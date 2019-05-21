Magal Security Systems Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

YEHUD, Israel, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magal Security Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAGS) today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Management will hold an investors' conference call later today (at 10:00am Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

FIRST QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue of $21.2 million , up 23% year over year;

Operating income of $0.5 million versus $33 thousand in same quarter last year;

Net loss of $0.7 million

EBITDA of $1.0 million , up 96% year-over-year;

Quarter-end net cash at $52.8 million ;

MANAGEMENT COMMENT

Commenting on the results, Mr. Dror Sharon, CEO of Magal, said, "We are pleased with our performance, generating a solid level of revenues for a first quarter, which traditionally is a seasonally weaker one for Magal. Our revenue growth was driven by a diversified mix of projects as well as products, leading to improved operating profit and EBITDA. Long-term, our goal is to continue to achieve organic growth while pursuing additional growth opportunities."

FIRST QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

Revenues were $21.2 million, an increase of 23% compared with revenues of $17.3 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Revenues from projects represented approximately 63% of total revenues, while revenues from products represented approximately 37% of total revenues. Revenues from projects and from products increased by approximately 21% and 14%, respectively, year over year.

Gross profit was $9 million, or 42.3% of revenues, compared with gross profit of $7.6 million, or 43.8% of revenues, in the first quarter of 2018. The change in gross margin between quarters is a function of the revenue mix in the particular quarter.

Operating income was $0.5 million compared to operating income of $33 thousand in the first quarter of 2018.

Financial expenses were $0.7 million compared to a financial income of $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2018. In Israel, Magal's functional currency is the Israeli Shekel (NIS) and the vast majority of Magal's cash deposits are held in US dollars. Because of the sharp appreciation of the NIS against the US dollar during the quarter, the Company recorded a high level of non-cash financial expenses.

Net loss attributable to Magal shareholders' was $0.6 million, or $0.02 per share, compared with a net loss attributable to Magal shareholders' of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share in the first quarter of 2018.

EBITDA was $1.0 million compared with $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Cash, short term deposits and restricted deposits, net of bank debt, as of March 31, 2019, was $52.8 million, or $2.29 per share, compared with cash and short term deposits, net of bank debt, of $55.0 million, or $2.38 per share, at December 31, 2018.

INVESTORS' CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

The Company will host a conference call later today, May 21, 2019, at 10am Eastern Time and 5pm Israel time.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers:

US: 1 888 281 1167; Israel: 03 918 0685; UK: 0 800 917 9141; Intl.: +972 3 918 0685

A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website for three months from the day after the call. The link to the replay will be accessible at www.magalsecurity.com.

ABOUT MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD.

Magal is a leading international provider of physical and video security solutions and products, as well as site management. Since 1969, Magal has delivered its products as well as tailor-made security solutions and turnkey projects to hundreds of satisfied customers in over 100 countries – under the most challenging conditions.

Magal offers comprehensive integrated solutions for critical sites, managed by Fortis4G – our 4th generation, cutting-edge physical security information management system (PSIM). The solutions leverage our broad portfolio of home-grown solutions including, PIDS (Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems) and Symphony, our advanced VMS (Video Management Software) with native IVA (Intelligent Video Analytics) security solutions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations which may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. A number of these risks and other factors that might cause differences, some of which could be material, along with additional discussion of forward-looking statements, are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information:

Magal Security Systems Ltd. Diane Hill, Assistant to the CEO Tel: +972-3-539-1421 E-mail: dianeh@magal-s3.com Web: www.magalsecurity.com GK Investor Relations

Ehud Helft / Gavriel Frohwein

Tel: (US) +1 646 688 3559

E-mail: magal@gkir.com

* Tables to follow *

MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)



Three Months Ended March 31,



2019

2018 %

change

Revenue 21,190

17,255 22.8

Cost of revenue 12,219

9,699















Gross profit 8,971

7,556 18.7

Operating expenses:









Research and development, net 1,854

1,605 15.5

Selling and marketing 4,270

4,233 0.9

General and administrative 2,376

1,685 41.0

Total operating expenses 8,500

7,523















Operating income 471

33



Financial income (expenses), net (731)

117















Income (loss) before income taxes (260)

150















Taxes on income 403

317















Net loss (663)

(167)















Income (loss) attributable to redeemable non-controlling

interests and non-controlling interests (110)

-















Net loss attributable to Magal shareholders' (553)

(167)















Basic and diluted net loss per share $(0.02)

($0.01)







































Weighted average number of shares used in computing

basic and diluted net loss per share 23,061,497

23,032,511





























Three Months Ended March 31





2019

2018





%

%















Gross margin 42.3

43.8



Research and development, net as a % of revenues 8.7

9.3



Selling and marketing as a % of revenues 20.2

24.5



General and administrative as a % of revenues 11.2

9.8



Operating margin 2.2

0.2



Net margin -

-





MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD.

RECONCILLATION OF EBITDA TO NET LOSS

(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



Three Months Ended March 31,





2019

2018















GAAP Net loss (663)

(167)



Less:









Financial income (expenses), net (731)

117



Taxes on income 403

317



Depreciation and amortization (528)

(477)



EBITDA 999

510





MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



March 31,

December 31,

2019

2018 CURRENT ASSETS:













Cash and cash equivalents $36,324

$38,665 Short-term bank deposits 13,347

13,150 Restricted deposits 3,174

3,135 Trade receivables, net 14,541

14,176 Unbilled accounts receivable 6,373

6,050 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 4,648

4,126 Inventories 13,827

13,863







Total current assets 92,234

93,165







LONG TERM INVESTMENTS AND RECEIVABLES:













Long-term deposits and restricted bank deposits 156

146 Severance pay fund 1,229

1,289 Deferred tax assets 3,491

3,459







Total long-term investments and receivables 4,876

4,894







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET AND OPERATING LEASE

RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 11,001

6,347







GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 15,454

14,765







Total assets $123,565

$119,171

MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



March 31,

December 31,

2019

2018







CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Trade payables $6,166

$6,359 Customer advances 8,237

10,170 Deferred revenues 2,014

2,387 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 14,759

13,226 Short-term operating lease liabilities 978

-







Total current liabilities 32,154

32,142







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Deferred revenues 1,549

1,344 Deferred tax liabilities 179

182 Accrued severance pay 2,106

2,181 Long-term operating lease liabilities 3,565

- Other long-term liabilities 68

351







Total long-term liabilities 7,467

4,058















Redeemable non-controlling interest 1,733

1,755







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Share Capital: Ordinary shares of NIS 1 par value -







Authorized: 39,748,000 shares at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018;

Issued and outstanding: 23,098,885 shares at March 31, 2019 and

23,049,639 shares at December 31, 2018 6,735

6,721 Additional paid-in capital 94,521

94,205 Treasury shares (375)

- Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,505)

(1,827) Foreign currency translation adjustments (stand alone financial statements) 4,049

2,795 Accumulated deficit (21,231)

(20,678)







Total shareholders' equity 82,194

81,216 Non-controlling interest 17

-







TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 82,211

81,216







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $123,565

$119,171











