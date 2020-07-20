In Italy, Ecomondo and Key Energy 2020 on Environmental Topics in North Africa, in Total Safety at Rimini Expo Centre

Two events under the banner of #safebusines ( https://www.iegexpo.it/en/ ) that IEG has enabled for all its shows together with the integration of cutting edge digital instruments. In addition to the safety measures taken inside the Expo Centre, seating areas will also be set up to access all the programmed events in live streaming and meetings with companies will be organized in total safety through Ecomondo's new app , specifically designed to facilitate supply and demand.

Ecomondo (24th edition) and Key Energy(14th edition) are now reference points in Europe for companies, experts and public and private decision-makers thanks to support from high profile scientific committees overseen by Professor Fabio Fava (Ecomondo), Italy's representative at the OECD's Working Party on Biotechnology, Nanotechnology and Converging Technologies (Paris), and Gianni Silvestrini (Key Energy), two top experts in their respective disciplines in Italy and abroad.

Ecomondo will be hosting the international opening event entitled Bluemed Pilot Initiative for a healthy plastic-free Mediterranean sea, organized by BLUEMED Initiative and PlasticsEurope, a network of Mediterranean associations (BAP Bulgaria, HGK Croatia, APKA Albania, KFBIH Bosnia Herzegovina, AHPI Greece, ASPAPLAST Romania, PAGEV Turkey, COREPLA Italy, PlasticsEurope France, PlasticsEurope Iberica Spain) with the participation of the European Commission.

The Soil Health and Food conference organized by the European Commission will highlight how land and soil are a central issue among global society's main challenges. A subject matter in the LIFE Programme 2021-2027 - Financing the European Green Deal, the European Union's funding programme for the environment within the European Green Deal.

Key Energy, on the other hand, will offer an overview of energy system transition, focusing on the advantages deriving from Euro-Mediterranean cooperation in the energy field.

The constantly updated programme at https://en.ecomondo.com https://en.keyenergy.it

