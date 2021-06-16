Frost & Sullivan analysts' coverage of Blender

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity research is published in Frost & Sullivan's Independent Equity Research Program framework. Investors trust this type of equity research as it is unbiased, and analysts have no financial interest in the stock. Our publically available full reports linked below give invaluable insight into the valuation of the companies we cover and their markets. You can explore all of the companies we cover HERE and contact for more details or tell us about companies you want us to cover at [email protected].

BLENDER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (TASE: BLND)

Blender is a global FinTech company that provides innovative credit and financing solutions to tens of thousands of customers according to their preferences and needs. The company has developed products and services for providing digital credit using advanced technology to prevent fraud, underwriting, and minimize risks, which significantly improves the operational efficiency of credit systems.

The company focuses on the fast-growing fields of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and Auto Loans. Using its propriety technology, Blender enables a fast and simple shopping experience for both e-Commerce and point of sale transactions. The company acts to expand its digital banking services further and is poised to realize its growth potential in the upcoming years.

Strategy — Blender is seeking to solidify its position as a global digital banking company, among other things by expanding its existing operations in Europe to countries such as Poland, the Czech Republic and other countries in the coming years. Blender is also working to enlarging its financial services portfolio by raising deposits from the public, which will significantly reduce the group's capital costs starting from 2022.

We view Blender as a great opportunity for investors seeking to invest in an innovative FinTech company, specifically one that provides services to the under-served and fast-growing non-bank credit market. Furthermore, the company's plan to expand into digital banking services also strengthens its potential growth value in the coming years.

We value Blender's equity at NIS 374.5 M, with a price target in the range of NIS 49.1 to NIS 55.0, and a mean of NIS 52.1.

