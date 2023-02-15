Nova Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Record quarterly revenue of $151.2 million , up 24% year over year

, up 24% year over year GAAP net income of $36.1 million , or $1.14 per diluted share, up 56% year over year on a per-share basis

, or per diluted share, up 56% year over year on a per-share basis Non-GAAP net income of $40.8 million , or $1.28 per diluted share, up 19% year over year on a per-share basis

, or per diluted share, up 19% year over year on a per-share basis Record revenues from Chemical Metrology solutions, driven by multiple penetrations to leading front-end customers

Continued proliferation of our most advanced product portfolio, led by major penetrations of METRION and ELIPSON to leading logic customers

Full Year 2022 Highlights:

Record annual revenue of $570.7 million , up 37% year over year

, up 37% year over year Record GAAP net income of $140.2 million , or $4.40 per diluted share, up 41% year over year on a per-share basis

, or per diluted share, up 41% year over year on a per-share basis Record Non-GAAP net income of $161.5 million , or $5.07 per diluted share, up 32% year over year on a per-share basis

GAAP Results ($K)

Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 FY 2022 FY 2021 Revenues $151,238 $143,906 $121,521 $570,729 $416,113 Net Income $36,098 $35,075 $22,226 $140,213 $93,101 Earnings per Diluted Share $1.14 $1.10 $0.73 $4.38 $3.12

Non-GAAP Results ($K)

Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 FY 2022 FY 2021 Net Income $40,778 $ 39,698 $32,752 $161,509 $114,669 Earnings per Diluted Share $1.28 $1.24 $1.08 $5.07 $3.85 A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial

statements included in this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.



Management Comments

"The fourth quarter was a strong resolution to another record-breaking year for Nova, characterized by notable annual increase in revenue and profitability. Despite the volatility in the markets, the company was able to perform well during the fourth quarter, highlighting the strength of our diversified and agile business model," said Eitan Oppenhaim, President and CEO. "While we remain vigilant in addressing the current challenges, we continue to implement our long-term strategic plans to solidify our position and seize various opportunities, particularly in this dynamic environment."

2023 First Quarter Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the first quarter, the period ending March 31, 2023. Based on current estimates, management expects:

$125 million to $135 million in revenue

to in revenue $0.77 to $0.98 in diluted GAAP EPS

to in diluted GAAP EPS $0.93 to $1.14 in diluted non-GAAP EPS

2022 Fourth Quarter Results

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $151.2 million, an increase of 5% compared with the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 24% compared with the fourth quarter of 2021.

Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 55%, compared with 57% in the third quarter of 2022 and compared with 56% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $46.8 million, compared with $43.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $38.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $36.1 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. This is compared with net income of $35.1 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, and net income of $22.2 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $40.8 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. This is compared with net income of $39.7 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, and net income of $32.8 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

2022 Full Year Results

Total revenues for 2022 were $570.7 million, an increase of 37% compared to total revenues of $416.1 million for 2021.

Gross margin in 2022 was 56%, compared with 57% in 2021.

Operating expenses in 2022 were $172.5 million, compared with operating expenses of $125.0 million in 2021.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $140.2 million, or $4.40 per diluted share, in 2022. This is compared with a net income of $93.1 million, or $3.12 per diluted share, in 2021.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $161.5 million, or $5.07 per diluted share, in 2022. This is compared with net income of $114.7 million, or $3.85 per diluted share, in 2021.

About Nova

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.

Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.

Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures

This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, inventory step-up and contingent consideration revaluation, stock-based compensation expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment and taxes attributed to one-time elective tax settlement, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: catastrophic events such as the outbreak of COVID-19; increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks; changes in U.S. trade policies; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure; failure to compete effectively or to respond to the rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; political, economic, and military instability in Israel; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2022. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

(Tables to Follow)

NOVA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



As of December 31, ASSETS 2022 2021 Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 111,121 126,698 Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits 95,305 221,897 Marketable securities 167,073 61,568 Trade accounts receivable, net 109,320 68,446 Inventories 116,600 78,665 Other current assets 13,527 9,242 Total current assets 612,946 566,516 Non-current assets



Marketable securities 153,462 137,415 Interest-bearing bank deposits 483 3,672 Restricted interest-bearing bank deposits and restricted cash 1,600 1,600 Deferred tax assets 20,097 6,161 Severance pay funds 1,194 1,327 Operating lease right-of-use assets 44,885 30,627 Property and equipment, net 55,886 34,460 Intangible assets, net 43,586 2,601 Goodwill 49,009 20,114 Other long-term assets 957 661 Total non-current assets 371,159 238,638 Total assets 984,105 805,154 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities



Convertible senior notes, net - 183,037 Trade accounts payable 42,732 36,218 Deferred revenues 30,543 15,338 Operating lease current liabilities 5,968 4,452 Other current liabilities 54,825 48,885 Total current liabilities 134,068 287,930 Non-current liabilities



Convertible senior notes, net 196,394 - Accrued severance pay 3,599 3,686 Operating lease long-term liabilities 43,697 33,450 Long-term deferred tax liability 12,190 - Other long-term liabilities 7,194 6,334 Total non-current liabilities 263,074 43,470 Shareholders' equity 586,963 473,754 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 984,105 805,154

NOVA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues:







Products 123,486 99,898 464,152 337,026 Services 27,752 21,623 106,577 79,087 Total revenues 151,238 121,521 570,729 416,113 Total cost of revenues 67,510 53,272 248,333 178,752 Gross profit 83,728 68,249 322,396 237,361 Operating expenses:







Research and development, net 26,206 20,140 90,458 65,857 Sales and marketing 14,058 11,219 52,122 39,336 General and administrative 5,077 6,262 23,852 17,324 Amortization of intangible assets 1,463 735 6,033 2,458 Total operating expenses 46,804 38,356 172,465 124,975 Operating income 36,924 29,893 149,931 112,386 Financing income (expense), net 2,157 (1,518) 8,478 (3,133) Income before taxes on income 39,081 28,375 158,409 109,253 Income tax expenses 2,983 6,149 18,196 16,152 Net income for the period 36,098 22,226 140,213 93,101









Earnings per share:







Basic 1.26 0.78 4.89 3.28 Diluted 1.14 0.73 4.40 3.12









Shares used in calculation of earnings per share

(in thousands):







Basic 28,731 28,539 28,697 28,372 Diluted 31,737 30,285 31,870 29,816

NOVA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



Three months

ended December 31, Year ended December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income 36,098 22,226 140,213 93,101 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided

by operating activities:







Depreciation of property and equipment 2,491 1,681 8,621 6,475 Amortization of intangible assets 1,463 735 6,033 2,458 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on

marketable securities, net (254) 855 1,666 1,708 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 322 1,075 1,282 4,229 Share-based compensation 4,381 3,496 16,647 10,488 Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation 412 (694) 4,523 (745) Changes in assets and liabilities:







Trade accounts receivables, net (9,421) (3,816) (31,634) (5,132) Inventories (2,168) (5,964) (29,311) (18,457) Other current and long-term assets 5,926 1,076 (4,223) 192 Deferred tax assets, net (6,598) (741) (13,740) (2,989) Operating lease right-of-use assets 841 489 3,873 1,680 Trade accounts payables (79) 6,799 5,142 11,697 Deferred revenues 10,492 (16,572) 15,243 10,621 Operating lease liabilities 115 164 (6,351) (904) Other current and long-term liabilities 5,548 9,587 1,509 17,919 Accrued severance pay, net 27 (133) 46 (79) Net cash provided by operating activities 49,596 20,263 119,539 132,262 Cash flows from investment activities:







