Flash Networks Named Winner of Safaricom Innovation Award

NEPTUNE, New Jersey, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flash Networks, the leading provider of mobile Internet optimization and monetization solutions, announced today that Safaricom has awarded them as the best vendor in the Innovation category at the Safaricom Annual Supplier Awards ceremony held in Nairobi. As a trusted network optimization partner for the last ten years, Flash Networks was selected as leading the market with advanced technology and innovative solutions that help Safaricom improve their subscriber quality of experience and power value added services for better subscriber engagement, protection and control over their data plans.

The Flash Network vHarmony Optimization Platform implemented at Safaricom has proven to be a future proof technology that has continuously evolved to help optimize the user experience while managing the rapidly increasing volumes of traffic generated by mobile video, OTT services, and social media including encrypted data.

"Flash Networks is our trusted partner and expert in all areas related to network performance", said Elly Odera Mbuoro, Head of Network Planning and Design at Safaricom. "vHarmony continues to provide new benefits and its road map and future innovations are spot on for helping us manage our rapid growth."

Flash Networks utilized its expertise in building high performance network architectures to help maximize Safaricom's overall network speed and agility. Flash Networks also provided the ability for Safaricom subscribers to opt-in to tiered video data plans providing them with more control to increase customer engagement and loyalty.

In addition, Flash Network's vHarmony's congestion mitigation features and video optimization capabilities are being used to provide faster downloads and smoother streaming, while preventing bandwidth hungry video from interfering with the performance of web browsing and messaging services. The most recent Speedtest Award named Safaricom as the mobile operator providing the fastest download and upload speeds in Kenya.

"Hand in hand, Safaricom and Flash Networks have been working together to provide a superior user experience while meeting the rapidly increasing demand for mobile video and web browsing," said Ofer Gottfried, CEO at Flash Networks. "We look ahead to our future collaboration as we continue our joint commitment to ensuring the best possible mobile services for Safaricom subscribers."

