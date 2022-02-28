PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL 2021 RESULTS[1]

QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EBITDA[2] TOTALED NIS 250 MILLION

NET DEBT[2] TOTALED NIS 744 MILLION

QUARTERLY CELLULAR SUBSCRIBER GROWTH TOTALED 4 THOUSAND. EXCLUDING MINISTRY OF EDUCATION'S PACKAGES, QUARTERLY CELLULAR SUBSCRIBER GROWTH TOTALED 22 THOUSAND

PARTNER'S FIBER-OPTIC SUBSCRIBER BASE TOTALS 225 THOUSAND AS OF TODAY

THE NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS IN BUILDINGS CONNECTED TO PARTNER'S FIBER-OPTIC INFRASTRUCTURE TOTALS 740 THOUSAND AS OF TODAY

2021 Annual Highlights (compared with 2020)

  • Total Revenues: NIS 3,363 million (US$ 1,081 million), an increase of 5%
  • Service Revenues: NIS 2,635 million (US$ 847 million), an increase of 5%
  • Equipment Revenues: NIS 728 million (US$ 234 million), an increase of 7%
  • Total Operating Expenses (OPEX)2: NIS 1,901 million (US$ 611 million), an increase of 2%
  • Adjusted EBITDA: NIS 922 million (US$ 296 million), an increase of 12%
  • Profit for the Year: NIS 115 million (US$ 37 million), an increase of NIS 98 million
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before interest)2: negative NIS 43 million (US$ 14 million), a decrease of NIS 115 million
  • Cellular ARPU: NIS 48 (US$ 15), a decrease of 6%
  • Cellular Subscriber Base: approximately 3.02 million at year-end, an increase of 187 thousand subscribers
  • Fiber-Optic Subscriber Base: 212 thousand subscribers at year-end, an increase of 73 thousand subscribers
  • Homes Connected (HC) to Partner's Fiber-Optic Infrastructure: 700 thousand at year-end, an increase of 235 thousand
  • Infrastructure-Based Internet Subscriber Base: 374 thousand subscribers at year-end, an increase of 45 thousand subscribers
  • TV Subscriber Base3: 226 thousand subscribers at year-end, a decrease of 6 thousand subscribers

Fourth quarter 2021 highlights (compared with fourth quarter 2020)

  • Total Revenues: NIS 853 million (US$ 274 million), an increase of 6%
  • Service Revenues: NIS 675 million (US$ 217 million), an increase of 7%
  • Equipment Revenues: NIS 178 million (US$ 57 million), an increase of 1%
  • Total Operating Expenses (OPEX): NIS 469 million (US$ 151 million), a decrease of 2%
  • Adjusted EBITDA: NIS 250 million (US$ 80 million), an increase of 23%
  • Profit for the Period: NIS 77 million (US$ 25 million), an increase of NIS 72 million
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before interest): negative NIS 79 million (US$ 25 million), a decrease of NIS 76 million
  • Cellular ARPU: NIS 48 (US$ 15), a decrease of 2%
  • Cellular Subscriber Base: approximately 3.02 million at quarter-end, an increase of 7%
  • Fiber-Optic Subscriber Base: 212 thousand subscribers at quarter-end, an increase of 73 thousand subscribers since Q4 2020, and an increase of 20 thousand in the quarter
  • Homes Connected (HC) to Partner's Fiber-Optic Infrastructure: 700 thousand at quarter-end, an increase of 235 thousand since Q4 2020, and an increase of 76 thousand in the quarter
  • Infrastructure-Based Internet Subscriber Base: 374 thousand subscribers at quarter-end, an increase of 45 thousand subscribers since Q4 2020, and an increase of 9 thousand in the quarter
  • TV Subscriber Base3: 226 thousand subscribers at quarter-end, a decrease of 6 thousand subscribers since Q4 2020, and unchanged in the quarter

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications provider, announced today its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Ms. Osnat Ronen, Chairperson of Partner's board of directors, noted:

"Partner presents today impressive annual results and proves, quarter after quarter, that it is a robust, stable and growing company. The business results are the outcome of the determined implementation of the Company's business strategy, which is based upon growth and establishing Partner's core operations, in cellular and in fixed-line, while focusing on the accelerated deployment of its independent fiber-optic network and the connection of customers to the network. Along with growth in the cellular segment, an improvement in profitability and a strong balance sheet, Partner is positioned today as a leading and attractive communications group. On behalf of Partner's Board of Directors, I would like to thank Partner's CEO, Avi Zvi, the management, and the Company's employees for the achievements and the good results."

Commenting on the results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, Mr. Avi Zvi, CEO of Partner, noted:

"Partner ended 2021 with improvements in its key financial measures, despite the ongoing COVID–19 impacts and the continued highly competitive landscape in the Israeli telecoms market.

The results reflect the importance the Company places on the customer who is at the epicenter of the Company's activities. We believe in transparency, fairness and in attentiveness towards our customers. It is not without reason that the cellular segment consistently continues to expand its subscriber base, having exceeded the three million subscribers mark in the last quarter.

Partner has strengthened its standing as a leading infrastructure player and, as such, it was decided to accelerate the deployment of our fiber-optic infrastructure with the aim of connecting approximately one million households by the end of this year, including in peripheral areas. In the cellular segment, Partner intends to continue with the accelerated deployment of 5G sites with the aim of achieving over 40% population coverage by the end of this year. In TV services, Partner is also prepared for the expected entrance of additional international streaming services with its unique super-aggregator model.

Partner excels with human capital of the first degree which is equipped, in particular, with the flexibility and adaptability necessary for the new era and changing conditions, in both its human and technological aspects. As part of our strategy, we are investing in the work environment and workforce compensation. Partner is proud of the renewal of the Collective Employment Agreement for a further three years. The commitment of all our employees has played a significant role in the impressive financial results for 2021.

I would like to thank Partner's Board of Directors, headed by Chairperson Osnat Ronen, for their complete backing for the measures we have taken over the past year."

Mr. Tamir Amar, Partner's Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer, commented on the results:

"2021 ended with another quarter of subscriber growth accompanied by growth in profit and profitability. The cellular segment achieved service revenue growth for a third consecutive quarter with higher profitability than was achieved in the fourth quarter of 2019 - prior to COVID-19. Early signs of the strategic shift of continued focus towards fiber-optics and measures taken to improve the TV results can be seen in fixed-line segment profitability, which continued to improve and presented an increase of 35% in Adjusted EBITDA compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

Our cellular subscriber base increased this year by 137 thousand and 22 thousand, respectively in 2021 and the last quarter. Including subscribers of data and voice packages, provided to students with a fixed twelve-month package by the Ministry of Education, the subscriber base increased in 2021 by 187 thousand, including an increase of four thousand in the last quarter of the year.

The churn rate in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled 7.9%, or 7.3% excluding Ministry of Education subscribers, compared to 7.2% in the corresponding quarter last year. ARPU in the fourth quarter totaled NIS 48, compared to NIS 49 in the corresponding quarter last year. Despite the volatile impact of COVID-19 on interconnect revenues and roaming service revenues in the course of 2021, the Company succeeded in maintaining a level of ARPU of NIS 48 in every quarter of 2021.

The number of Homes Connected (HC) within buildings connected to our fiber-optic infrastructure reached 700 thousand at the end of the year, an increase of 235 thousand in 2021 compared to an increase of 141 thousand in 2020, as a result of the acceleration of the fiber-optic deployment phase. In the fourth quarter alone the number of Homes Connected within buildings connected to our fiber-optic infrastructure increased by 76 thousand compared to an increase of only 33 thousand in the corresponding quarter last year.

