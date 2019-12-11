My Size Reports Significant Reduction in DeMoulin's Measurement-Related Costs Using MySizeID Widget

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc . (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today reported that it has significantly reduced DeMoulin's measurement-related costs, including shipping and returns, following the launch of the MySizeID smart measurement solution software development kit (SDK) on DeMoulin's smartphone application in July 2019. DeMoulin is the oldest and largest manufacturer of music performance group apparel in the world.

According to DeMoulin, incorporation of MySizeID into its smartphone app, has yielded strong results and significant cost savings. Donald Adamski, President and CEO of DeMoulin, stated, "The use of our app with MySizeID allows customers who order custom designed uniforms, to measure themselves and still get a correct fit, instead of sending out a sales representative to take measurements. This has made the whole ordering process more efficient, resulting in the highest level of customer service and quality of product to satisfy our customers."

Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of My Size, commented, "MySizeID was designed to improve retailers' revenues, lower their operating costs, while improving the consumer's shopping experience. We are pleased with the positive results that MySizeID has generated for DeMoulin, which currently has tens of thousands of customers using their application. DeMoulin plans on expanding the use of the app through their sales force, which should result in increased cost savings. Specialist uniforms represent a significant market opportunity for the MySizeID smart mobile measurement solution. In this use case, we are able to charge the retailer per profile plus a yearly maintenance fee, which provides the customer a very high return on capital. We look forward to a long-term and mutually beneficial partnership with DeMoulin, with the opportunity to expand our relationship over time."

The MySizeID app is a turnkey solution that helps any online shopper choose the appropriate apparel size for that specific brand, based on the shopper's real-time body measurements. My Size's innovative technology enables consumers to measure themselves once using their smartphone and then be matched with a brand-specific apparel item in their size.

About DeMoulin

DeMoulin Bros. and Co. is the oldest and largest manufacturer of music performance group apparel in the world. DeMoulin manufactures an endless range of uniforms for Marching Bands, Concert Bands, Color Guard, Choir and many other music related performance groups. The products offered include: custom and in-stock marching band uniforms, formal wear for men and women, guard uniforms and the largest selection of accessory products found anywhere. By combining our experience and craftsmanship in garment manufacturing with the most current design elements and quality standards, DeMoulin Bros. and Co. continues to lead the industry in all fields.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and Twitter .

