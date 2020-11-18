Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
18 Nov, 2020, 13:30 IST
AZOUR, Israel, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2020.
Highlights of the third quarter of 2020
- Improved results versus the prior quarter, as the Company continues to successfully overcome some of the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic;
- Revenues of $60.3 million, an increase of 13% sequentially and a decline of 13% year over year; in local currencies revenues from subscription fees were at a similar level to that of the last year's quarter;
- EBITDA was $15.0 million; when excluding foreign exchange impacts, it would have been at a similar level to last year;
- Net income was $9.3 million, an increase of 45% year over year;
- Generated $13.6 million in quarterly operating cash flow; Ituran returns to a net cash position for the first time since its acquisition of RoadTrack in 2018;
- Total subscribers reached 1,752,000 at the end of the quarter; net increase of 13,000 in after-market subscribers and net decrease of 12,000 in the OEM business.
Management Comment
Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are happy with the improvement in our results in the third quarter, despite an environment which still remains difficult in many of our geographies due to the ongoing pandemic. While revenues were still below those of the third quarter last year, we are pleased with the resumption in our sequential growth. Furthermore, we are happy to report that our after-market subscriber base resumed its growth again, showing growth of 13,000 subscriber this quarter. Finally, the steps we took earlier this year as the effects of the pandemic became apparent, enabled us to reach similar operating profit compared with last year when excluding foreign exchange impact."
Mr. Sheratzky concluded, "Looking ahead, while the pandemic continues to have an impact, and the associated uncertainties are making it difficult to make predictions, we expect that the results of the fourth quarter will be similar to this quarter. Longer-term, I am confident that Ituran is very well positioned to emerge this period a stronger company with a platform for long-term sustainable and profitable growth."
Third quarter 2020 Results
Revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $60.3 million, a decrease of 13% compared with revenues of $69.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.
The decrease in the revenue level was due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on new car sales, particularly in Brazil and other geographies in which Ituran operates. Furthermore, the higher average level of the US dollar exchange rate versus the Brazilian real during the quarter compared with the same period last year, reduced the overall revenue level in US dollar terms and had a negative impact on the revenue growth rate. In local currency terms, third quarter revenue declined by 6% year-over-year.
74% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 26% were from product revenues.
Revenues from subscription fees were $44.5 million, a decrease of 12% over third quarter 2019 revenues. In local currency terms, subscription fees declined by 2% year-over-year.
The subscriber base amounted to 1,752,000 as of September 30, 2020. This represents an increase of 1,000 net over that of the end of the prior quarter. During the quarter, there was an increase of 13,000 in the aftermarket subscriber base and a decline of 12,000 in the OEM subscriber base.
Product revenues were $15.9 million, a decrease of 15% compared with that of the third quarter of 2019. The decline was primarily due to limited installations of Ituran's products due to the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown implemented in many of the geographies in which Ituran operates, during most of the third quarter.
Gross profit for the quarter was $27.4 million (45.4% of revenues), a 14% decrease compared with gross profit of $31.9 million (46.2% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2019.
The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues was 54.9%, compared with 55.4% in the third quarter of 2019. The gross margin on products was 18.6%, compared with 21.5% in the third quarter of 2019.
Operating income for the quarter was $10.5 million (17.5% of revenues) compared with $11.9 million (17.2% of revenues) in the third quarter of last year. This is a decline of 11% year-over-year. In local currency terms, the operating income would have been similar to that of the third quarter 2019.
EBITDA for the quarter was $15.0 million (24.9% of revenues), a decrease of 14% compared with $17.5 million (25.4% of revenues) in the third quarter of last year. In local currency terms, the decline would have been 3% year over year.
Financial income for the quarter was $2.8 million compared with a financial expense of $0.8 million in the third quarter of last year. Held company, SaverOne, in Ituran has an 11% stake, became a public company listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in June 2020. As a result, the SaverOne holdings are measured by its quarter-end traded value and therefore any change in valuation between quarters are recorded as a financial gain or loss under the financial income line item in the profit and loss statement. In the quarter, SaverOne appreciated in value and Ituran recorded a financial income of $3.3 million from this holding.
Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $9.3 million (15.4% of revenues) or earnings per share of $0.45, a 45% increase compared with $6.4 million (9.3% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.30 in the third quarter of last year. In local currency terms, the gain would have been 58% year over year.
Cash flow from operations for the third quarter of 2020 was $13.6 million.
As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $61.9 million and debt of $56.8 million, amounting to a net cash of $5.1 million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $54.3 million and debt of $67.9 million, amounting to a net debt of $13.6 million, as of December 31, 2019.
Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors, as well as factors related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
About Ituran
Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.
Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approaching 2 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.
For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com
|
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
US dollars
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
(in thousands)
|
2020
|
2019
|
(unaudited)
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
61,836
|
53,964
|
Investments in marketable securities
|
100
|
358
|
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts)
|
40,051
|
45,090
|
Other current assets
|
35,027
|
49,201
|
Inventories
|
23,391
|
25,537
|
160,405
|
174,150
|
Non- Current investments and other assets
|
Investments in affiliated companies
|
890
|
1,666
|
Investments in other companies
|
8,136
|
3,260
|
Other non-current assets
|
2,789
|
3,365
|
Deferred income taxes
|
10,653
|
10,385
|
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
|
12,320
|
11,476
|
34,788
|
30,152
|
Property and equipment, net
|
36,641
|
48,866
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
10,301
|
12,626
|
Intangible assets, net
|
19,593
|
23,355
|
Goodwill
|
39,594
|
50,086
|
Total assets
|
301,322
|
339,235
|
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)
|
US dollars
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
(in thousands)
|
2020
|
2019
|
(unaudited)
|
Current liabilities
|
Credit from banking institutions
|
20,380
|
18,110
|
Accounts payable
|
19,337
|
22,656
|
Deferred revenues
|
23,829
|
29,146
|
Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests
|
11,063
-
-
|
Other current liabilities
|
32,774
|
31,153
|
107,383
|
101,065
|
Non- Current liabilities
|
Long term loan
|
36,378
|
49,803
|
Liability for employee rights upon retirement
|
18,431
|
17,000
|
Deferred income taxes
|
2,584
|
2,867
|
Deferred revenues
|
8,276
|
9,763
|
Others non-current liabilities
|
2,577
|
241
|
Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests
-
-
|
11,743
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
7,347
|
10,839
|
75,593
|
102,256
|
Stockholders' equity
|
116,292
|
129,330
|
Non-controlling interests
|
2,054
|
6,584
|
Total equity
|
118,346
|
135,914
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
301,322
|
339,235
|
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
US dollars
|
US dollars
|
Nine month period
|
Three month period
|
(in thousands except per share data)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Revenues:
|
Telematics services
|
137,185
|
155,086
|
44,478
|
50,261
|
Telematics products
|
44,829
|
58,755
|
15,851
|
18,734
|
182,014
|
213,841
|
60,329
|
68,995
|
Cost of revenues:
|
Telematics services
|
60,553
|
67,497
|
20,052
|
22,403
|
Telematics products
|
35,458
|
46,318
|
12,900
|
14,714
|
96,011
|
113,815
|
32,952
|
37,117
|
Gross profit
|
86,003
|
100,026
|
27,377
|
31,878
|
Research and development expenses
|
9,959
|
10,335
|
2,654
|
3,207
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
8,428
|
9,593
|
2,529
|
3,290
|
General and administrative expenses
|
37,635
|
41,155
|
11,636
|
13,558
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
10,508
-
-
-
-
-
-
|
Impairment of intangible assets and other expenses (income), net
|
3,712
|
(72)
