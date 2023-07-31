Protalix BioTherapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Business Results on August 7, 2023

Company to host conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. EDT

CARMIEL, Israel, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell–based protein expression system, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and provide a business update on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Management will host a conference call with investors to discuss the financial results and provide an update on recent corporate and regulatory developments at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Conference Call Details:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. EDT

Toll Free: 1-877-423-9813

International: 1-201-689-8573

Conference ID: 13740122

The Call me™ feature, which avoids having to wait for an operator, may be accessed at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/2v682k5m.

Webcast Details

The conference will be webcast live from the Company's website and will be available via the following links:

Company Link: https://protalixbiotherapeutics.gcs-web.com/events0

Webcast Link: https://tinyurl.com/348f738e

Conference ID: 13740122

Participants are requested to access the call at least 15 minutes ahead of the conference to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

A replay of the call will be available for two weeks on the Events Calendar of the Investors section of the Company's website, at the above link.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx. It is the first company to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a protein produced through plant cell-based in suspension expression system. This unique expression system represents a new method for developing recombinant proteins in an industrial-scale manner. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights to taliglucerase alfa for the treatment of Gaucher disease, Protalix's first product manufactured through ProCellEx, excluding in Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. Protalix's second product, Elfabrio®, was approved by both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency in May 2023. Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. for the global development and commercialization of Elfabrio.

Protalix's development pipeline consists of proprietary versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins that target established pharmaceutical markets, including the following product candidates: PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated uricase for the treatment of severe gout; PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed long action DNase I for the treatment of NETs-related diseases; and others.

