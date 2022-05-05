IM Cannabis to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, May 12 at 5:00 p.m. ET

TORONTO, Canada and GLIL YAM, Israel, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IM Cannabis Corp. (the "Company" or "IM Cannabis") (CSE: IMCC) (NASDAQ: IMCC), a leading medical and adult-use recreational cannabis company with operations in Israel, Canada, and Germany, will report operational and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after market close on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q1 2022 Conference Call

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

U.S./Canada Dial-in: 1-844-825-9789

Israel Dial-in: 1-80-9213284

Germany Dial-in: 0-800-5895393

International Dial-in: 1-412-317-5180

Conference ID: 10167199

Webcast: IMCC Q1 2022 Webcast

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through Thursday, June 9, 2022. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally and enter replay pin number 10167199. A recording of the conference call will also be available on the events & presentations section of the IM Cannabis investor relations website linked here.

About IM Cannabis Corp.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ: IMCC, CSE: IMCC) is a leading international cannabis company providing premium products to medical patients and adult-use recreational consumers. IM Cannabis is one of the very few companies with operations in Israel, Germany and Canada, the three largest federally legal markets. The ecosystem created through its international operations leverages the Company's unique data-driven perspective and product supply chain globally. With its commitment to responsible growth and financial prudence, and the ability to operate within the strictest regulatory environments, the Company has quickly become one of the leading cultivators and distributors of high-quality cannabis globally.

The Company operates medical cannabis retail pharmacies, online platforms, distribution centres and logistical hubs through IMC Holdings Ltd. in Israel that enable the safe delivery and quality control of IM Cannabis products throughout the entire value chain. In Germany, the IM Cannabis ecosystem operates through Adjupharm GmbH, where it also distributes cannabis to pharmacies to medical cannabis patients. In Canada, IM Cannabis operates through Trichome Financial Corp. and its subsidiaries TJAC and MYM, where it cultivates and processes cannabis for the adult-use market at its Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Quebec facilities under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

Company Contact:

Maya Lustig, Director Investor & Public Relations

IM Cannabis

+972-54-677-8100

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Brooks Hamilton, Director

MZ Group – MZ North America

+1 949-546-6326

[email protected]

