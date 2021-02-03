KIBBUTZ KETURA, Israel, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumer behavior and lifestyle have dramatically changed in the past 12 months, Solabia-Algatech Nutrition offers new astaxanthin solutions for today's dietary supplements and beverage concepts. The company is launching a microencapsulated, cold water-dispersible powder containing 2.5% AstaPure®, natural astaxanthin. Extracted from Haematococcus pluvialis microalgae by supercritical CO2, the powder completely and easily disperses in cold water in seconds. The new formulation is an ideal solution for a variety of ready-to-mix supplements, drinks, and suspensions, including sport drinks and better-for-you beverages.

New, Easily Dispersible AstaPure Astaxanthin Powder Ideal For Premix Applications

"Astaxanthin, a natural powerful carotenoid, is highly soluble in oil, so incorporating astaxanthin into water-based liquid applications used to be more challenging," explains Doron Safrai, CEO of Solabia- Algatech Nutrition. "We engage a proprietary encapsulation production process that enables the astaxanthin to be easily disperses in water, as well as keeping the stability of the carotenoid. The new formulation can help nutritional product producers develop a complete line of products based on AstaPure, with multiple positionings and across several categories." The AstaPure cold water-dispersible (CWD) powder is highly stable compared to other astaxanthin powders on the market.

To learn more, watch the video here.

AstaPure natural astaxanthin is one of the most powerful antioxidants known, with more than 500 studies of its diverse health benefits, including immune support, eye health, beauty from within, healthy aging, and more. AstaPure astaxanthin CWD powder is odorless and has a neutral flavor. It is suitable for multiple applications, such as premixes and other ready-to-mix formulations, isotonic waters, sports drinks, beverages, and smoothies.

"Consumers today put greater emphasis on overall health and wellbeing, including both physical and mental wellbeing," says Efrat Kat, VP Global sales of Solabia-Algatech Nutrition. "They're seeking safe, natural, better-for-you alternatives in their diet, such as functional foods and beverages. But they also want new, easy delivery systems in addition to pills and tablets."

Innova Market Insights reveals the top positioning in supplements with astaxanthin in 2020 are: skin health, eye health, heart health, mood, and immune support. Innova reports 13% average annual growth of product launches tracked with astaxanthin. "Changes in foodservice operations and services while many public venues are closed in the last few months have increased consumer interest in grab-and-go powder beverages with functional ingredients and specific claims," adds Kat.

AstaPure boasts a high concentration of astaxanthin – more than 95% of total carotenoids. Solabia-Algatech Nutrition's proprietary technology enables the cultivation of microalgae in a completely enclosed, environmentally friendly system, fully controlled and exposed to the natural sunlight of the Arava desert which stimulates the microalgae to produce high levels of astaxanthin. AstaPure thus aligns with the market demand for pure, sustainable, minimally processed ingredients.

In addition to the CWD powder, the AstaPure line includes astaxanthin in the forms of oleoresins and whole algae powder, both available also as USDA organic-certified beadlets and softgels supplied in bulk.

About Solabia-Algatech Nutrition

Solabia -Algatech Nutrition is a renowned powerhouse for microalgae cultivation and a leading manufacturer of unique active ingredients shown to support wellbeing. Solabia-Algatech Nutrition is one of the few companies worldwide to produce high-grade, consistent quality microalgae-sourced products on a commercial scale.

