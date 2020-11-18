MICT to Host Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results For the Third Quarter of 2020

MONTVALE, N.J., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT), announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2020. Today, November 18, 2020 after the closing of the market.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, November 19 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

The Company invites all those interested in participating in the call to dial 1-888 -298 5973. Callers from outside of the U.S. may access the call by dialing: From Europe dial in +448 0818 90708 From Israel +972 79-939 8931.

user pin: 4444

Please dial in a few minutes before 9:00 a.m. EST. Participants may also access a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of MICT's website at: http://mixlr.com/servicesmict/.

A telephone replay of the call will be available for two weeks at: 1-888 -298 5973. Callers from outside of the U.S. may access the call by dialing: From London (&Europe) dial in +448 0818 90708 From Israel +972 79-939 8931.

user pin: 3333

About MICT

MICT, Inc. (NasdaqCM: MICT) operates through its subsidiaries, GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd. ("GFHI") and Micronet Ltd. ("Micronet"). GFHI's versatile proprietary trading technology platform is designed to serve a large number of high growth sectors in the global fintech space. Primary areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading and wealth management services and sales of insurance products in several high-growth foreign markets including Asia where GFH owns a substantial propriety database of users. Micronet operates in the growing telematics and commercial Mobile Resource Management (MRM) market, mainly in the United States and Europe. Micronet designs, develops, manufactures and sells mobile computing solutions that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions in challenging work environments.

SOURCE MICT