Dayzz presents at ESRS conference positive results for sleep improvement in a clinical population

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AI based sleep solution, dayzz app, presented at ESRS (European Sleep Research Society) conference the outcomes of a randomized controlled trial testing its effects on patients with physician diagnosed Insomnia. The clinical trial was conducted at the Carmel Medical Center Sleep Disorders Clinic and led by Professor Giora Pillar, Faculty of Medicine, Technion University. The trial was supported by the Israel Innovation Authority with a financial grant.

Trial results indicate that participants treated with the dayzz' CBTi - based data driven intervention for Insomnia showed clinically significant reductions in insomnia severity and improvement in sleep-related quality of life.

Dr Mairav Cohen-Zion, dayzz Chief Science Officer said: "Recent global events have led to a sharp increase in the need for remote healthcare for a range of chronic health conditions, among them sleep disorders. dayzz is committed to developing scalable, evidence-based digital solutions to address this critical need."

Professor Giora Pillar, the principal investigator added: "The mobile application allowed close monitoring and ongoing instruction to patients with Insomnia, which they found very supportive and helpful. Patients received ongoing and modified recommendations from the app which is a promising, novel approach with positive results. The increased occurrence of Insomnia, especially recently with the COVID-19 epidemic, requires clinicians to find novel, scalable approaches to treat patients and the dayzz app was found to be efficient and helpful."

dayzz continuously invests in validating its product. In August, dayzz launched a randomized clinical trial in collaboration with researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School to examine the effectiveness of its solution in a large community-based organizational setting.

dayzz is currently offering its sleep improvement tool as a digital wellness product, and is working towards US market clearance of the tool for the insomnia application, which is not yet commercially available in the US at this time.

dayzz is an innovative digital sleep solution, providing personalized sleep training plans to individuals across the US. dayzz' machine learning engine enables assessment of common sleep problems. Based on big data analysis, the app constantly adjusts users' training plans to fit their needs and progress, and offers the right intervention at the right time, with continuous support and unique motivational strategies. dayzz offers its sleep solution to US employers and payers to increase productivity, enhance well-being, optimize usage of the healthcare system and reduce associated costs. Based on the vast amounts of data gathered, employers receive periodic overview reports, presenting aggregated data about their employees' sleep status to help them better understand how to further improve employee experience and performance. Therapeutic use for insomnia treatment is currently under investigation and not available for sale in the United States. The company is led by an experienced team in the fields of business, technology, and clinical treatment. For more information, visit https://dayzz.com.

