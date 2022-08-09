IceCure Medical to Report H1 2022 Results and Conduct Conference Call on August 15, 2022

CAESAREA, Israel, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) ("IceCure" or the "Company"), developer of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology, the ProSense® System that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced it will report its business and financial results as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2022 on Monday, August 15, 2022 with a press release issued at 4:00 p.m. EDT and will conduct a conference call that will take place that day at 4:30 p.m. EDT. The conference call will be hosted by IceCure management who will be joined by Dr. Kenneth Tomkovich, Co-Primary investigator for IceCure's ICE3 clinical trial on cryoablation of small, low-risk breast cancer.

Dr. Tomkovich is a Diagnostic and Interventional Radiologist with Princeton Radiology and Director of Breast Imaging and Interventions at CentraState Medical Center, New Jersey. A prolific researcher, Dr. Tomkovich has authored or co-authored articles in several medical journals including Respiratory Medicine, Academic Radiology, Emergency Radiology, and the American Journal of Radiology.

Dr. Tomkovich presented interim data from the ICE3 clinical trial at the Radiologists Society of North America (RSNA) in 2021. His presentation titled "Primary Treatment of Low Risk Breast Cancers Using Image-Guided Cryoablation: A 6 Year Update of the ICE3 Trial" was selected to be featured in a daily bulletin by RSNA, the largest radiology society in the world with over 48,000 members in the United States, representing 31 radiologic sub-specialties sharing state-of-the-art radiological innovations.

Conference call:

August 15, 2022 at 4:30 pm ET

US: 1-888-642-5032

Israel/International: +972-3-9180609

