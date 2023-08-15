Innocan Pharma Announces Promising Successful Results in Efficacy Trial of Diabetic Foot Relief Treatment

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, AB, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan") a pharmaceutical technology company specializing in innovative wellness products, today unveiled the successful results of a controlled efficacy trial (the "Trial") of their diabetic foot relief cream (the "Product").

The Trial results affirm that Innocan's Product - a proprietary formulation of cannabinoids, vasoconstriction stimulators, and potent moisturizers - is highly effective in alleviating foot dryness and decreasing the risk of skin cracking, a precursor to bruising and subsequent diabetic complications in individuals with diabetes.

The seven-day Trial involved a diverse group of male and female volunteers living with diabetes and suffering from dry skin. The Trial's primary benchmark - a statistically significant reduction in foot dryness - was achieved through enhanced skin hydration and a notable decrease in epidermal water loss, with improvements visible within one hour, and sustained over the entire week-long Trial.

Symptoms Percentage compared to T0 per tested period 1h 4h 7 days Increase in feet hydration (Detection method 1) 54.1 % 55.5 % 58.8 % Increase in feet hydration (Detection method 2) 64.9 % 53.9 % 52.2 % Decrease in feet Trans Epidermal Water Loss (TEWL) 29.1 % 31.9 % 34.3 %

Furthermore, 97% of the Trial volunteers reported an immediate amelioration in foot skin dryness, 97% noted increased foot skin hydration, 90% observed their foot skin to be more elastic, and 97% would recommend the product to peers.

Through the application of cannabinoids and other natural ingredients, Innocan offers a viable, healthy alternative for diabetic patients aiming for immediate protection from skin dryness, crack formation, and the risk of subsequent complications.

The global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market was valued at USD 8.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach approximately USD 14.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.22% from 2022 to 2030[1].

"I am delighted with the outcome of this efficacy trial and the positive influence our product had on the participants," stated Iris Bincovich, CEO of Innocan. "Our commitment lies in crafting safe and effective solutions that can significantly enhance the quality of life for those in need, and we take immense pride in achieving such encouraging results with our novel foot relief product."

Innocan also announces that it granted 5,118,576 stock options to officers, directors, employees and consultants to the Company. These options have a strike price of $0.23, with various vesting periods up to 24 months. All options expire on August 11, 2028.

About Innocan

Innocan is a pharmaceutical tech company that operates under two main segments: Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Wellness. In the Pharmaceuticals segment, Innocan focuses on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies comprises with cannabinoids science, to treat various conditions to improve patients' quality of life. This segment involves two drug delivery technologies: (i) LPT CBD- loaded liposome platform facilitating exact dosing and the prolonged and controlled release of CBD into the blood stream. The LPT delivery platform research is in the preclinical trial phase for two indications: Epilepsy and Pain Management. (ii) CLX CBD-loaded exosomes platform that may hold the potential to provide a highly synergistic effect of regenerating and anti- inflammatory properties targeting the Central Nervous System (CNS). In the Consumer Wellness segment, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of innovative and high-performance self-care products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan has established a Joint Venture by the name of BI Sky Global Ltd. that focuses developing on advanced targeted online sales. https://innocanpharma.com.

