Introducing Investors to Breakthrough Hi-tech and Bio-tech Companies: Frost & Sullivan Publishes Q2 Coverage for Investors to Make Informed Decisions

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity research is published in the framework of Frost's Independent Equity Research Program. This type of equity research is trusted by investors as it is unbiased and analysts have no financial interest in the stock. You can explore all of the companies we cover HERE and contact us at no cost to learn more about them or to tell us about companies you want covered: equity.research@frost.com.

Summary of Q2 Highlights:

Itamar Medical: (NASDAQ / TASE: ITMR)

Revolutionary technology enables cardiologists to make better decisions and leads to 21% revenue increase in Q2; Itamar Medical continues its geo expansion into new territories in the US; receives FDA approval for first disposable home sleep apnea test. Full Report HERE

Entera: (NASDAQ: ENTX)

Turning Injections to Pills. Successful Phase II PK/PD. Announced on Positive Results from its Phase 2 PK/PD Study of Oral PTH (1-34) in Patients with Hypoparathyroidism. The company developed a delivery platform that allows oral delivery of large molecules and biologics that are currently given by injection; Entera Bio is on track with its two drugs in clinical phases. Full Report HERE

Allot (NASDAQ / TASE: ALLT)

Significant Increased Revenue Expected for Allot. Allot Allows Telecom Providers to Leverage Their Networks for Increased Revenues; We view Allot`s Mobile Network Security operations as a growth engine for the company's revenues in the coming years; we initiate coverage on Allot at a share price target of $12.0. Full Report HERE

Kadimastem (TASE: KDST)

ALS Treatment: Positive High Potential Results. Positive interim results from first ALS cohort (Cohort A) indicating significant slowdown in ALS deterioration, Kadimastem will announce its phase I/IIa clinical trial results (end of 2020). To our understanding, these are positive but preliminary results and the final results should be awaited; target price raised to 1.26 NIS. Full Report HERE

Electreon: (TASE: ELWS)

Startup Electreon recently won tender over Volvo! The company continues to develop according to plan; encouraging news from Europe is released detailing policies to implement electric road solutions like that of Electreon. Full Report HERE

Enlight: (TASE: ENLT)

Additional collaborations in Spain; Progress in all projects; Electricity receipts totaled significant growth and totaled about NIS 229 million in the past year; Target price increased to NIS 3.91. Full Report HERE

DNA Biomedical Solutions: (TASE: DNA)

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX), subsidiary of DNA, nominated a new CEO which will focus more on collaborations with big pharma; announced initiation of phase 2 dose ranging study for oral PTH; target price unchanged. Due to an ongoing arbitrage, investment in TASE:DNA is a highly cost effective way to be exposed to Entera stock. Full Report HERE

Media Contact:

Tiran Rothman

Head of Frost Israel

Frost & Sullivan

+972-(0)9-950-2888

equity.research@frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

https://www.frost.com

