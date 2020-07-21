How Content Creators and Influencers Are Using Vanywhere to Adapt to Our Changing World

TEL AVIV, Israel and VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Content Creators and Influencers might be stuck at home due to the global pandemic, but that doesn't mean they have to lose their connections with their most valued fans. Vanywhere, a Tel Aviv/Vancouver-based startup, gives them a way to connect in live, one-on-one, video and voice calls, as well as through direct messages.

Vanywhere announced that Bill Shihara, co-founder of Bittrex, has recently invested in the platform and joined its advisory board. In explaining his decision to back the startup, Shihara describes it as the perfect platform for both this moment and the future. "The realities of today's world have caused a seismic shift in our use of video to connect. From business meetings to doctor's appointments and online learning, we've all become comfortable with video chats. Vanywhere is a natural choice for celebrities, creators, influencers and even brands to connect with their fans. Vanywhere brings people together and maintains that personal authenticity we all need."

Another big name to join Vanywhere is Voice Over Pete, the internet sensation, influencer and Twitch Streamer with over 1 million subscribers on YouTube. Voice Over Pete is among the growing roster of content creators and celebrities using Vanywhere to be available to their fans for one-on-one interactions. While other creators are using a combination of platforms to connect with fans and collect payments, Vanywhere offers a seamless experience that makes it easy for creators and fans to use. "What makes this platform so exciting to be on is that it connects fans with their favorite Creators and Influencers in real time," Voice Over Pete explains. "Vanywhere, allows for conversations, not just messages. Conversations are better for everyone and only available on Vanywhere. That helps me boost engagement with my community and create more relevant content for them."

Vanywhere lets creators and influencers form personal connections with their fans through live, one-on-one video, voice and DMs. Fans get to have that direct contact they're craving in exchange for donations or direct payments. Vanywhere is becoming the best channel for content creators and influencers who want to increase their engagement with their fans and give them unprecedented personal attention.

Available in the Appstore and soon on Google Play, Vanywhere has seen its downloads increase dramatically since the pandemic has forced the world into lockdown. Everyone from streamers on Twitch, to micro-influencers and mega-creators like Voice Over Pete are discovering the value in authentic connections, now more than ever.