Partner's fiber-optic subscriber base totaled 212 thousand at the end of the year, reflecting a 30% penetration rate from potential customers in connected buildings, the same rate as at the end of last year. Partner's fiber-optic subscriber base increased by 73 thousand in 2021 compared to an increase of 63 thousand in 2020; our fiber-optic subscriber base increased by 20 thousand in the last quarter of 2021, compared to an increase of 19 thousand in both the previous quarter and the corresponding quarter last year.

The Company's intention is to deploy additional fiber-optic infrastructure within Israel, which will provide international telecommunications operators with connections and data transfer services between the Far East/ Gulf countries and Europe, thereby offering a sustainable alternative to the existing connections, including through the Suez Canal. The first agreement for such services was completed in January 2022, and Partner intends to further extend this line of business in the future.

Regarding our television services, the subscriber base remained unchanged from the previous quarter and totaled 226 thousand. The overall increase in 2021 was 15 thousand, mainly due to the impact of the strategic business change in TV services. However, the reported subscriber base decreased by 6 thousand, taking into account the proactive removal of subscribers who had remained in trial periods of over six months without charge or usage that we carried out in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter totaled NIS 250 million, an increase of 23% compared to NIS 203 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

Looking ahead, the Company expects that in the first quarter of 2022, due to the continued increase in air travel compared to the corresponding quarter last year, the moderate recovery in roaming service revenues will continue compared to the corresponding quarter last year, but to a lesser degree than in fourth quarter of 2021 due to the impact of seasonality and of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The acceleration of the fiber-optic deployment impacted upon CAPEX payments in the fourth quarter of 2021, which totaled NIS 212 million. On an annual basis, CAPEX payments totaled NIS 672 million in 2021 compared to NIS 573 million in 2020. The Company currently expects that CAPEX payments will increase further in 2022, by approximately the same amount as the increase recorded in 2021, to be succeeded by a significant CAPEX payments decrease in 2023, following the completion of the major phase of deployment of the fiber-optic infrastructure by the end of 2022. As in 2021, the Company's continued investment in the 5G cellular network is not expected to have a significant impact on CAPEX payments in 2022.

The Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before interest and including lease payments) for the fourth quarter totaled negative NIS 79 million, mainly reflecting the increase in CAPEX payments, an advance-payment of frequency fees in an amount of NIS 55 million and the annual payment for the government-mandated fiber incentive fund. For 2022, the impact of the expected increase in capital expenditure payments on Adjusted Free Cash Flow is expected to be offset by other factors, including the impact of the advance-payment of frequency fees to the Ministry of Communications that was made in 2021.  

Net debt of the Company was NIS 744 million at the end of 2021, compared with NIS 657 million at the end of 2020, an increase of NIS 87 million. The Company's net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio remained at 0.8 at year-end 2021."

2021 compared to 2020 and 2019

NIS Million (except EPS)

2019

2020

2021

Service Revenues

2,560

2,508

2,635

Equipment Sales Revenues

674

681

728

Total Revenues

3,234

3,189

3,363

Gross profit from equipment sales

144

145

152

OPEX

1,885

1,871

1,901

Operating profit

87

96

163

Adjusted EBITDA

853

822

922

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues

26%

26%

27%

Profit for the period

19

17

115

Earnings per share (basic, NIS)

0.12

0.09

0.63

Capital Expenditures (cash)

629

573

672

Adjusted free cash flow (before interest payments)

49

72

(43)

Net Debt

957

657

744

Key Performance Indicators


2019

2020

2021

Change YoY

Reported Cellular Subscribers
(end of period, thousands)

 

 

 

2,657

 

 

 

2,836

 

 

 

3,023

 

 

 

Post-Paid: Increase of 176  thousand (including
an increase of 50 thousand packages for the
Ministry of Education)

Pre-Paid: Increase of 11 thousand

 

Cellular Subscribers (end of
period, thousands) excluding
packages from Ministry of
Education

2,657

 

2,811

 

2,948

 

Post-Paid: Increase of 126 thousand

Pre-Paid: Increase of 11 thousand

Monthly Average Revenue per
Cellular User (ARPU) (NIS)

57

51

48

Reported Annual Cellular Churn
Rate (%)

31%

30%

28%

Annual Cellular Churn Rate (%)  
excluding packages for the 
Ministry of Education

31%

 

30%

 

28%

 

Fiber-Optic Subscribers (end of
period, thousands)

76

139

212

Increase of 73 thousand subscribers

Homes Connected to the Fiber-Optic
Infrastructure (HC), (end of period,
thousands)

324

 

465

 

700

 

Increase of 235 thousand households

 

Infrastructure-Based Internet
Subscribers (end of period,
thousands)

268

 

329

 

374

 

Increase of 45 thousand subscribers

 

TV Subscribers (end of period,
thousands)

188

 

232

 

226

 

Decrease of 6 thousand subscribers. An increase of
15 thousand subscribers excluding removal of
trial-period subscribers

Q4 2021 compared with Q4 2020

NIS Million (except EPS)

Q4'20

Q4'21

Comments

Service Revenues

632

675

The increase reflected growth in fixed-line and
cellular services from subscriber growth in cellular
and fiber-optics, with an increase in cellular roaming
services

Equipment Sales Revenues

176

178

The increase reflected higher equipment sales in the
cellular segment that was largely offset by lower
revenues in the fixed-line segment

Total Revenues

808

853

Gross profit from equipment sales

40

34

OPEX

480

469

The decrease mainly reflected decreases in wholesale
internet expenses and, as a result of the easing
of the COVID-19 crisis, in interconnect expenses,
which were partially offset by an increase in payroll
and related expenses

Operating profit

20

56

Adjusted EBITDA

203

250

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues

25%

29%

Profit for the period

5

77

Earnings per share (basic, NIS)

0.03

0.42

Capital Expenditures (cash)

156

212

Adjusted free cash flow (before interest payments)

(3)

(79)

Net Debt

657

744

Key Performance Indicators


Q4'20

Q3'21

Q4'21

Change QoQ

Reported Cellular Subscribers
(end of period, thousands)

2,836

3,019

3,023

Post-Paid: Increase of 7 thousand
(including decrease of 26 thousand data
packages and an increase of 8 thousand
voice packages for the Ministry of Education)

Pre-Paid: Decrease of 3 thousand

Cellular Subscribers (end of period,
thousands) excluding packages for
Ministry of Education

2,811

2,926

2,948

Post-Paid: Increase of 25 thousand

Pre-Paid: Decrease of 3 thousand

Monthly Average Revenue per Cellular
User (ARPU) (NIS)

49

48

48

Reported Quarterly Cellular Churn
Rate (%)

7.2%

6.4%

7.9%

Quarterly Cellular Churn Rate (%)  
excluding packages for the Ministry
of Education

7.2%

6.6%

7.3%

Fiber-Optic Subscribers (end of
period, thousands)

139

192

212

Increase of 20 thousand subscribers

Homes Connected to the Fiber-Optic
Infrastructure (HC), (end of period,
thousands)

465

624

700

Increase of 76 thousand households

Infrastructure-Based Internet
Subscribers (end of period, thousands)

329

365

374

Increase of 9 thousand subscribers

TV Subscribers (end of period, thousands)

232

226

226

Unchanged

Key Financial Results

NIS MILLION (except EPS)

2019

2020

2021

Revenues

3,234

3,189

3,363

Cost of revenues

2,707

2,664

2,732

Gross profit

527

525

631

S,G&A and credit losses

468

459

496

Other income

28

30

28

Operating profit

87

96

163

Finance costs, net

68

69

64

Income tax expenses (income)

*

10

(16)

