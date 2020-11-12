Nova Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the third quarter 2020, the period ended September 30, 2020.

Business Highlights:

Record quarterly revenue of $69.5 million , up 32% year-over-year

, up 32% year-over-year GAAP net income of $13.9 million , or $0.48 per diluted share, up 60% year-over-year on a per-share basis

, or per diluted share, up 60% year-over-year on a per-share basis Non-GAAP net income of $16.5 million , or $0.57 per diluted share, up 43% year-over-year on a per-share basis

, or per diluted share, up 43% year-over-year on a per-share basis Record quarterly optical standalone revenues, driven by growing demand for Nova's unique dimensional metrology solutions

In October, completed a private offering of $200 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2025

GAAP Results ($K)

Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 Revenues $69,485 $62,586 $52,507 Net Income $13,896 $8,672 $8,562 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.48 $0.30 $0.30 NON-GAAP Results ($K)

Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 Net Income $16,511 $13,774 $11,507 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.57 $0.48 $0.40

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements that are part of this release. Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, expense related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization, facilities transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments.

Management Comments

"Nova's outstanding financial results for the quarter exceeded our previous expectations and guidance. These results demonstrate the resilience of our operational model and the strategic value we bring to our customers while they continue developing their next generation technology nodes," commented Eitan Oppenhaim, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Following our strong operational execution in 2020, we remain confident in our strategy and the value we create, which provide us a solid base to deliver our long-term growth objectives."

2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the fourth quarter, the period ending December 31, 2020. Based on current estimates, management expects:

$66 million to $73 million in revenue

to in revenue $0.32 to $0.43 in diluted GAAP EPS

to in diluted GAAP EPS $0.45 to $0.56 in diluted non-GAAP EPS

2020 Third Quarter Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $69.5 million, an increase of 11.0% compared with the second quarter of 2020 and an increase of 32.3% compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Gross margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 57.1%, compared with a gross margin of 58.5% in the second quarter of 2020, and compared with a gross margin of 52.4% in the third quarter of 2019.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2020 were $24.1 million, compared with $26.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 and compared with $21.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $13.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020. This is compared with net income of $8.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020, and compared with net income of $8.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.

On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, one-time expense related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization, facilities transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, the Company reported net income of $16.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020. This is compared with net income of $13.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020, and compared with net income of $11.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Conference Call Information

Nova will host a conference call today, November 12, 2020, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the financial results and outlook. To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your calls five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1-888-394-8218

ISRAEL TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1-809-212-883

INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: 1-323-701-0225

At:

9 a.m. Eastern Time

6 a.m. Pacific Time

4 p.m. Israel Time

Please reference conference ID: 1420148

The conference call will also be webcast live from a link on Nova's website at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.

A replay of the conference call will be available from November 12, 2020 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to November 19, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay Dial-in TOLL-FREE: 1-844-512-2921

Replay Dial-in TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 1420148

A replay will also be available for 90 days on Nova's website at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.

About Nova: Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative x-ray and optical solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at www.novami.com.

Nova is traded on the NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, expense related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization, facilities transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities, tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables..

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but are not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: our dependency on three product lines; our dependency on a small number of large customers and small number of suppliers; the highly cyclical and competitive nature of the markets we target and we operate in; our inability to reduce spending during a slowdown in the semiconductor industry; our ability to respond effectively on a timely basis to rapid technological changes; our dependency on PEMs; risks related to exclusivity obligations and non-limited liability that may be included in our commercial agreements and arrangements; our ability to retain our competitive position despite the ongoing consolidation in our industry; risks related to our dependence on our manufacturing facilities; risks related to changes in our order backlog; risks related to efforts to complete and integrate current and/or future acquisitions; risks related to worldwide financial and economic instabilities, including the implications of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; risks related to our intellectual property; new product offerings from our competitors; unanticipated manufacturing or supply problems; risks related to government programs we participate in; risks related to taxation; changes in customer demand for our products; risks related to currency fluctuations; risks related to technology security threats, including data breaches, cyberattacks and system disruptions, and changes in privacy laws; risks related to acquisitions we may pursue and risks related to our operations in Israel. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2020. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



As of

ASSETS

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

32,713

31,748

Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits

200,676

154,533

Trade accounts receivable

41,097

51,603

Inventories

62,063

48,362

Other current assets

11,899

17,122













Total current assets

348,448

303,368













Non-current assets









Interest-bearing bank deposits

2,824

2,813

Restricted interest-bearing bank deposits

2,000

2,000

Deferred tax assets

5,282

4,554

Severance pay funds

1,197

1,210

Right of-use assets

29,508

28,256

Property and equipment, net

32,491

30,566

Intangible assets, net

5,684

7,562

Goodwill

20,114

20,114













Total non-current assets

99,100

97,075













Total assets

447,548

400,443



Liabilities and shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities









Trade accounts payable

22,733

20,706

Deferred revenues

3,791

2,256

Operating lease current liabilities

2,391

2,236

Other current liabilities

26,303

21,751













Total current liabilities

55,218

46,949













Non-current liabilities









Accrued severance pay

2,139

2,120

Operating lease long-term liabilities

31,875

31,077

Other long-term liability

6,616

5,758













Total non-current liabilities

40,630

38,955













Shareholders' equity

351,700

314,539













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

447,548

400,443



NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019















Revenues:













