Massivit to Participate in the Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference on May 10, 2023

LOD, Israel, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massivit 3D Printing Technologies (TASE: MSVT), the leading provider of large-scale 3D printing systems, today announced that management will participate in the Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference in New York on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Erez Zimerman, Massivit 3D's Chief Executive Officer and Yuval Cohen, Chief Financial Officer, will attend the conference at the Plaza Hotel in New York City and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day on May 10. To schedule a meeting, contact your EF Hutton representative or Miri Segal at [email protected].

About the Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference

The conference will offer companies a novel forum to create, amplify, cross-sell, and highlight communications between corporate executives, industry experts, and investors across the EF Hutton Platform.

The conference will feature senior executives from approximately 150 private and public companies from a wide variety of sectors, including Consumer & Retail, Energy & Infrastructure, Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Industrials, Real Estate, Gaming & Lodging, Sustainability, and Technology, Media & Telecommunications. EF Hutton will be showcasing dynamic public and private companies across multiple sectors in an intimate conference setting, utilizing an impactful and productive one-on-one format. This comprehensive, two-day event provides company executives and investors the opportunity to interact with each other in a friendly, high-energy environment.

About Massivit

Massivit 3D Printing Technologies Ltd. www.massivit3d.com (TASE: MSVT) is a leading provider of industrial 3D printing systems for the automotive, marine, railway, and additional markets. The company's solutions enable cost-effective production of large parts, molds, and prototypes at unprecedented speed. Massivit's vision is to transform manufacturing of large parts from traditional processes to ultra-fast, digital fabrication using industrial-grade materials. The company was founded in 2013 by a team of experts led by Gershon Miller – founder of Objet Geometry (Stratasys, Nasdaq: SSYS). Massivit's headquarters are based in Lod, Israel with regional NA and EMEA offices in Atlanta, Georgia, and Belgium. The company provides its worldwide community with end-to-end services supported through an extensive dealer network.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

917-607-8654

[email protected]