Profit for the year

19

17

115

Earnings per share (basic, NIS)

0.12

0.09

0.63

*   Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

NIS MILLION (except EPS)

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

Q4'21

Revenues

808

833

840

837

853

Cost of revenues

679

691

696

667

678

Gross profit

129

142

144

170

175

S,G&A and credit losses

118

121

122

127

126

Other income

9

7

8

6

7

Operating profit

20

28

30

49

56

Finance costs, net

13

19

16

15

14

Income tax expenses (income)

2

4

5

10

(35)

Profit for the period

5

5

9

24

77

Earnings per share (basic, NIS)

0.03

0.03

0.05

0.13

0.42

Partner Consolidated Results  

Cellular Segment

Fixed-Line Segment

Elimination

Consolidated

NIS Million

2020

2021

Change %

2020

2021

Change %

2020

2021

2020

2021

Change %

Total Revenues

2,208

2,301

+4%

1,129

1,192

+6%

(148)

(130)

3,189

3,363

+5%

Service Revenues

1,663

1,699

+2%

993

1,066

+7%

(148)

(130)

2,508

2,635

+5%

Equipment Revenues

545

602

+10%

136

126

-7%

-

-

681

728

+7%

Operating Profit (Loss)

73

197

+170%

23

(34)

-

-

96

163

+70%

Adjusted EBITDA

533

616

+16%

289

306

+6%

-

-

822

922

+12%

Cellular Segment

Fixed-Line Segment

Elimination

Consolidated

NIS Million

Q4'20

Q4'21

Change %

Q4'20

Q4'21

Change %

Q4'20

Q4'21

Q4'20

Q4'21

Change %

Total Revenues

551

580

+5%

293

303

+3%

(36)

(30)

808

853

+6%

Service Revenues

416

431

+4%

252

274

+9%

(36)

(30)

632

675

+7%

Equipment Revenues

135

149

+10%

41

29

-29%

-

-

176

178

+1%

Operating Profit (Loss)

27

57

+111%

(7)

(1)

-86%

-

-

20

56

+180%

Adjusted EBITDA

138

162

+17%

65

88

+35%

-

-

203

250

+23%

Financial Review

In 2021, total revenues were NIS 3,363 million (US$ 1,081 million), an increase of 5% from NIS 3,189 million in 2020. 

Service revenues in 2021 totaled NIS 2,635 million (US$ 847 million), an increase of 5% from NIS 2,508 million in 2020. 

Service revenues for the cellular segment in 2021 totaled NIS 1,699 million (US$ 546 million), an increase of 2% from NIS 1,663 million in 2020. The increase was mainly the result of growth in the cellular subscriber base of 187 thousand subscribers, or 7%, in 2021 and a moderate increase in revenues from roaming services following the significant negative impact of the COVID-19 crisis on revenues from roaming services in 2020. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in interconnect revenues following the significant increase in incoming call volumes in 2020 related to the COVID-19 crisis, and by the continued price erosion of cellular services due to on-going competitive market conditions which remain intense, although at a lower level than in previous years.

Service revenues for the fixed-line segment in 2021 totaled NIS 1,066 million (US$ 343 million), an increase of 7% from NIS 993 million in 2020. This increase mainly reflected the increase in revenues resulting from the growth in internet and TV services, which was partially offset by a decline in revenues from international calling services (including the market for wholesale international traffic) which continue to be adversely affected by the increased penetration of internet-based solutions.

In Q4 2021, total revenues were NIS 853 million (US$ 274 million), an increase of 6% from NIS 808 million in Q4 2020.

Service revenues in Q4 2021 totaled NIS 675 million (US$ 217 million), an increase of 7% from NIS 632 million in Q4 2020.

Service revenues for the cellular segment in Q4 2021 totaled NIS 431 million (US$ 139 million), an increase of 4% from NIS 416 million in Q4 2020. The increase was mainly the result of higher roaming service revenues and the growth of the cellular subscriber base, which were partially offset by a decrease in interconnect revenues.

Service revenues for the fixed-line segment in Q4 2021 totaled NIS 274 million (US$ 88 million), an increase of 9% from NIS 252 million in Q4 2020. The increase mainly reflected higher revenues from the growth in internet and TV services, which were partially offset by the continued decline in revenues from international calling services.

Equipment sales revenues in 2021 totaled NIS 728 million (US$ 234 million), an increase of 7% from NIS 681 million in 2020, largely reflecting an increase in the volume of retail cellular equipment sales compared with the lower sales volumes in 2020 resulting from the closure of sales points during certain COVID-19-related lockdown periods. The increase was partially offset by decreases in the volume of fixed-line equipment sales and of cellular equipment sales to wholesale customers. 

Gross profit from equipment sales in 2021 was NIS 152 million (US$ 49 million), compared with NIS 145 million in 2020, an increase of 5%. As with revenues from equipment sales, the increase largely reflecting the increase in the volume of retail cellular equipment sales as a result of the closure of sales points during certain COVID-19-related lockdown periods in 2020. 

Equipment sales revenues in Q4 2021 totaled NIS 178 million (US$ 57 million), an increase of 1% from NIS 176 million in Q4 2020, mainly reflecting higher sales volumes in the cellular segment which were partially offset by lower sale volumes in the fixed-line segment.

Gross profit from equipment sales in Q4 2021 was NIS 34 million (US$ 11 million), compared with NIS 40 million in Q4 2020, a decrease of 15%, primarily reflecting the decrease in sales volumes in the fixed-line segment, together with a change in product mix.

Total operating expenses ('OPEX') totaled NIS 1,901 million (US$ 611 million), in 2021, an increase of 2% or NIS 30 million from 2020. The increase mainly reflected an increase in workforce expenses in the fixed-line segment compared with the lower workforce expenses in 2020 as part of the cost-cutting measures taken to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on revenues. The increase also reflected increases in TV content expenses and in expenses related to the government-mandated fiber incentive fund which began operating in 2021. These effects were partially offset by decreases in wholesale internet expenses, in credit losses and in interconnect expenses. Including depreciation and amortization expenses, OPEX in 2021 increased by 3% compared with 2020.

Total operating expenses ('OPEX') totaled NIS 469 million (US$ 151 million), in Q4 2021, a decrease of 2% or NIS 11 million from Q4 2020. This decrease mainly reflected decreases in wholesale internet expenses and, as a result of the easing of the COVID-19 crisis, in interconnect expenses which were partially offset by an increase in payroll and related expenses. Including depreciation and amortization expenses, OPEX in Q4 2021 decreased by NIS 1 million compared with Q4 2020. 

Operating profit for 2021 was NIS 163 million (US$ 52 million), an increase of 70% compared with operating profit of NIS 96 million in 2020. The increase in operating profit mainly reflected the increase in service revenues which more than offset the increase in operating expenses including depreciation and amortization expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 totaled NIS 922 million (US$ 296 million), an increase of 12% from NIS 822 million in 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 was 27% compared with 26% in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular segment was NIS 616 million (US$ 198 million), in 2021, an increase of 16% from NIS 533 million in 2020, largely reflecting the increase in cellular segment service revenues and the decrease in operating expenses. The decrease in operating expenses for the cellular segment was principally due to decreases in credit losses, network and cable maintenance expenses, interconnect expenses and workforce and related expenses, partially offset by expenses related to the government-mandated fiber incentive fund, which began operating in 2021. As a percentage of total cellular revenues, Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular segment in 2021 was 27% compared with 24% in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed-line segment was NIS 306 million (US$ 98 million) in 2021, an increase of 6% from NIS 289 million in 2020, mainly reflecting the growth in internet and TV services, which was partially offset by the increase in total operating expenses. The increase in total operating expenses for the fixed-line segment principally reflected increased workforce and related expenses, partially explained by the lower workforce expenses in 2020 as part of the cost-cutting measures taken in 2020 to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on revenues, and an increase in TV content expenses, partially offset by a decrease in wholesale internet expenses. As a percentage of total fixed line revenues, Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed line segment in 2021 was 26%, unchanged from 2020.

