Hill Country Wireless in Texas 'Builds It Right the 1st Time' with RADWIN JET
David McCullough, Owner: "JET's performance is simply unparalleled"
24 May, 2019, 16:00 IDT
TEL AVIV, Israel, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RADWIN (www.radwin.com), the global wireless broadband provider, today announced that service provider Hill Country Wireless & Technology in Texas, U.S. deployed RADWIN's JET PRO 750Mbps Point-to-Multipoint series with Beam-forming to deliver high-speed broadband to businesses and homes in the community.
David McCullough, Owner, Hill Country Wireless & Technology: "We're inspired to make our community better and believe broadband is a catalyst to economic growth and prosperity. We aim to provide high-speed, quality Internet to residents and businesses and our philosophy is to 'build it right the first time.' That's why we've invested in RADWIN's state-of-the art JET PtMP which allows us to provide up to 100Mpbs services to our subscribers."
Concluded McCullough: "One challenge we faced was to provide high-speed Internet to wineries and distilleries in Texas Hill Country. It was imperative to provide businesses with fast, reliable Internet to ensure 99.99% uptime for point-of-sale transactions, client data connectivity and other daily functions. Thanks to RADWIN I am able to visit these wineries and distilleries on weekends for pleasure, and not for a support call. It's rewarding to pass through these businesses and get a thumbs up from the owner and hear that their Internet is working and stable. RADWIN has met our requirement of 'install it and forget about it'. JET's performance is simply unparalleled."
Reinhard Florin, General Manager US & Canada: "It is gratifying to work with service providers such as Hill Country Wireless & Technology who bring real change to their communities by driving fast broadband to homes and businesses. For service providers who need advanced solutions that bring ease-of-mind and enable them to deliver the best customer experience, JET PtMP is the way to go."
About RADWIN
RADWIN is a leading provider of Point-to-Multipoint and Point-to-Point broadband wireless solutions. Deployed in over 170 countries, RADWIN's solutions power applications. Visit RADWIN: www.radwin.com
RADWIN Sales
HQ: +972-3-769-2820
Email: sales@radwin.com
Media Contact
Tammy Levy
Tel: +972-3-766-2916
Email: pr@radwin.com
About Hill Country Wireless & Technology
HCWireless provides high-speed, quality and reliable Internet to residents and businesses. We are based out of Johnson City and HCWireless also provides technology services to business, from consulting, network design and implementation, network security and managed technology services.
Tel: +1-830-225-1465
www.hcwireless.com
SOURCE RADWIN
Share this article