Ovzon and GetSAT Reach Agreement to Develop Mobile Satellite Terminals for Defense, Government and Emergency Response Services

REHOVOT, Israel, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovzon, that offers a revolutionary global mobile broadband service via satellite and ultra portable man packs, and GetSAT, the manufacturer of innovative satellite terminals for aerial, maritime and land-based applications, have signed an agreement to develop Satcom on The Move (SoTM) terminals for Ovzon's global service. By combining SoTM terminals developed by GetSAT and Ovzon's world leading secure end-to-end mobile broadband satellite service, both companies strengthen their business opportunities for land, sea and air applications. This joint solution ensures secure and robust SoTM broadband communications for defense, government, emergency response and broadcast customers world wide.

The companies reached the strategic partnership after the successful demonstration of GetSAT's MicroSAT L/M (Land / Mobile) for Land and Maritime applications in Sweden and the United States. GetSAT's terminals are based on its patented InterFLAT technology, which allows signals to be transmitted and received in the same panel, thus reducing the size, weight and energy consumption to provide advantages essential for the success of critical missions.

The agreement enables simpler accessibilty for potential clients, since the terminals are included in the Ovzon service, thereby minimising the user's investment and operating costs.

Magnus René, CEO of Ovzon, said, "Ovzon wants to address the need for Satcom on the Move services for land, maritime and airborne based applications with very small mobile broadband terminals for our global service. GetSAT provides a powerful solution with a very small footprint."

Kfir Benjamin, GetSAT CEO reported, "GetSAT is very excited to announce this partnership with Ovzon. GetSAT's low size, weight and power terminals are a perfect match with Ovzon's robust and agile end-to-end service. We look forward to supporting Ovzon, one of our most demanding customers."

GetSAT's terminals are constructed in a light and compact installation. The L/M family of products are micronized, fully integrated, on-the-move, ruggedized solutions. All L/M terminals are easy to deploy and integrate, and can be outfitted with various antenna sizes in accordance with bandwidth requirements of ground, air and marine applications. A unique all-in-one design including BUC and modem is optimized for harsh environments specs and its ultra-low power-consuming platform is compatible with KA and KU-Band applications.

About GetSAT

GetSAT Communications, a private company based in Rehovot (Israel), supplies antennas and highly efficient portable terminals, which offer high-speed communications for terrestrial, aerial and maritime applications. GetSAT provides services for government and military use, companies, emergency equipment, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and humanitarian groups. For more information, visit www.getsat.com.

About Ovzon

Ovzon offers a revolutionary mobile broadband service via satellite. By combining high bandwidth with highly mobile terminals – service offerings provide speeds up to 80 times faster than competing services. Applications include real-time sensor and video upload, from moving vehicles to include ground or maritime platforms and manned or unmanned aircraft. Ovzon is headquartered in Solna, Sweden and has offices in Tampa, FL and Bethesda, MD in the United States. The share (OVZON) is traded on Nasdaq First North Premier. FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. Read more on http://www.ovzon.com.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus René, CEO

Tel: +1-781-2666-957

E-mail: mre@ovzon.com

PR CONTACT:

Josh Shuman, S&A Communications

+972-54-498-5833

joshs@shumanpr.com

GetSAT CONTACT:

Ayala Pinhasi

+972-76-5300700

+1-571-501-5150

SOURCE GetSAT

Related Links

https://www.getsat.com