Operating profit for Q4 2021 was NIS 56 million (US$ 18 million), an increase of NIS 36 million compared with NIS 20 million in Q4 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2021 totaled NIS 250 million (US$ 80 million), an increase of 23% from NIS 203 million in Q4 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2021 was 29% compared with 25% in Q4 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular segment was NIS 162 million (US$ 52 million) in Q4 2021, an increase of 17% from NIS 138 million in Q4 2020. The increase largely reflected increases in service revenues and in gross profit from cellular segment equipment sales. As a percentage of total cellular revenues, Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular segment in Q4 2021 was 28% compared with 25% in Q4 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed-line segment was NIS 88 million (US$ 28 million) in Q4 2021, an increase of 35% from NIS 65 million in Q4 2020. The increase mainly reflected both the increase in service revenues and the decrease in OPEX, largely a result of lower wholesale internet expenses, which were partially offset by a decrease in gross profit from fixed-line segment equipment sales. As a percentage of total fixed line revenues, Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed line segment in Q4 2021 was 29% compared with 22% in Q4 2020.

Finance costs, net in 2021 were NIS 64 million (US$ 21 million), a decrease of 7% compared with NIS 69 million in 2020. The decrease mainly reflected the one-time expense in 2020 of approximately NIS 7 million relating to the partial early repayment of the Company's Notes Series F during the year.  

Finance costs, net in Q4 2021 were NIS 14 million (US$ 5 million), an increase of 8% compared with NIS 13 million in Q4 2020.

Income tax income in 2021 totaled NIS 16 million (US$ 5 million), compared with income tax expenses of NIS 10 million in 2020. The income tax income in 2021 reflected a one-time income tax income of NIS 43 million which was recorded in 2021 following the signing of a tax assessments agreement with the Israeli Tax Authority for the years 2016 to 2019.

Income tax income in Q4 2021 totaled NIS 35 million (US$ 11 million), compared with income tax expenses of NIS 2 million in Q4 2020, for the same reason as the annual income tax income.

Overall, the Company's profit in 2021 totaled NIS 115 million (US$ 37 million), an increase of NIS 98 million compared with NIS 17 million in 2020.

Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during 2021, basic earnings per share or ADS, was NIS 0.63 (US$ 0.20) an increase of NIS 0.54 per share compared with basic earnings per share of NIS 0.09 in 2020.

Profit in Q4 2021 was NIS 77 million (US$ 25 million), an increase of NIS 72 million compared with NIS 5 million in Q4 2020.

Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during Q4 2021, basic earnings per share or ADS, was NIS 0.42 (US$ 0.14), compared with basic earnings per share or ADS, of NIS 0.03 in Q4 2020.

Cellular Segment Operational Review

At the end of 2021, the Company's cellular subscriber base (including mobile data, 012 Mobile subscribers and M2M subscriptions) was approximately 3.02 million, including approximately 2.67 million Post-Paid subscribers or 88% of the base, and 352 thousand Pre-Paid subscribers, or 12% of the base.

Over the year 2021, the cellular subscriber base increased by 187 thousand subscribers. The Post-Paid subscriber base increased by 176 thousand subscribers and the Pre-Paid subscriber base increased by 11 thousand subscribers. The Post-Paid subscriber base at the end of 2021 included approximately 75 thousand Ministry of Education subscribers, compared with approximately 25 thousand Ministry of Education subscribers at the end of 2020.

Total cellular market share (based on the number of subscribers) at the end of 2021 was estimated to be approximately 28%, compared with 27% in 2020.

The annual churn rate for cellular subscribers in 2021 decreased to 28%, compared with 30% in 2020.

The monthly Average Revenue Per User ("ARPU") for cellular subscribers in 2021 was NIS 48 (US$ 15), a decrease of 6% from NIS 51 in 2020. The decrease mainly reflected the continued price erosion of cellular services due to the continued competitive market conditions, albeit at a lower rate than in previous years, as well as the impact of the decrease in interconnect revenues in 2021 following the particularly high incoming call volumes in the year 2020 which was related to the COVID-19 crisis, partially offset by the positive impact of the moderate recovery in roaming service revenues in 2021.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the cellular subscriber base increased by 4 thousand subscribers. The Post-Paid subscriber base increased by 7 thousand subscribers and the Pre-Paid subscriber base declined by 3 thousand subscribers. The increase in the Post-Paid subscriber base included a decrease of 26 thousand data packages and an increase of 8 thousand voice packages from the Ministry of Education. Excluding these packages, the increase in the Post-Paid subscriber base in the fourth quarter totaled 25 thousand.

The quarterly churn rate for cellular subscribers in Q4 2021 was 7.9%, compared with 7.2% in Q4 2020. Excluding data and voice packages for the Ministry of Education, the churn rate in Q4 2021 was 7.3%.

The monthly Average Revenue per User ("ARPU") for cellular subscribers in Q4 2021 was NIS 48 (US$ 15), a decrease of 2% from NIS 49 in Q4 2020, largely for the same reasons as the annual decrease in ARPU.

Fixed-Line Segment Operational Review

At the end of 2021, the Company's fiber-optic subscriber base was 212 thousand subscribers, an increase of 73 thousand subscribers in the year, and of 20 thousand subscribers during the fourth quarter of 2021.

At the end of 2021, the Company's infrastructure-based internet subscriber base was 374 thousand subscribers, an increase of 45 thousand subscribers in the year, and of 9 thousand subscribers during the fourth quarter of 2021.

At the end of 2021, households in buildings connected to our fiber-optic infrastructure (HC) totaled 700 thousand, an increase of 235 thousand during the year, and of 76 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2021.

At the end of 2021, the Company's TV subscriber base was 226 thousand subscribers, a decrease of 6 thousand subscribers in the year, and unchanged from third quarter of 2021. The decrease largely reflected the removal, in the second quarter of 2021, of approximately 21 thousand subscribers from its TV subscriber base who had remained in trial periods of over six months without charge or usage, as well as the impact of the strategic business change in TV services. Excluding this removal, the subscriber base increased by 15 thousand in 2021.

Funding and Investing Review

In 2021, Adjusted Free Cash Flow (including lease payments) totaled negative NIS 43 million (US$ 14 million), a decrease of NIS 115 million from NIS 72 million in 2020.

Cash generated from operating activities decreased by 2% to NIS 774 million (US$ 249 million) in 2021 from NIS 786 million in 2020. The decrease mainly reflected the impact of the increases in accounts receivables, following the advance-payment of frequency fees to the Ministry of Communications in an amount of NIS 55 million, and in inventories, as well as a decrease in deferred revenues and other, partially offset by the impact of the increases in Adjusted EBITDA and in trade and other payables and provisions.

Lease payments (principal and interest), recorded in cash flows from financing activities under IFRS 16, totaled NIS 148 million (US$ 48 million) in 2021, an increase of 1% from NIS 147 million in 2020.

Cash capital expenditures (Capex payments), as represented by cash flows used for the acquisition of property and equipment and intangible assets, were NIS 672 million (US$ 216 million) in 2021, an increase of 17% from NIS 573 million in 2020.

In Q4 2021, Adjusted Free Cash Flow (including lease payments) totaled negative NIS 79 million (US$ 25 million), a decrease of NIS 76 million compared with negative NIS 3 million in Q4 2020.

