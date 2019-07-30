FAIstudios New Film, "Sheep Among Wolves Vol II" Shows How the Iranian Regime is Losing Control of the Iranian People to a Sweeping Movement of Women Who Follow Israel's Messiah

GOLAN HEIGHTS, Israel, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deborah. Rahab. Bathsheba. Mary Magdalene. The young girl with alabaster. The willing young mother. The woman bleeding. The woman caught.

Jesus has a long history of promoting meek and mild women who lean their lives into His redemptive plans and purposes.

Even in the face of crippling sanctions following Trump's withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal, Iranian defiantly pursues the development of their nuclear program. Despite the towering shadow of Iran's extremist government, many Iranians feel misrepresented and disillusioned with the voice and influence of the Islamic regime.

And He isn't finished yet.

Right now, in Iran, women are categorically oppressed and systematically abused day-in and day-out from the moment they take their first breaths. And the world—even in Iran—is clamoring for change. Organized boycotts of the state-imposed hijab have hit the streets. Video footage of violent religious police harassing and abusing women leak to the internet. It is a symptom of a nation sick of Islam, tired of the looming shadow of Iranian Revolution hanging over their country. But no politician or planned protest can achieve real or lasting peace, let alone true freedom.

We need Jesus for that.

Women in Iran need Jesus for that.

In a breathtaking move reminiscent of Scripture, Jesus is sweeping through the Islamic Republic of Iran—revealing Himself to women, because His eyes are always on the oppressed (Psalm 9:9; 103:6; Isaiah 66:2). And these women, forever transformed by the God who sees them (Genesis 16:13), are turning Iran upside down (Acts 17:6).

It is a powerful revelation of the Jewish Messiah.

And it's happening right now, in a real place, with real people, in real time.

Meet these women. Hear their stories. And celebrate what the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob is doing for and through women across the Persian world.

"SHEEP AMONG WOLVES VOL. II"

- FILM COMING SOON 8.23.19 -

