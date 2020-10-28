RADA Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Results Release and Conference Call on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

NETANYA, Israel, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: RADA) announced that it would be releasing its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call on the same day, starting at 10:00 am ET. Dov Sella, Chief Executive Officer and Avi Israel, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results. To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call:

US: 1-888-723-3164 at 10:00 am Eastern Time

Israel: 03-918-0644 at 5:00 pm Israel Time

International: +972-3-918-0644

A live webcast of the conference call will be available. Please register for the webcast 5-10 minutes prior to the call at RADA's website: https://www.rada.com/investors following which, a link to the live webcast will be sent to you.

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on RADA's website 48 hours after the call.

About RADA

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection and counter-drone applications.

Company Contact:

Avi Israel, CFO

Tel: +972-765-386-200

[email protected]

www.rada.com

Investor Relations Contact:

GK Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

Tel: +1-646-688-3559

[email protected]

SOURCE RADA

Related Links

https://www.rada.com