Cash generated from operating activities totaled NIS 163 million (US$ 52 million) in Q4 2021, a decrease of 10% from NIS 182 million in Q4 2020. The decrease mainly reflected the advance-payment described above in the annual discussion, and the annual payment for the government- mandated fiber incentive fund in an amount of NIS 12 million.

Lease payments (principal and interest), recorded in cash flows from financing activities under IFRS 16, totaled NIS 32 million (US$ 10 million) in Q4 2021, unchanged from Q4 2020.

Cash capital expenditures (CAPEX payments), as represented by cash flows used for the acquisition of property and equipment and intangible assets, were NIS 212 million (US$ 68 million) in Q4 2021, an increase of 36% from NIS 156 million in Q4 2020.

The level of net debt at the end of 2021 amounted to NIS 744 million (US$ 239 million), compared with NIS 657 million at the end of 2020, an increase of NIS 87 million.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "estimate", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "seek", "will", "plan", "could", "may", "project", "goal", "target" and similar expressions often identify forward-looking statements but are not the only way we identify these statements. In particular, this press release communicates our belief regarding (i) the acceleration of the deployment  of the Company's fiber-optic infrastructure by the end of 2022; (ii) the continued accelerated deployment of 5G sites; (iii) the entrance of international streaming services to Israel; (iv) the deployment of fiber-optic infrastructure for international telecommunications operators and extending this line of business; (v) moderate recovery in roaming service revenues; (vi) future changes in CAPEX payments and their impact following completion of the major phase of the fiber-optic infrastructure deployment and investment in the 5G cellular network; and (vii) the impact of the expected increase in capital expenditure payments on Adjusted Free Cash Flow. In addition, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release regarding our future performance are forward-looking statements.

We have based these forward-looking statements on our current knowledge and our present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including in particular (i) the severity and duration of the impact on our business of the Covid-19 health crisis, (ii) unexpected technical issues which may arise as we rollout our 5G network and expand the range of services, and as we deploy the fiber optic infrastructure, and (iii) currently unanticipated demands on our financial resources which could limit our ability to pursue our strategic objectives.  In light of the current unreliability of predictions as to the ultimate severity and duration of the Covid-19 health crisis, as well as the specific regulatory and business risks facing our business, future results may differ materially from those currently anticipated. For further information regarding risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Partner, trends in the Israeli telecommunications industry in general, the impact of possible regulatory and legal developments, and other risks we face, see "Item 3. Key Information - 3D. Risk Factors", "Item 4. Information on the Company", "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects", "Item 8. Financial Information - 8A. Consolidated Financial Statements and Other Financial Information - 8A.1 Legal and Administrative Proceedings" and "Item 11. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk" in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, as well as its immediate reports on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The quarterly financial results presented in this press release are unaudited financial results.

The results were prepared in accordance with IFRS, other than the non-GAAP financial measures presented in the section "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".The financial information is presented in NIS millions (unless otherwise stated) and the figures presented are rounded accordingly. The convenience translations of the New Israeli Shekel (NIS) figures into US Dollars were made at the rate of exchange prevailing at December 31, 2021: US $1.00 equals NIS 3.110. The translations were made purely for the convenience of the reader.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following non-GAAP measures are used in this report. These measures are not financial measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Further, the measures may not be indicative of the Company's historic operating results nor are meant to be predictive of potential future results.

Non-GAAP Measure

Calculation                               

Most Comparable IFRS Financial Measure

Adjusted EBITDA

 



  


 

Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)

 

 

Profit

add

Income tax income,

Finance costs, net,

Depreciation and amortization expenses (including amortization of intangible assets, deferred expenses-right of use and impairment charges), Other expenses (mainly amortization of share based compensation)

 

Adjusted EBITDA

divided by 

Total revenues

Profit

 

 

 

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

 

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities

add

Cash flows from investing activities

deduct

Investment in deposits, net

deduct

Lease principal payments

deduct

Lease interest payments

Cash flows from operating activities

add

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

Total Operating Expenses (OPEX)

 

 

 

Cost of service revenues

add

Selling and marketing expenses

add

General and administrative expenses

add

Credit losses

deduct

Depreciation and amortization expenses,

Other expenses (mainly amortization of employee share based compensation)

Sum of:

Cost of service revenues,

Selling and marketing expenses,

General and administrative expenses,

Credit losses

 

 

 

Net Debt

 

 

 

Current maturities of notes payable and borrowings

add

Notes payable

add

Borrowings from banks

add

Financial liability at fair value

deduct

Cash and cash equivalents

deduct

Short-term and long-term deposits

Sum of:

Current maturities of notes payable and borrowings,

Notes payable,

Borrowings from banks,

Financial liability at fair value

Less

Sum of:

Cash and cash equivalents,

Short-term deposits,

Long-term deposits.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet services and TV services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR). 

For more information about Partner, see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(An Israeli Corporation)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION



New Israeli Shekels

Convenience
translation
into
U.S. Dollars


December 31,


2020

2021

2021


In millions

CURRENT ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents

376

308

99

Short-term deposits

411

344

111

Trade receivables

560

571

184

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

46

152

49

Deferred expenses – right of use

26

27

9

Inventories

77

87

28


1,496

1,489

480





NON CURRENT ASSETS



Long-term deposits

155

280

90

Trade receivables

232

245

79

Deferred expenses – right of use

118

142

45

Lease – right of use

663

679

218

Property and equipment

1,495

1,644

529

Intangible and other assets

521

472

152

Goodwill

407

407

131

Deferred income tax asset

29

34

11

Other non-current receivables

9

1

*


3,629

3,904

1,255





TOTAL ASSETS

5,125

5,393

1,735

*   Representing an amount of less than 1 million.


 

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(An Israeli Corporation)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION



New Israeli Shekels

Convenience
translation
into
U.S. Dollars



December 31,


2020

2021

2021


In millions

CURRENT LIABILITIES



Current maturities of notes payable and borrowings


290

268

86

Trade payables

666

705

227

Other payables and provisions

127

185

59

Current maturities of lease liabilities

120

125

40

Deferred revenues and other

131

139

45


1,334

1,422

457

NON CURRENT LIABILITIES



Notes payable


1,219

1,224

394

        Borrowings from banks

86

184

59

        Financial liability at fair value

4

        Liability for employee rights upon retirement, net


42

35

12

 Lease liabilities

582

595

191

  Deferred revenues from HOT mobile

71

39

13

        Provisions and other non-current liabilities

64

35

11


2,068

2,112

680





TOTAL LIABILITIES

3,402

3,534

1,137





EQUITY



Share capital – ordinary shares of NIS 0.01
 par value: authorized – December 31, 2020
 and 2021 – 235,000,000 shares;
 issued and outstanding -                                  

2

2

1

December 31, 2020 – ­*182,826,973 shares


December 31, 2021 – *183,678,220 shares


Capital surplus

1,311

1,279

411

Accumulated retained earnings


606

742

239

Treasury shares, at cost
December 31, 2020 – **7,741,784 shares       
December 31, 2021 – **7,337,759 shares

(196)

(164)

(53)

TOTAL EQUITY

1,723

1,859

598

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


5,125

5,393

1,735

*    Net of treasury shares.  
**  Including restricted shares in an amount of 1,008,735 and 1,349,119 as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021, respectively, held by a trustee under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan, such shares may become outstanding upon completion of vesting conditions.