Products 54,757

38,723

147,579

120,185 Services 14,728

13,784

45,514

40,099 Total revenues 69,485

52,507

193,093

160,284















Cost of revenues:













Products 20,732

16,342

55,922

48,446 Services 9,096

8,672

26,571

24,651 Total cost of revenues 29,828

25,014

82,493

73,097















Gross profit 39,657

27,493

110,600

87,187















Operating expenses:













Research and development expenses, net 12,957

10,548

37,262

34,786 Sales and marketing expenses 7,406

7,156

21,232

20,943 General and administrative expenses 3,141

2,658

11,505

7,564 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 625

657

1,877

1,969 Total operating expenses 24,129

21,019

71,876

65,262















Operating income 15,528

6,474

38,724

21,925















Financing income, net 846

887

2,261

2,252















Income before tax on income 16,374

7,361

40,985

24,177















Income tax expenses 2,478

(1,201)

6,735

1,391















Net income for the period 13,896

8,562

34,250

22,786















Earnings per share:













Basic 0.49

0.31

1.22

0.82 Diluted 0.48

0.30

1.18

0.80















Shares used for calculation of earnings per share:













Basic 28,168

27,826

28,080

27,935 Diluted 29,020

28,474

28,933

28,599

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income for the period 13,896

8,562

34,250

22,786 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,447

3,842

7,133

9,312 Share-based compensation 1,946

1,364

4,718

3,662 Change in deferred tax assets, net (182)

(410)

(728)

(754) Change in accrued severance pay, net 4

25

32

52 Change in trade accounts receivable 3,360

1,024

10,506

6,477 Change in inventories (6,582)

(1,332)

(15,052)

(9,187) Change in other current and long-term assets 484

(7,180)

5,223

(4,600) Change in trade accounts payable 1,362

1,700

2,027

(426) Change in other current and long-term liabilities 2,227

3,247

4,530

(1,332) Change in short term deferred revenues 2,626

(1,599)

1,535

(269)















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 21,588

9,243

54,174

25,721















Cash flow from investment activities:













Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank

deposits (13,161)

(6,040)

(46,154)

35 Purchase of property and equipment (1,713)

(7,928)

(4,873)

(15,621)















Net cash provided by (used in) investment activities (14,874)

(13,968)

(51,027)

(15,586)















Cash flows from financing activities:













Purchases of treasury shares -

-

(2,549)

(7,159) Shares issued upon exercise of options 114

95

367

367















Net cash used in financing activities 114

95

(2,182)

(6,792)















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 6,828

(4,630)

965

3,343 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 25,885

32,850

31,748

24,877 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period 32,713

28,220

32,713

28,220

















NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

September 30,

2019 GAAP gross profit 39,657

36,601

27,493 Stock-based compensation expenses * 414

279

277 Facilities transition costs -

-

220 Non-GAAP gross profit 40,071

36,880

27,990 GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 57%

58%

52% Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 58%

59%

53%











GAAP operating income 15,528

10,315

6,474 Stock-based compensation expenses * 1,946

1,454

1,364 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 625

626

657 One-time expense related to a transaction made by a

financial institution without Company authorization -

3,000

- Facilities transition costs -

-

888 Non-GAAP operating income 18,099

15,395

9,383 GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 22%

16%

12% Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 26%

25%

18%











GAAP net income 13,896

8,672

8,562 Stock-based compensation expenses * 1,946

1,454

1,364 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 625

626

657 One-time expense related to a transaction made by a

financial institution without Company authorization -

3,000

- Facilities transition costs -

-

888 Revaluation of long-term liabilities 161

594

362 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (117)

(572)

(326) Non-GAAP net income 16,511

13,774

11,507











GAAP basic earnings per share 0.49

0.31

0.31 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share 0.59

0.49

0.41











GAAP diluted earnings per share 0.48

0.30

0.30 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 0.57

0.48

0.40











Shares used for calculation of earnings per share:









Basic 28,168

28,039

27,826 Diluted 29,020

28,888

28,474















* Stock-based compensation expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 included in – Cost of revenues products - 259; Cost of revenues services - 155; Research and development expenses, net – 713; Sales and marketing expenses – 409; General and administrative expenses – 410



NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF FOURTH QUARTER 2020 GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE (Unaudited)



Low

High Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share 0.32

0.43 Estimated non-GAAP items:





Stock-based compensation expenses 0.09

0.09 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.02

0.02 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 0.03

0.03 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.01)

(0.01) Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share 0.45

0.56

Company Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Dror David, Chief Financial Officer Miri Segal Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. MS-IR LLC Tel: +972-73-229-5760 Tel: +917-607-8654 E-mail: [email protected] E-mail: [email protected] www.novami.com



SOURCE Nova

Related Links

http://www.novami.com

