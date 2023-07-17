NeuroSense to Host Investor Event in Cambridge, Massachusetts on July 24, 2023

Investors interested in meeting the executive team and hearing NeuroSense's strategy, updates, and upcoming catalysts may register for the invitation-only event.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: NRSN) ("NeuroSense"), a company developing treatments for severe neurodegenerative diseases, today announced it will host an investor conference at its U.S. office in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Monday, July 24, 2023 from 8:30 AM- 10:15 AM.

NeuroSense's CEO, Alon Ben-Noon, VP of R&D, Dr. Shiran Zimri, and VP Business Development, Nedira Salzman-Frenkel, will present to investors and analysts, followed by a Q&A. The presentation will focus on NeuroSense's scientific advances, its Phase 2b amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) clinical trial design and endpoint analysis, upcoming catalysts, the Company's strategy, and potential future partnerships.

The Phase 2b (PARADIGM) clinical trial has completed enrollment and topline results are expected Q4 2023. 96% of participants who completed the 6-month double-blind phase of the trial chose to join the 12-month open-label extension, wherein all participants are being treated with NeuroSense's lead therapeutic product for ALS, PrimeC.

Investors interested in attending the invitation-only event may view the agenda and request to attend via the LinkedIn event page or RSVP via email: [email protected] and await confirmation and further details.

About NeuroSense

NeuroSense Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroSense believes that these diseases, which include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, among others, represent one of the most significant unmet medical needs of our time, with limited effective therapeutic options available for patients to date. Due to the complexity of neurodegenerative diseases and based on strong scientific research on a large panel of related biomarkers, NeuroSense's strategy is to develop combined therapies targeting multiple pathways associated with these diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on NeuroSense Therapeutics' current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. The future events and trends may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward looking statements. You should not rely on these statements as representing our views in the future. More information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