 

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(An Israeli Corporation)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME






Convenience





translation


New Israeli Shekels

into
U.S. dollars


Year ended December 31,


2019

2020

2021

2021


In millions (except earnings per share)

Revenues, net

3,234

3,189

3,363

1,081

Cost of revenues

2,707

2,664

2,732

878

Gross profit

527

525

631

203






Selling and marketing expenses            


301

291

323

104

General and administrative expenses

149

145

164

52

Credit losses


18

23

9

3

Other income, net

28

30

28

9

Operating profit

87

96

163

53

Finance income


7

8

4

1

Finance expenses

75

77

68

22

Finance costs, net

68

69

64

21

Profit before income tax

19

27

99

32

Income tax income (expenses)

*

(10)

16

5

Profit for the year

19

17

115

37






Earnings per share




       Basic   


0.12

0.09

0.63

0.20

       Diluted


0.12

0.09

0.62

0.20






*   Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(An Israeli Corporation)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS

OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



New Israeli Shekels

Convenience
translation
into
U.S. dollars



Year ended December 31,


2019

2020

2021

2021


In millions

 

Profit for the year

19

17

115

37

Other comprehensive income, items






 that will not be reclassified to profit or loss




 Remeasurements of post-employment benefit






 obligations

(2)

1

8

3

Income taxes relating to remeasurements of




     post-employment benefit obligations

*

*

(2)

(1)

Other comprehensive income (loss)




 for the year, net of income taxes

(2)

1

6

2






TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME




 FOR THE YEAR

17

18

121

39

*   Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

 

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(An Israeli Corporation)

SEGMENT INFORMATION & ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION


New Israeli Shekels

New Israeli Shekels

Year ended December 31, 2021

Year ended December 31, 2020

In millions

In millions

Cellular

Fixed line

segment

Elimination

Consolidated

Cellular

Fixed line

Elimination

Consolidated

segment

 segment

 segment

Segment revenue - Services

1,687

948


2,635

1,647

861


2,508

Inter-segment revenue - Services

12

118

(130)



16

132

(148)


Segment revenue - Equipment

602

126


728

545

136


681

Total revenues

2,301

1,192

(130)

3,363

2,208

1,129

(148)

3,189

Segment cost of revenues - Services

1,204

952


2,156

1,272

856


2,128

Inter-segment cost of revenues - Services

117

13

(130)



131

17

(148)


Segment cost of revenues - Equipment

498

78


576

451

85


536

Cost of revenues

1,819

1,043

(130)

2,732

1,854

958

(148)

2,664

Gross profit 

482

149


631

354

171


525

Operating expenses (3)

302

194


496

300

159


459

Other income, net

17

11


28

19

11


30

Operating profit (loss)

197

(34)


163

73

23


96

Adjustments to presentation of segment        
















   Adjusted EBITDA  

    –Depreciation and amortization

410

334





450

264




    –Other (1)

9

6





10

2




Segment Adjusted EBITDA (2)

616

306





533

289




Reconciliation of segment subtotal Adjusted EBITDA
to profit for the year
















Segments subtotal Adjusted EBITDA (2)





922







822

    -  Depreciation and amortization





(744)







(714)

    -  Finance costs, net





(64)







(69)

    -  Income tax income (expenses)





16







(10)

    -  Other (1)





(15)







(12)

Profit for the year





115







17

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(An Israeli Corporation)

INTERIM SEGMENT INFORMATION & ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION


New Israeli Shekels

New Israeli Shekels

3 months ended December 31, 2021

3 months ended December 31, 2020

In millions (Unaudited)

In millions (Unaudited)

Cellular
 segment

Fixed line
segment

Elimination

Consolidated

Cellular
segment

Fixed line
segment

Elimination

Consolidated

Segment revenue - Services

429

246


675

412

220


632

Inter-segment revenue - Services

2

28

(30)



4

32

(36)


Segment revenue - Equipment

149

29


178

135

41


176

Total revenues

580

303

(30)

853

551

293

(36)

808

Segment cost of revenues - Services

298

236


534

312

231


543

Inter-segment cost of revenues - Services

27

3

(30)



31

5

(36)


Segment cost of revenues - Equipment

124

20


144

112

24


136

Cost of revenues

449

259

(30)

678

455

260

(36)

679

Gross profit

131

44


175

96

33


129

Operating expenses (3)

79

47


126

73

45


118

Other income, net

5

2


7

4

5


9

Operating profit (loss)

57

(1)


56

27

(7)


20

Adjustments to presentation of segment       
Adjusted EBITDA 


















 – Depreciation and amortization

100

86





108

72




 – Other (1)

5

3





3

*




Segment Adjusted EBITDA (2)

162

88





138

65




Reconciliation of segment subtotal Adjusted
 EBITDA to profit for the period
















Segments subtotal Adjusted EBITDA (2)





250







203

- Depreciation and amortization





(186)







(180)

- Finance costs, net





(14)







(13)

- Income tax income (expenses)





35







(2)

- Other (1)





(8)







(3)

Profit for the period





77







5

*   Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

(1) Mainly amortization of employee share based compensation.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA as reviewed by the CODM represents Earnings Before Interest (finance costs, net), Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (including amortization of intangible assets, deferred expenses-right of use and impairment charges) and Other expenses (mainly amortization of share based compensation). Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Adjusted EBITDA may not be indicative of the Group's historic operating results nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. The usage of the term "Adjusted EBITDA" is to highlight the fact that the Amortization includes amortization of deferred expenses – right of use and amortization of employee share based compensation and impairment charges.                   
(3) Operating expenses include selling and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses and credit losses.

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

 (An Israeli Corporation)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


New Israeli Shekels

Convenience
translation
into
U.S. Dollars


Year ended  December 31,

2019

2020

2021

2021

In millions

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Cash generated from operations (Appendix)

838

787

791

254

Income tax paid

(1)

(1)

(17)

(5)

Net cash provided by operating activities

837

786

774

249

Acquisition of property and equipment

(462)

(409)

(519)

(167)

Acquisition of intangible and other assets

(167)

(164)

(153)

(49)

Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired

(3)


investment in deposits, net

(552)

(14)

(58)

(19)

Interest received

1

6

3

1

Consideration received from sales of property and equipment

2

*

*

*

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,181)

(581)

(727)

(234)





CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:  



Lease principal payments

(139)

(129)

(130)

(42)

Lease interest payments

(20)

(18)

(18)

(6)

Share issuance, net of issuance costs

276

Proceeds from issuance of notes payable, net of issuance costs

562

466

220

71

Proceeds from issuance of option warrants exercisable for notes  payables

37


Interest paid

(37)

(49)

(48)

(15)

Proceeds from non-current bank borrowing received

150

48

Repayment of borrowings

(65)

(52)

(52)

(17)

Repayment of notes payables

(109)

(620)

(237)

(76)

Settlement of contingent consideration

(2)

Transactions with non-controlling interests

(2)


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

227

(128)

(115)

(37)

 

INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

 

(117)

 

77

 

(68)

 

(22)

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF YEAR

416

299

376

121





CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR

299

376

308

99





*   Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

   (An Israeli Corporation)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Appendix - Cash generated from operations and supplemental information


New Israeli Shekels

Convenience
translation
into
U.S. Dollars


Year ended  December 31,

2019

2020

2021

2021

In millions 





Cash generated from operations:



     Profit for the year

19

17

115

37





    Adjustments for:





           Depreciation and amortization

723

683

713

229

           Amortization of deferred expenses - Right of use

28

31

31

10

           Employee share based compensation expenses

17

12

15

5

           Liability for employee rights upon retirement, net

1

(1)

2

1

Finance costs, net

5

(2)

(4)

(1)

Lease interest payments

20

18

18

6

Interest paid

37

49

48

15

Interest received

(1)

(6)

(3)

(1)

           Deferred income taxes

4

12

(7)

(2)

