. Building a synergetic value proposition with Sham's existing services and expertise, our goal is not only to protect hospital assets from attack, but to add operational value and risk management capabilities to benefit the whole healthcare organization," says CyberMDX CEO, Amir Magner.

About Relyens

Relyens is the leading European mutual group providing insurance and risk management services to healthcare professionals and local authorities that deliver public interest services. With nearly 1,100 employees, more than 30,000 customers and members, and 900,000 people covered in four countries (France, Spain, Italy and Germany), in 2018 Relyens collected €847 million in premiums and generated revenue of €456 million. Firmly established in its clients' environments through its Sham (healthcare and medical-social sectors) and Sofaxis (local authorities) brands, the Group develops tailored comprehensive solutions combining insurance and risk management capabilities. www.relyens.eu / Twitter : @Relyens / LinkedIn : Relyens

About CyberMDX

A pioneer in healthcare cyber intelligence, CyberMDX delivers endpoint visibility, device risk profiling, network threat prevention, and automated management for medical, IT, OT, and IoT devices. Deployed worldwide and in hundreds of facilities, CyberMDX's best-in-class solution was built from the ground up for healthcare delivery organizations.

Media Contact

Lazer Cohen

[email protected]ications.com

+347-753-8256

SOURCE CyberMDX