|
12
|
(77)
|
Operating income
|
15,761
|
39,015
|
10,546
|
11,900
|
Other income (expense), net
5
5
|
(37)
2
2
|
11
|
Financing income (expense), net
|
3,651
|
(2,701)
|
2,788
|
(847)
|
Income before income tax
|
19,417
|
36,277
|
13,336
|
11,064
|
Income tax expenses
|
(8,595)
|
(10,869)
|
(3,778)
|
(3,680)
|
Share in gains (losses) of affiliated companies, net
|
(858)
|
(2,781)
|
29
|
(810)
|
Net income for the period
|
9,964
|
22,627
|
9,587
|
6,574
|
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|
(663)
|
(477)
|
(320)
|
(175)
|
Net income attributable to the Company
|
9,301
|
22,150
|
9,267
|
6,399
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's stockholders
|
0.45
|
1.05
|
0.45
|
0.30
|
Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)
|
20,813
|
21,112
|
20,813
|
21,041
|
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
US dollars
|
US dollars
|
Nine month period
|
Three month period
|
(in thousands)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Net income for the period
|
9,964
|
22,627
|
9,587
|
6,574
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
14,310
|
17,210
|
4,484
|
5,631
|
Interest and exchange rate differences on loans
|
(423)
|
23
|
119
|
(8)
|
Losses (gain) in respect of trading marketable securities
|
(11)
|
210
|
5
|
208
|
Gain in respect of investments in other companies
|
(4,948)
|
-
|
(3,424)
|
-
|
Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement
|
1,350
|
1,294
|
455
|
115
|
Share in losses (gains) of affiliated companies, net
|
858
|
2,781
|
(29)
|
810
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(1,244)
|
252
|
(875)
|
269
|
Capital loss on sale of property and equipment, net
|
118
|
47
|
31
|
33
|
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
|
1,505
|
6,526
|
(1,982)
|
1,968
|
Decrease in other current assets
|
4,647
|
1,115
|
1,698
|
(1,199)
|
Decrease in inventories
|
1,825
|
3,618
|
1,596
|
1,613
|
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
|
198
|
(3,559)
|
2,443
|
(3,212)
|
Decrease in deferred revenues
|
(5,521)
|
(7,090)
|
(1,811)
|
(947)
|
Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities
|
7,453
|
(3,341)
|
1,275
|
(663)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
10,508
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of other intangible assets
|
3,661
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Increase (decrease) in obligation for purchase non-controlling interests
|
(680)
|
967
|
18
|
265
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
43,570
|
42,680
|
13,590
|
11,457
|
Cash flows from investment activities
|
Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement, net of withdrawals
|
(790)
|
(1,117)
|
(427)
|
(161)
|
Capital expenditures
|
(7,506)
|
(13,658)
|
(1,927)
|
(3,283)
|
Investments in affiliated and other companies
|
(545)
|
(184)
|
(53)
|
-
|
Sale of marketable securities, net
|
269
|
1,454
|
269
|
-
|
Proceeds from (Investments in) deposits
|
(43)
|
(83)
|
(8)
|
69
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
223
|
203
|
27
|
168
|
Net cash used in investment activities
|
(8,392)
|
(13,385)
|
(2,119)
|
(3,207)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Short term credit from banking institutions, net
|
2,614
|
387
|
(46)
|
998
|
Repayment of long term loan
|
(13,353)
|
(4,436)
|
(4,551)
|
(4,436)
|
Purchase of shares from minority shareholders
|
(750)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Dividend paid
|
(9,967)
|
(14,798)
|
-
|
(5,050)
|
Dividend paid to non-controlling interest
|
(1,461)
|
(1,557)
|
(1,461)
|
(748)
|
Acquisition of company shares purchased by a wholly owned subsidiary
|
-
|
(3,501)
|
-
|
(3,501)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(22,917)
|
(23,905)
|
(6,058)
|
(12,737)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
(4,389)
|
(534)
|
(359)
|
(1,650)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
7,872
|
4,856
|
5,054
|
(6,137)
|
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|
53,964
|
51,398
|
56,782
|
62,391
|
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|
61,836
|
56,254
|
61,836
|
56,254
|