Acquisition of subsidiary, net of acquired cash - - (78,469) - Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits (26,517) 37,223 129,944 (31,456) Investment in marketable securities (30,064) (6,364) (211,742) (215,091) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 23,390 5,141 81,325 12,862 Purchase of property and equipment (8,429) (2,250) (21,314) (4,816) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (41,620) 33,750 (100,256) (238,501) Cash flows from investment activities:







Settlement of a contingent consideration liability - - (8,480) - Purchases of treasury shares (15,000) - (21,416) - Proceeds from exercise of options 8 - 90 11 Net cash used in financing activities (14,992) - (29,806) 11 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (77) 558 (4,454) 622 Changes in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,093) 54,571 (14,977) (105,606) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 118,814 72,127 126,698 232,304 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period 111,721 126,698 111,721 126,698

NOVA LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 GAAP gross profit 83,728 82,130 68,249 Stock-based compensation* 1,148 1,114 803 Non-GAAP gross profit 84,876 83,244 69,052 GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 55 % 57 % 56 % Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 56 % 58 % 57 %







GAAP operating income 36,924 38,938 29,893 Stock-based compensation* 4,381 4,334 3,496 Acquisition-related expenses and contingent consideration revaluation (752) - 999 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,463 1,444 735 Non-GAAP operating income 42,016 44,716 35,123 GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 24 % 27 % 25 % Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 28 % 31 % 29 %







GAAP net income 36,098 35,075 22,226 Stock-based compensation* 4,381 4,334 3,496 Acquisition-related expenses and contingent consideration revaluation (752) - 999 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,463 1,444 735 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 322 322 1,075 Revaluation of operating lease liabilities 294 (572) 907 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,028) (905) (402) Taxes attributed to one-time elective tax settlement - - 3,716 Non-GAAP net income 40,778 39,698 32,752







GAAP basic earnings per share 1.26 1.22 0.78 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share 1.42 1.38 1.15







GAAP diluted earnings per share 1.14 1.10 0.73 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 1.28 1.24 1.08







Shares used for calculation of earnings per share

(in thousands):





Basic 28,731 28,685 28,539 Diluted 31,737 31,892 30,285









* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended December 31, 2022 included in – Cost of revenues - 1,148;

Research and development, net – 1,856; Sales and marketing – 810; General and administrative – 567.

NOVA LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)



Year ended December 31,

2022 2021 GAAP gross profit 322,396 237,361 Stock-based compensation* 4,166 2,160 Acquisition-related inventory step-up 2,972 - Non-GAAP gross profit 329,534 239,521 GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 56 % 57 % Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 58 % 58 %





GAAP operating income 149,931 112,386 Stock-based compensation* 16,647 10,488 Acquisition-related inventory step-up 2,972 - Acquisition-related expenses and contingent consideration revaluation 2,995 999 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 6,033 2,458 Non-GAAP operating income 178,578 126,331 GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 26 % 27 % Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 31 % 30 %





GAAP net income 140,213 93,101 Stock-based compensation* 16,647 10,488 Acquisition-related inventory step-up 2,972 - Acquisition-related expenses and contingent consideration revaluation 2,995 999 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 6,033 2,458 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,282 4,229 Revaluation of operating lease liabilities (4,174) 818 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (4,459) (1,140) Taxes attributed to one-time elective tax settlement - 3,716 Non-GAAP net income 161,509 114,669





GAAP basic earnings per share 4.89 3.28 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share 5.63 4.04





GAAP diluted earnings per share 4.40 3.12 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 5.07 3.85





Shares used for calculation of earnings per share

(in thousands):



Basic 28,697 28,372 Diluted 31,870 29,816





* Stock-based compensation for the year ended December 31, 2022, included in – Cost of revenues - 4,166;

Research and development, net – 6,861; Sales and marketing – 3,179; General and administrative – 2,441



NOVA LTD.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF FIRST QUARTER 2023 GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE (Unaudited)



Low High Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share 0.77 0.98 Estimated non-GAAP items:



Stock-based compensation 0.14 0.14 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.04 0.04 Amortization of issuance costs 0.01 0.01 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.03) (0.03) Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share 0.93 1.14

