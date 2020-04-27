Eltek Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenues of $ 3 4 .8 million in 201 9 compared to $33.9 million in 2018

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards, announced today its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Mr. Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are pleased with the growth in our revenues and profitability in the fourth quarter and the significant change in our full year results. The improved results reflect the implementation of our previously announced turnaround plan."

"The outbreak and spread of the Coronavirus has created new operational and business challenges that we are dealing with. We see both additional risks and opportunities in this new environment," concluded Mr. Yaffe.

Highlights of the Full Year of 2019 compared to the Full Year of 2018

Revenues for the full year of 2019 amounted to $34.8 million compared to revenues of $33.9 million in 2018.

for the full year of 2019 amounted to compared to revenues of in 2018. Gross profit was $6.0 million (17.3% of revenues) in 2019 compared to gross profit of $2.6 million (7.7% of revenues) in 2018.

was (17.3% of revenues) in 2019 compared to gross profit of (7.7% of revenues) in 2018. Operating profit was $1.4 million in 2019 compared to an operating loss of $2.1 million in 2018.

was in 2019 compared to an operating loss of in 2018. Net profit was $1.8 million or $0.48 per fully diluted share in 2019, compared to a net loss of $2.6 million or $1.28 per fully diluted share in 2018.

was or per fully diluted share in 2019, compared to a net loss of or per fully diluted share in 2018. EBITDA was $3.8 million in 2019 compared to negative EBITDA of $420,000 in 2018.

was in 2019 compared to negative EBITDA of in 2018. Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $2.6 million in 2019 compared to $813,000 used in operating activities in 2018.

amounted to in 2019 compared to used in operating activities in 2018. Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2019 were $1.6 million compared to $992,000 as of December 31, 2018 .

Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2019 compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2018

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $8.6 million compared to revenues of $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

for the fourth quarter of 2019 were compared to revenues of in the fourth quarter of 2018. Gross profit was $1.5 million (17.0% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to a gross profit of $603,000 (7.7% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2018.

was (17.0% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to a gross profit of (7.7% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2018. Operating profit was $379,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to an operating loss of $416,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

was in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to an operating loss of in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net profit was $370,000 or $0.08 per fully diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to a net loss of $631,000 or $0.31 per fully diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

was or per fully diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to a net loss of or per fully diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018. EBITDA was $817,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to negative EBITDA of $43,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

was in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to negative EBITDA of in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net cash used in operating activities amounted to $141,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $136,000 of cash provided from operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Conference Call

Eltek will conduct a conference call to discuss the results today, Monday, April 27, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will feature remarks by Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer and Alon Mualem, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate, please call the following teleconference numbers. Please allow for additional time to connect prior to the call:

United States: 1-888-668-9141

Israel: 03-9180609

International: +972-3-9180609

At:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

15:30 p.m. Israel Time

A replay of the call will be available through the Investor Info section on Eltek's corporate website at http://www.nisteceltek.com approximately 24 hours after the conference call is completed and will be archived for 30 days.

About Eltek

Eltek – "Innovation Across the Board", is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), and is the Israeli leader in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Eltek, which was founded in 1970, has its headquarters in Israel Eltek also operates through its subsidiaries in North America and in Europe and by agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa and South America.

For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com.

Forward Looking Statement:

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to statements regarding expected results in future quarters, the impact of the Coronavirus on the economy and our operations, risks in product and technology development and rapid technological change, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the sales cycle, changing economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands US$, except per share data)





















Three months ended

Twelve months ended





December 31,

December 31,





2019 2018

2019

2018













Revenues 8,582 7,827

34,794

33,939

Costs of revenues (7,124) (7,224)

(28,787)

(31,342)

Gross profit 1,458 603

6,007

2,597

Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,063) (1,022)

(4,604)

(4,669)

Impairment loss on goodwill 0 0

0

0

R&D expenses, net (16) 3

(16)

-

Operating profit (loss) 379 (416)

1,387

(2,072)

Financial expenses, net (32) (211)

(440)

(475)

Other income, net 48 3

923

3



















Loss before income tax 347 (627)

947

(2,547)























































Profit (loss) before income tax 395 (624)

1,870

(2,544)



















Tax expenses (25) (7)

(77)

(63)



















Net Profit (loss) 370 (631)

1,793

(2,607)



















Net loss attributable to non controlling interest 0 0

0

0

Net loss attributable to non controlling interest







Net Profit (loss) attributable to Eltek Ltd. 369.73 (631)

1,792.88

(2,607)

