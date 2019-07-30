Exceed.ai Named Conversational AI "Hot Vendor" By Aragon Research

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exceed.ai, the AI-powered conversational assistant for marketing and sales, has been named a "Hot Vendor" in conversational AI by Aragon Research.

Aragon Research's Hot Vendor [1] report identifies innovative vendors who offer tools, platforms, or services to transform the relationship between enterprises and their customers.

Exceed.ai's conversational assistant uses AI to automate two-way email and chat conversations for contacting, engaging, following-up and booking qualified meetings. The platform works alongside sales reps and frees up more time so they can focus on closing deals.

"We realized that marketing and sales teams need a more efficient way to scale without missing out on good leads or losing their personal touch," said Ilan Kasan, Exceed.ai CEO and co-founder. "With Exceed.ai's conversational assistant, you don't have to worry about leads slipping through the cracks or not getting enough follow-ups. The AI sales assistant contacts, qualifies, follows-up and books sales calls with every lead. Your sales team can then do what they do best and close deals."

"At Exceed.ai, we're dedicated to engaging with our customers and incorporating their feedback into the product. We believe that being named a 'Hot Vendor' illustrates how this dedication leads to market leadership," said Exceed.ai Chief Product Officer and co-founder, Yaron Ismah-Moshe.

Exceed.ai was named a "Hot Vendor" along with other leading platforms such as Intercom, Drift and LivePerson.

Required Disclaimer: Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About Exceed.ai

Founded in 2016, Exceed.ai is an AI-powered sales assistant platform that automatically communicates with leads and enables sales and marketing teams to scale their lead engagement and qualification efforts. Exceed.ai follows up with every lead and qualifies them quickly and easily though two-way, automated conversations with prospects using natural language over chat and email. Sales reps are freed from performing error-prone and repetitive tasks, allowing them to focus on revenue generating activities such as phone calls and demos with potential customers. For more information, visit Exceed.ai.

[1] Aragon Research "Hot Vendors™ in Conversational AI, 2019" by Jim Lundy and Samra Anees, July, 2019.

