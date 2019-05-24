Hill Country Wireless in Texas 'Builds It Right the 1st Time' with RADWIN JET

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RADWIN (www.radwin.com), the global wireless broadband provider, today announced that service provider Hill Country Wireless & Technology in Texas, U.S. deployed RADWIN's JET PRO 750Mbps Point-to-Multipoint series with Beam-forming to deliver high-speed broadband to businesses and homes in the community.

David McCullough, Owner, Hill Country Wireless & Technology: "We're inspired to make our community better and believe broadband is a catalyst to economic growth and prosperity. We aim to provide high-speed, quality Internet to residents and businesses and our philosophy is to 'build it right the first time.' That's why we've invested in RADWIN's state-of-the art JET PtMP which allows us to provide up to 100Mpbs services to our subscribers."

Concluded McCullough: "One challenge we faced was to provide high-speed Internet to wineries and distilleries in Texas Hill Country. It was imperative to provide businesses with fast, reliable Internet to ensure 99.99% uptime for point-of-sale transactions, client data connectivity and other daily functions. Thanks to RADWIN I am able to visit these wineries and distilleries on weekends for pleasure, and not for a support call. It's rewarding to pass through these businesses and get a thumbs up from the owner and hear that their Internet is working and stable. RADWIN has met our requirement of 'install it and forget about it'. JET's performance is simply unparalleled."

SEE THE CLIP

Reinhard Florin, General Manager US & Canada: "It is gratifying to work with service providers such as Hill Country Wireless & Technology who bring real change to their communities by driving fast broadband to homes and businesses. For service providers who need advanced solutions that bring ease-of-mind and enable them to deliver the best customer experience, JET PtMP is the way to go."

About RADWIN

RADWIN is a leading provider of Point-to-Multipoint and Point-to-Point broadband wireless solutions. Deployed in over 170 countries, RADWIN's solutions power applications. Visit RADWIN: www.radwin.com

RADWIN Sales

HQ: +972-3-769-2820

Email: sales@radwin.com

Media Contact

Tammy Levy

Tel: +972-3-766-2916

Email: pr@radwin.com

About Hill Country Wireless & Technology

HCWireless provides high-speed, quality and reliable Internet to residents and businesses. We are based out of Johnson City and HCWireless also provides technology services to business, from consulting, network design and implementation, network security and managed technology services.

Tel: +1-830-225-1465

www.hcwireless.com

SOURCE RADWIN

Related Links

https://www.radwin.com

