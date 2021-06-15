LONDON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inthegame is launching a new interactive format in the form of a studio show on the Euro 2020 content. The Euro fans will be able to engage in real time through various interactions including; predict the winners, challenge the hosts, test their knowledge on Euro history and cool facts and many more fun, real-time activations.

Inthegame's new interactive format in the Euro 2020 studio

The new daily studio show will feature a variety of guests discussing both the upcoming events and the key events from last night's games in an entertaining battle between the host and his guests. Inthegame's technology transforms the traditional video viewership into a dynamic experience directly with the content, taking in-stream gamification to a new level.

"If you're a sports fan, chances are you will react quite emotionally when you're watching live sports or your favorite highlights" says Aviram Sharon, Inthegame's CEO "with that in mind, more and more content owners are looking to get their audience involved both during live streams and on recorded video.

As Inthegame's interactive layers feature a wide range of brand placements, direct offers and e-commerce, it creates a new and powerful source of revenue for content owners and a fun, non-intrusive way for viewers to connect with their favorite brands.

Whether content owners are looking to fully control the interactions in real-time or have those fully touch free by Inthegame's automation engines, ITG enables full customization of both the interactions and the sponsored offerings."

About Inthegame:

INTHEGAME is a global provider of viewer interaction and patented gamification technologies. The company partners with leading broadcasters, brands, streamers and rights-owners to instantly deliver interactive viewing experiences on any screen. ITG's products support both live and recorded content across all device types, broadcaster video players and infrastructure. The AI-powered platform can help create unique and interactive experiences by adding 'layers' to the broadcast including polls, predictions, group competitions, quizzes and more on sports events and various types of non scripted shows.

ITG combines slick gamification capabilities, social features and social media integrations, sophisticated monetization elements and an open architecture to deliver gamified social viewing experiences connecting viewers to the content they love.

The company has partnered with Twitch and NAB and is currently working with the US Open Golf tournament, the upcoming Olympic Games content and leading formats such as Big Brother, Survivor, Game of Chefs and many more.

For further information please contact:

Sharon Levi

[email protected]

SOURCE INTHEGAME