           Income tax paid

1

1

17

5

Capital loss from property and equipment

(2)

*

*

*

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



     Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable:



              Trade

42

82

(24)

(8)

              Other

(1)

(6)

(70)

(23)

            Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accruals:



               Trade

63

(57)

3

1

               Other payables and provisions

(14)

(70)

27

8

               Deferred revenues and other

(27)

24

(24)

(7)

        Increase in deferred expenses - Right of use

(51)

(47)

(56)

(18)

       Decrease (increase) in inventories

(26)

47

(10)

(3)

Cash generated from operations

838

787

791

254





                 

*   Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

At December 31, 2019, 2020 and 2021, trade and other payables and provisions, net included NIS 115 million, NIS 139 million and NIS 157 million (US$ 50 million), respectively, in respect of acquisition of intangible assets and property and equipment; payments in respect thereof are presented in cash flows from investing activities. These balances are recognized in the cash flow statements upon payment. Cost of inventory used as fixed assets during 2020 and 2021 were NIS 8 million and NIS 33 million (US$ 11 million), respectively.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures:

 

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

 

 

New Israeli Shekels

Convenience translation into
U.S. Dollars

12 months

ended

December 31,

3 months

ended

December 31,

12 months

ended

December 31,

3 months

ended

December 31,

2020

2021

2020

2021

2021

2021

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

In millions

Net cash provided by operating activities

786

774

182

163

249

53

Net cash used in investing activities

(581)

(727)

(61)

(313)

(234)

(101)

Investment in (proceeds from) deposits, net

14

58

(92)

103

19

33

Lease principal payments

(129)

(130)

(27)

(28)

(42)

(9)

Lease interest payments

(18)

(18)

(5)

(4)

(6)

(1)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

72

(43)

(3)

(79)

(14)

(25)

Interest paid

(49)

(48)

(7)

(5)

(15)

(2)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow After Interest

23

(91)

(10)

(84)

(29)

(27)

Total Operating Expenses (OPEX)

 

New Israeli Shekels

Convenience translation into
U.S. Dollars

 

12 months

ended

December 31,

 

3 months

ended

December 31,

12 months

ended

December 31,

3 months

ended

December 31,

2020

2021

2020

2021

2021

2021

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

In millions

Cost of revenues - Services

2,128

2,156

543

534

693

173

Selling and marketing expenses                                                                 

291

323

79

85

104

27

General and administrative expenses

145

164

35

42

52

13

Credit losses (gains)

23

9

4

(1)

3

*  

Depreciation and amortization

(714)

(744)

(180)

(186)

(239)

(60)

Other (1)

(2)

(7)

(1)

(5)

(2)

(2)

 OPEX

1,871

1,901

480

469

611

151







(1)  Mainly amortization of employee share based compensation.

*   Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

Key Financial and Operating Indicators (unaudited) *

NIS M unless otherwise stated

Q4' 19

Q1' 20

Q2' 20

Q3' 20

Q4' 20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

Q4'21

2020

2021

Cellular Segment Service Revenues

438

423

409

415

416

413

420

435

431

1,663

1,699

Cellular Segment Equipment Revenues

172

146

130

134

135

160

157

136

149

545

602

Fixed-Line Segment Service Revenues

238

245

244

252

252

260

262

270

274

993

1,066

Fixed-Line Segment Equipment Revenues

26

32

28

35

41

34

34

29

29

136

126

Reconciliation for consolidation

(40)

(39)

(37)

(36)

(36)

(34)

(33)

(33)

(30)

(148)

(130)

Total Revenues

834

807

774

800

808

833

840

837

853

3,189

3,363

Gross Profit from Equipment Sales

37

37

30

38

40

42

39

37

34

145

152

Operating Profit*

30

36

20

20

20

28

30

49

56

96

163

Cellular Segment Adjusted EBITDA*

156

132

129

134

138

143

139

172

162

533

616

Fixed-Line Segment Adjusted EBITDA*

61

83

71

70

65

66

74

78

88

289

306

Total Adjusted EBITDA*

217

215

200

204

203

209

213

250

250

822

922

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)*

26%

27%

26%

26%

25%

25%

25%

30%

29%

26%

27%

OPEX*

467

460

456

475

480

481

485

467

469

1,871

1,901

Finance costs, net*

20

19

13

24

13

19

16

15

14

69

64

Profit (Loss)*

7

10

7

(5)

5

5

9

24

77

17

115

Capital Expenditures (cash)

127

151

119

147

156

149

139

172

212

573

672

Capital Expenditures (additions)

129

129

121

179

166

142

182

112

244

595

680

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

16

10

44

21

(3)

19

8

9

(79)

72

(43)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (after interest)

0

8

13

12

(10)

18

(33)

8

(84)

23

(91)

Net Debt

957

673

658

646

657

639

670

662

744

657

744

Cellular Subscriber Base (Thousands)

2,657

2,676

2,708

2,762

2,836

2,903

2,970

3,019

3,023

2,836

3,023

Post-Paid Subscriber Base (Thousands)

2,366

2,380

2,404

2,437

2,495

2,548

2,615

2,664

2,671

2,495

2,671

Pre-Paid Subscriber Base (Thousands)

291

296

304

325

341

355

355

355

352

341

352

Cellular ARPU (NIS)

55

53

51

51

49

48

48

48

48

51

48

Cellular Churn Rate (%)

7.2%

7.5%

7.5%

7.3%

7.2%

6.8%

7.2%

6.4%

7.9%

30%

28%

Infrastructure-Based Internet Subscribers (Thousands)

268

281

295

311

329

339

354

365

374

329

374

Fiber-Optic Subscribers (Thousands)

76

87

101

120

139

155

173

192

212

139

212

Homes connected to fiber-optic infrastructure (Thousands)

324

361

396

432

465

514

571

624

700

465

700

TV Subscriber Base (Thousands)

188

200

215

224

232

234

223**

226

226

232

226**

Number of Employees (FTE)

2,834

1,867

2,745

2,731

2,655

2,708

2,628

2,627

2,574

2,655

2,574

Comments:

*   See footnote 2 regarding use of non-GAAP measures.
** In Q2'21, the Company removed from its TV subscriber base approximately 21,000 subscribers who had joined at various different times and had remained in trial periods of over six months without charge or usage.

Disclosure for notes holders as of December 31, 2021

Information regarding the notes series issued by the Company, in million NIS

Series

Original
issuance
date

Principal on
the date of
issuance

As of 31.12.2021

Annual interest
rate

Principal
repayment dates

Interest
repayment dates

Interest
linkage

Trustee contact details

Principal
book value

Linked principal
book value

Interest accumulated
in books

Market
value

From

To


F

(2)

20.07.17

12.12.17*

04.12.18*

01.12.19*

255

389

150

226.75

384

384

**

392

2.16%

25.06.20

25.06.24

25.06, 25.12

Not Linked

Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd.

Merav Offer. 113 Hayarkon St.,

Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-5544553.

G

(1) (2)

06.01.19

01.07.19*

28.11.19*

27.02.20*

31.05.20*

01.07.20*

02.07.20*

26.11.20*

31.05.21*

225

38.5

86.5

15.1

84.8

12.2

300

62.2

26.5

851

851

18

952

4%

25.06.22

25.06.27

25.06

Not Linked

Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd.

Merav Offer. 113 Hayarkon St.,

Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-5544553.

H

 (2) (3)

26.12.21

 

198.4

 

198

198

**

199

2.08%

25.06.25

25.06.30

25.06

Not Linked

Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd.

Merav Offer. 113 Hayarkon St.,

Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-5544553.