Earnings per share































Basic and diluted net profit (loss) per ordinary share 0.08 (0.31)

0.48

(1.28)



















Weighted average number of ordinary shares







used to compute basic and diluted net profit (loss)







per ordinary share (in thousands) 4,380 2,029

3,734

2,029





















Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands US$)





















December 31, December 31,













2019 2018

























Assets

































Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents 1,628 992









Receivables: Trade, net of provision for doubtful accounts 7,480 5,682









Other 145 868









Inventories 3,735 3,611









Prepaid expenses 530 292



























Total current assets 13,518 11,445



























Long term assets 0 0









Long term assets













Severance pay fund 60 53









Long term prepaid expenses - 39









Operating lease right of use assets 2,490 -









Total long term assets 2,550 92



























Fixed assets, less accumulated depreciation 6,761 6,623



























Total Assets 22,829 18,160

















































































Liabilities and Shareholder's equity



























Current liabilities













Short-term credit and current maturities of long-term debts

2,120 6,606









Short-term credit from related party

3,472 2,668









Accounts payable: Trade 4,673 4,108









Related parties - 0









Other 3,118 3,377









Short-term operating lease liabilities 1,383 -



























Total current liabilities 14,766 16,759



























Long-term liabilities











Long term debt, excluding current maturities 387 308









Employee severance benefits 268 211









Deferred tax liabilities 45 -









Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,094 -



























Total long-term liabilities 1,794 519



























Equity















Ordinary shares, NIS 3.0 par value authorized 10,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 4,380,268 and 2,028,552 at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

3,964 1,985









Additional paid-in capital

18,583 17,270









Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments

2,479 2,340









Capital reserve

963 800









Accumulated deficit

(19,720) (21,513)









Shareholders' equity

6,269 882









Non controlling interest

0 0









Total equity

6,269 882









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 22,829 18,160















































Eltek Ltd. Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations (In thousands US$)















Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations

Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,



2019 2018

2019

2018



Unaudited

Unaudited

























GAAP net Income (loss)

370 (631)

1,793

(2,607) Add back items:





























Financial expenses, net

32 211

440

475 Income tax expense

25 7

77

63 Impairment loss on goodwill

0 0

0

0 Depreciation and amortization

390 370

1,508

1,649 Non-GAAP EBITDA

817 (43)

3,818

(420)

Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statement of Cash flow (In thousands US$)





















Three months ended

Twelve months ended





December 31,

December 31,





2019 2018

2019

2018



















Cash flows from operating activities:

































Net Income (loss)

370 (631)

1,793

(2,607)



















Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net















cash flows provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

390 367

1,508

1,649

Capital loss on disposal of fixed assets, net

- 101

-

101

Stock-based compensation

53 56

141

56

Transaction with controlling shareholder

(22) 49

22

49

Revaluation of long term loans

(2) 6

(38)

29

Increase in deferred tax liabilities

45 -

45

-

Impairment of goodwill

-







-





464 579

1,678

1,884



















Decrease (Increase) in operating lease right-of-use assets

8 -

(3)

-

Decrease in operating lease liabilities



-





-

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(565) 1,264

(1,277)

790

Decrease (Increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses

(58) 155

598

467

Decrease (increase) in inventories

77 631

175

(30)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

15 (1,518)

107

(871)

Decrease in other liabilities and accrued expenses

(473) (309)

(529)

(443)

Increase (decrease) in employee severance benefits, net

21 (35)

36

(3)





(975) 188

(893)

(90)



















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(141) 136

2,578

(813)





































Cash flows from investing activities:















Owners investment















Purchase of fixed assets

(263) (425)

(806)

(619)

Purchase of Intangible asset

-



-

-

Purchase of Intangible asset

-











Net cash used in investing activities

(263) (425)

(806)

(619)





































Cash flows from financing activities:















Short- term bank credit, net

135 30

(4,181)

986

Short- term shareholder loan

2 (40)

561

1,390

Issuance of ordinary shares in rights offering, net

- -

3,298

-

Repayment of long-term loans from bank

(216) (220)

(891)

(910)

Proceeds from long-term loans

(0) 377

558

378

Repayment of credit from fixed asset payables

(188) (83)

(477)

(317)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(267) 64

(1,132)

1,527



















Effect of translation adjustments

11 15

(4)

10



















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(660) (210)

636

105



















Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

2,288 1,202

992

887



















Cash and cash equivalents at period end

1,628 992

1,628

992



Investor Contact:

Alon Mualem

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

+972-3-9395023

SOURCE Eltek Ltd.