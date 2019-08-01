Kryon Launches Kryon Process Discovery™ Version 19.3

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon ®, a leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution provider known for its business-centric approach and its unique and innovative full-cycle automation technology, today announced the release of Kryon Process Discovery™ Version 19.3, leveraging Kryon's distinctive AI-driven solution to empower business analysts with the ability to identify and visualize how business processes are performed with respect to applications and users. Kryon Process Discovery 19.3 offers quicker analysis, unmatched process mapping accuracy, enhanced process insights, advanced prioritization tools and overall faster time-to-automation - keeping customers at the forefront of the enterprise automation revolution.

The benefits of Kryon Process Discovery™ Version 19.3 for organizations include:

Unmatched accuracy of process mapping:

Enhanced AI algorithms increase accuracy of initial process identification to 90%



Added additional layer of machine learning enables users to 'train' the robots to perfect workflows on each individual application

Quicker time to analyze processes:

19.3 offers the ability to validate processes with a detailed list of users and exact actions performed on applications

Data-driven prioritization and planning of the automation journey:

New cost calculator showing the projected annual cost of a process



Increased functionality for filtering results based on statistical data

Unique insight into the evolution of processes:

Continuous analysis and monitoring of processes over time; option to navigate back to older versions for insight

Quicker time-to-automation:

Additional tools for downloading workflows into the RPA studio

Improved scalability and performance:

Multi-tenancy to allow the discovery of processes on multiple teams



Process identification time reduced by 50% owing to new AI functionality

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts adopted Kryon's full-cycle automation suite, consisting of Kryon Process Discovery™ paired with attended and unattended automation bots, and soon realized the tremendous growth opportunity that the solution offers. "We ran the Process Discovery bots on seventy-nine different processes," said Scott Strickland, the company's CIO. "Twenty-six were deemed worthy of automation with RPA. After working with Kryon, we found that we could reduce the duration of our processes by as much as fifty percent, allowing franchisees to open properties sooner and grow our business exponentially."

About Kryon Process Discovery™

Kryon Process Discovery™ is the first product of its kind on the market, and the only one to exist as part of a full-cycle automation suite. Enterprises are now able to efficiently scale-up and accelerate RPA adoption, reaching higher ROIs, lower TCOs and an overall enhanced customer experience, all while empowering employees to reallocate their time and energy to more valuable tasks.

Kryon Process Discovery™, in tandem with Kryon's comprehensive RPA and automation suite, offers businesses unparalleled opportunities to reduce costs and increase operational efficiencies. Based on unique technology patents, the solution can automatically evaluate and identify suitable candidates for automation in any work process, visually map the main path and variants of any given process, and then generate workflows instantly. This cutting-edge tool reduces the time involved in RPA implementation by up to 80%.

"Without Process Discovery, companies had to rely on time-consuming manual efforts to determine which processes made the most sense for automation," said Raanan Yogev, VP of Product at Kryon. "We've created a one-of-a-kind, AI-based solution that not only gives virtually instant visibility into business processes, but also provides an exceptionally clear visual understanding of exactly where and why automation can be beneficial. To stay ahead of the curve, we're constantly updating our product suite with new features so that our customers can be confident of successfully addressing their business challenges and maintaining their crucial competitive edge."

Kryon Process Discovery™ v19.3 is generally available. To learn more about Kryon and Process Discovery™, please visit https://www.kryonsystems.com .

About Kryon

Kryon is a leader in enterprise automation, offering the only platform on the market which encompasses both Process Discovery™ and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). This end-to-end solution maximizes ROI and cuts implementation time by up to 80%. Powered by proprietary AI technology, Kryon Process Discovery™ automatically generates a comprehensive picture of business processes, evaluates them and recommends which ones to automate. Kryon offers attended (desktop) RPA, unattended (virtual-machine-based) RPA and a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning platform is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Ernst & Young, Deutsche Telecom, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Microsoft, Santander Bank, Singtel Optus, Sberbank, Verizon and Wyndham Hotel Group.

