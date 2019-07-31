On Track Innovations Ltd. to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019

ROSH PINNA, Israel, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Track Innovations Ltd. ("OTI") (NASDAQ: OTIV), a global provider of near field communication (NFC) and cashless payment solutions, will broadcast a conference call on Monday, August 12th, 2019 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The second quarter financial results will be issued in a press release before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Investors and analysts are encouraged to submit questions they would like the interim CEO to address on the call. Please submit questions to oti_questions@gkir.com by Thursday, August 8th, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. OTI intends to hold conference calls in this format during the interim CEO transition phase and expects to return to the live format, upon the appointment of a permanent CEO.

To listen to the call, please use the following information:

Q2 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Monday, August 12th , 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (6:00 am PST)

U.S. Dial-in: ‎ ‎1-888-317-6002‎‎

International Dial-in: + ‎1-‎412-317-5245‎‎

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1720/30987

Please dial in a few minutes before the start of the call and request to join the "On Track Innovations Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call" to ensure timely participation.

The conference call will be available for replay by clicking here and via the investor relations section of the company's website.

About OTI

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ: OTIV) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of secure cashless payment solutions using contactless NFC technology. OTI's field-proven innovations have been deployed around the world to address cashless payment and management requirements for the Internet of Payment Things (IoPT), wearables, automated retail and petroleum markets. OTI distributes and supports its solutions through a global network of regional offices and alliances. OTI is the proud recipient of the 2017 AI Award for Best Cashless Payment Solutions Provider – Israel. For more information, please visit www.otiglobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Whenever we use words such as "will," "may," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe" or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss our expectations regarding our growth or profitability, reduction of costs and expenses, plans for our existing and new products and services, penetration of new markets and securing new customers, contributions of our regions to our growth, strengthening of our balance sheet and delivery long-term shareholder value. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on OTI's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of OTI could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements could be impacted by the effects of the protracted evaluation and validation periods in the U.S. and other markets for contactless payment cards, or new and existing products and our ability to execute production on orders, as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be achieved. Except as otherwise required by law, OTI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

OTI Investor Relations Contact:

Gavriel Frohwein

GK Investor and Public Relations

Main: +1-646-688-3559

OTI@gkir.com

