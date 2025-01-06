Groundwork BioAg and ADAMA Announce Exclusive Commercial Agreement to Offer Rootella® Inoculants for Chinese Farmers

Partnership poised to accelerate adoption of cost-effective mycorrhizal inoculants to one of the world's largest agricultural markets

MAZOR, Israel, TEL AVIV, Israel and BEIJING, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundwork BioAg, the largest global producer of mycorrhizal inoculants, and ADAMA Ltd. (SZSE 000553), a leading global crop protection company, today announced an exclusive commercial agreement to offer Rootella® mycorrhizal inoculants to Chinese farmers. This collaboration builds on Groundwork BioAg's successful introduction of Rootella to local distributors in China earlier this year, following the product's approval for commercialization in 2023.

China represents a significant opportunity for mycorrhizal inoculants, with approximately 127 million hectares of harvested cropland. Rootella, a biostimulant based on naturally robust strains of mycorrhizal fungi, offers Chinese farmers a natural and cost-effective solution to improve crop yields, enhance soil health, and reduce dependency on synthetic fertilizers. It is particularly beneficial for farmers growing vegetables, sugarcane, potato, and row crops including cotton, corn and soybean.

"Following the success of our local field trials and the positive response from Chinese distributors, this partnership with ADAMA marks a crucial step in our global expansion strategy," said Hanan Dor, Chief Commercial Officer at Groundwork BioAg. "As environmental and financial pressures mount for farmers worldwide, we're excited to offer Chinese farmers access to the most highly concentrated mycorrhizal inoculant products available, helping them optimize plant health, sequester carbon, and ensure productive, sustainable harvests."

This partnership builds on the success of similar collaborations between Groundwork BioAg and ADAMA in other major agricultural markets, including India, where the companies have successfully introduced mycorrhizal products tailored to local farming practices.

"ADAMA's expansion into biological formulations, including Rootella, is a response to our deep understanding of the evolving needs of farmers in China", said Helen Zhang, General Manager of ADAMA China CDC. "This strategic partnership with Groundwork BioAg expends our portfolio of innovative solutions that not only enhance crop productivity but also promote sustainability. By incorporating biological options into our portfolio, we are committed to supporting sustainable farming practices and providing farmers with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly challenging agricultural environment."

The expanded distribution of Rootella in this important agricultural market is timely, as it supports China's 14th Five-Year National Agriculture Green Development Plan, which emphasizes resource protection, pollution control, and the development of low-carbon agricultural practices.

Groundwork BioAg's representative office in Hainan province has been working with several local distributors following successful local trials in corn, soybean, wheat, cotton and select specialty crops in 2023. ADAMA will offer Rootella to its farmer customers starting in the 2025 planting season.

About Groundwork BioAg

Groundwork BioAg, a global bioagriculture company, leverages the natural power of mycorrhizal fungi to improve the productivity, sustainability and profitability of commercial agriculture and expand regenerative agriculture practices. For more information, visit https://groundworkbioag.com/

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing practical solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. Our culture empowers ADAMA's people to actively listen to farmers and ideate from the field. ADAMA's diverse portfolio of existing active ingredients, coupled with its leading formulation capabilities and proprietary formulation technology platforms, uniquely position the company to develop high-quality, innovative and sustainable products, to address the many challenges farmers and customers face today. ADAMA serves customers in dozens of countries globally, with direct presence in all top 20 markets. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X at @ADAMAAgri.

