Safe-T Announces First Tier-1 Collaboration Agreement for its IP Proxy Product With Korean ISP

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe-T Group® (Nasdaq: SFET) (TASE: SFET), a provider of Secure Access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, announces today a first collaboration agreement with a tier-1 Internet Service Provider (ISP), in Korea.

Safe-T's enterprise IP proxy network service is based on its deployment through ISPs, using collaboration agreements which enable the installation of the Company's carrier-grade technology at the core network of the ISPs who join the global network. Deployment in larger ISPs enables broader coverage of the network, and as a result increase the number of potential customers, while preserving the stability and the speed of the service.

To date, the Company has similar agreements with more than 100 ISPs in more than 25 countries, and is in negotiations with numerous additional potential collaborators.

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: SFET) (TASE: SFET) is a provider of Zero Trust Access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

Safe-T's cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization's access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the Internet, are secured according to the 'validate first, access later' philosophy of Zero Trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

Safe-T's wide range of access solutions reduce organizations' attack surface and improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats. As an additional layer of security, our integrated business-grade global proxy solution cloud service enables smooth and efficient traffic flow, interruption-free service, unlimited concurrent connections, instant scaling and simple integration with our services.

With Safe-T's patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, organizations of all size and type can secure their data, services and networks against internal and external threats.

At Safe-T, we empower enterprises to safely migrate to the cloud and enable digital transformation.

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses collaboration with the tier-1 Internet Service Provider and negotiations with additional potential collaborators. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Safe-T's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 26, 2019, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