(1)  In April 2019, the Company issued in a private placement 2 series of untradeable option warrants that were exercisable for the Company's Series G debentures. The exercise period of the first series is between July 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020 and of the second series is between July 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021. The Series G debentures that were allotted upon the exercise of an option warrant were identical in all their rights to the Company's Series G debentures immediately upon their allotment, and are entitled to any payment of interest or other benefit, the effective date of which is due after the allotment date. The debentures that were allotted as a result of the exercise of option warrants were registered on the TASE. The total amount received by the Company on the allotment date of the option warrants is NIS 37 million. For additional details see the Company's press release dated April 17, 2019. Following exercise of option warrants from the first series, the Company issued Series G Notes in a total principal amount of NIS 225 million. Following exercise of option warrants from the second series in July 2020, November 2020 and May 2021, the Company issued Series G Notes in a principal amount of NIS 12.2 million, NIS 62.2 million and NIS 26.5 million, respectively. The issuance in May 2021 was the final exercise of option warrants from the second series.

(2)  Regarding Series F Notes, Series G Notes, Series H Notes and borrowing P, borrowing Q and borrowing R the Company is required to comply with a financial covenant that the ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA shall not exceed 5. Compliance will be examined and reported on a quarterly basis. For the purpose of the covenant, Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as the sum total for the last 12 month period, excluding adjustable one-time items. As of December 31, 2021, the ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 0.8. Additional stipulations mainly include: Shareholders' equity shall not decrease below NIS 400 million and no dividends will be declared if shareholders' equity will be below NIS 650 million regarding Series F notes, borrowing P and borrowing Q. Shareholders' equity shall not decrease below NIS 600 million and no dividends will be declared if shareholders' equity will be below NIS 750 million regarding Series G notes and borrowing R. Shareholders' equity shall not decrease below NIS 700 million and no dividends will be declared if shareholders' equity will be below NIS 850 million regarding Series H notes. The Company shall not create floating liens subject to certain terms. The Company has the right for early redemption under certain conditions. With respect to notes payable series F, series G and series H: the Company shall pay additional annual interest of 0.5% in the case of a two- notch downgrade in the Notes rating and an additional annual interest of 0.25% for each further single-notch downgrade, up to a maximum additional interest of 1%; the Company shall pay additional annual interest of 0.25% during a period in which there is a breach of the financial covenant; debt rating will not decrease below BBB- for a certain period. In any case, the total maximum additional interest for Series F, Series G and Series H, shall not exceed 1.25%, 1% or 1.25%, respectively. For more information see the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021.
In the reporting period, the Company was in compliance with all financial covenants and obligations and no cause for early repayment occurred.

(3)  In December 2021, the Company issued Series H Notes in a principal amount of NIS 198.4 million. For more information see the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021.

*    On these dates additional Notes of the series were issued. The information in the table refers to the full series.      
**   Representing an amount of less than NIS 1 million.

Disclosure for Notes holders as of December 31, 2021 (cont.)

Notes Rating Details*

Series

Rating
Company

Rating as of
31.12.2021 and
28.02.2022 (1)

Rating assigned
upon issuance of
the Series

Recent date of rating
as of 31.12.2021 and
28.02.2022

Additional ratings between the original issuance date and the recent date of rating (2)

Date

Rating

F

S&P Maalot

ilA+

ilA+

12/2021

07/2017, 09/2017, 12/2017, 01/2018, 08/2018,

11/2018, 12/2018, 01/2019, 04/2019, 08/2019,

02/2020, 05/2020, 06/2020, 07/2020, 08/2020,

11/2020, 05/2021, 08/2021,12/2021

ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+,

ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+,

ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+,

ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+

G (3)

S&P Maalot

ilA+

ilA+

12/2021

12/2018, 01/2019, 04/2019, 08/2019, 02/2020,

 05/2020, 06/2020, 07/2020, 08/2020, 11/2020,

05/2021, 08/2021, 12/2021

ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+,

ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+,

ilA+, ilA+,  ilA+

H (3)

S&P Maalot

ilA+

ilA+

12/2021

12/2021

ilA+

(1) In August 2021, S&P Maalot reaffirmed the Company's rating of "ilA+/Stable".

(2) For details regarding the rating of the notes see the S&P Maalot reports dated August 11, 2021.

(3) In December 2021, the Company issued Series H Notes in a principal amount of NIS 198.4 million. For more information see the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021.

 * A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. Ratings may be subject to suspension, revision or withdrawal at any time, and each rating   should be evaluated independently of any other rating

Summary of Financial Undertakings (according to repayment dates) as of December 31, 2021

a.  Notes issued to the public by the Company and held by the public, excluding such notes held by the Company's parent company, by a controlling shareholder, by companies controlled by them, or by companies controlled by the Company, based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).

Principal payments

Gross interest
payments (without
deduction of tax)

ILS linked
to CPI

ILS not linked
to CPI

Euro 

Dollar

Other

First year

-

212,985

-

-

-

42,987

Second year

-

212,985

-

-

-

38,901

Third year

-

212,985

-

-

-

32,810

Fourth year

-

124,765

-

-

-

27,950

Fifth year and on

-

669,226

-

-

-

46,414

Total

-

1,432,946

-

-

-

189,062

b.  Private notes and other non-bank credit, excluding such notes held by the Company's parent company, by a controlling shareholder, by companies controlled by them, or by companies controlled by the Company, based on the Company's "Solo" financial data – None.

c.  Credit from banks in Israel based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).


Principal payments

Gross interest
payments (without
deduction of tax)

ILS linked
to CPI

ILS not linked
to CPI

Euro  

Dollar

Other

First year

-

52,132

-

-

-

5,772

Second year

-

22,720

-

-

-

4,464

Third year

-

11,400

-

-

-

3,932

Fourth year

-

30,000

-

-

-

3,439

Fifth year and on

-

120,000

-

-

-

9,933

Total

-

236,252

-

-

-

27,540

Summary of Financial Undertakings (according to repayment dates) as of December 31, 2021 (cont.)

d.  Credit from banks abroad based on the Company's "Solo" financial data – None.

e.  Total of sections a - d above, total credit from banks, non-bank credit and notes based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).

Principal payments

Gross interest
payments (without
deduction of tax)

ILS linked
to CPI

ILS not linked
to CPI

Euro  

Dollar

Other

First year

-

265,117

-

-

-

48,759

Second year

-

235,705

-

-

-

43,365

Third year

-

224,385

-

-

-

36,742

Fourth year

-

154,765

-

-

-

31,389

Fifth year and on

-

789,226

-

-

-

56,347

Total

-

1,669,198

-

-

-

216,602

f.  Off-balance sheet Credit exposure based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS) – 50,000 (Guarantees on behalf of a joint arrangement, without expiration date).

g.  Off-balance sheet Credit exposure of all the Company's consolidated companies, excluding companies that are reporting corporations and excluding the Company's data presented in section f above - None.

h.  Total balances of the credit from banks, non-bank credit and notes of all the consolidated companies, excluding companies that are reporting corporations and excluding Company's data presented in sections a - d above - None.

i.  Total balances of credit granted to the Company by the parent company or a controlling shareholder and balances of notes offered by the Company held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder - None.

j.  Total balances of credit granted to the Company by companies held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder, which are not controlled by the Company, and balances of notes offered by the Company held by companies held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder, which are not controlled by the Company – None.

k.  Total balances of credit granted to the Company by consolidated companies and balances of notes offered by the Company held by the consolidated companies - None.

[1] The quarterly financial results are unaudited.
[2]  For the definition of this and other Non-GAAP financial measures, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release.
[3] In the second quarter of 2021, the Company removed from its TV subscriber base approximately 21 thousand subscribers who had joined the company at various times and had remained in trial periods of over six months without charge or usage.

