Sapiens Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HOLON, Israel, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation , (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Summary Results for First Quarter 2023 (USD in millions, except per share data)



GAAP

Non-GAAP



Q1 2023 Q1 2022 % Change Q1 2023 Q1 2022 % Change Revenue $124.7 $117.7 6.0 % $124.8 $117.7 6.0 % Gross Profit $53.0 $49.4 7.3 % $56.4 $52.9 6.5 % Gross Margin 42.5 % 42.0 % 50 bps 45.2 % 45.0 % 20 bps Operating Income $18.9 $16.5 14.2 % $22.5 $20.8 8.4 % Operating Margin 15.1 % 14.1 % 100 bps 18.0 % 17.6 % 40 bps Net Income (*) $14.2 $13.9 1.9 % $17.3 $17.3 -0.3 % Diluted EPS $0.26 $0.25 4.0 % $0.31 $0.31 0.0 % (*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

"Sapiens delivered a strong first quarter, with operating profit increasing year-over-year by 8.4% on revenue growth of 6%, which resulted in an operating margin of 18.0%," stated Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens. "Our diligence and extensive groundwork in North America are now paying off as the region returns to growth. In the first quarter revenue in North America increased by 2.8% compared to last year. We ended 2022 with significant enhancements in our products, delivery, and talent that helped us build a momentum that has carried over into 2023. We have already signed new deals for P&C, Life, and Reinsurance since the beginning of the year, and are optimistic by the quality of our new business pipeline.

Mr. Al-Dor continued, "Revenue growth in the first quarter was driven by a year-over-year increase of 9.0% in Europe. Our customer-centric model, implemented globally, has consistently driven growth and profitability while generating cash flow."

We are well-positioned to continue our positive momentum from the first quarter throughout the remainder of the year. We are increasing our full-year 2023 non-GAAP revenues to $507 million to $512 million compared to our previous guidance of $502 million to $507 million. We are also increasing the guidance for the full year 2023 non-GAAP operating margin to 17.8%-18.2%, compared to our previous guidance of 17.6% to 18.0%. These revised targets demonstrate our commitment to delivering outstanding results and driving sustained growth," concluded Mr. Al-Dor.

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast on May 3, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results. Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): 1-888-642-5032

(toll-free): 1-888-642-5032 International: 972-3-918-0609

UK: 0-800-917-5108

The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at: https://www.sapiens.com/investor-relations/ir-events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event, at the same link for 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to eliminate valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. With more than 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens' cloud-based SaaS insurance platform offers pre-integrated, low-code capabilities across core, data and digital domains to accelerate our customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which we filled with the SEC on March 31, 2022, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





Three months ended







March 31,







2023

2022







(unaudited)

(unaudited)















Revenue

124,721

117,695

Cost of revenue

71,692

68,278















Gross profit

53,029

49,417















Operating expenses:











Research and development, net

15,617

14,150



Selling, marketing, general and administrative

18,519

18,719

Total operating expenses

34,136

32,869















Operating income

18,893

16,548















Financial and other expenses (income), net

1,197

(348)

Taxes on income

3,330

2,938





























Net income

14,366

13,958















Attributable to non-controlling interest

170

32















Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

14,196

13,926





























Basic earnings per share

0.26

0.25















Diluted earnings per share

0.26

0.25



























Weighted average number of shares outstanding

used to compute basic earnings per share (in

thousands)

55,156

55,093













Weighted average number of shares outstanding

used to compute diluted earnings per share (in

thousands)

55,570

55,630



SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)



Three months ended





March 31,





2023

2022





(unaudited)

(unaudited)













GAAP revenue

124,721

117,695

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred

revenue

55

23

Non-GAAP revenue

124,776

117,718













GAAP gross profit

53,029

49,417

Revenue adjustment

55

23

Amortization of capitalized software

1,431

1,471

Amortization of other intangible assets

1,848

2,032

Non-GAAP gross profit

56,363

52,943













GAAP operating income

18,893

16,548

Gross profit adjustments

3,334

3,526

Capitalization of software development

(1,658)

(1,746)

Amortization of other intangible assets

1,076

1,244

Stock-based compensation

863

931

Acquisition-related costs (*)

6

267

Non-GAAP operating income

22,514

20,770













GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens'

shareholders

14,196

13,926

Operating income adjustments

3,621

4,222

Taxes on income

(564)

(850)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens'

shareholders

17,253

17,298















(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation U.S. dollars in thousands



Three months ended





March 31,





2023

2022













GAAP operating profit

18,893

16,548













Non-GAAP adjustments:









Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

55

23

Amortization of capitalized software

1,431

1,471

Amortization of other intangible assets

2,924

3,276

Capitalization of software development

(1,658)

(1,746)

Stock-based compensation

863

931

Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs

6

267













Non-GAAP operating profit

22,514

20,770













Depreciation

1,055

1,140













Adjusted EBITDA

23,569

21,910



























Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022



















Revenues 124,776

119,486

119,019

118,605

117,718 Gross profit 56,363

53,774

53,546

53,207

52,943 Operating income 22,514

21,058

20,902

20,747

20,770 Adjusted EBITDA 23,569

22,092

22,036

21,681

21,910 Net income to Sapiens' shareholders 17,253

18,022

16,871

14,979

17,298



















Diluted earnings per share 0.31

0.32

0.30

0.27

0.31

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown U.S. dollars in thousands

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022



















North America 50,371

50,801

49,555

48,154

49,009 Europe 64,572

56,910

56,887

59,868

59,267 Rest of the World 9,833

11,775

12,577

10,583

9,442



















Total 124,776

119,486

119,019

118,605

117,718

Non-GAAP Revenue breakdown







U.S. dollars in thousands









Q1 2023

%

Q1 2022



%





















Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*) 81,842

65.6 %

75,625



64.2 %

Pre-production implementation services (**) 42,934

34.4 %

42,093



35.8 %





















Total Revenues 124,776

100 %

117,718



100 %























Q1 2023



Q1 2022













Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*) 44,849



40,446

Pre-production implementation services (**) 11,514



12,497













Total Gross profit 56,363



52,943















Q1 2023





Q1 2022





















Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*) 54.8 %





53.5 %







Pre-production implementation services (**) 26.8 %





29.7 %





















Gross margin 45.2 %





45.0 %









(*) Software products and re-occurring post-production services include mainly term license, maintenance, cloud solutions, subscription, and post-production services. This revenue stream is a mix of recurring and re-occurring in nature.

(**) Pre-production implementation services include mainly implementation services before go-live, which are one-time in nature.

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow U.S. dollars in thousands

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022



















Cash-flow from operating activities 22,188

14,430

4,405

6,615

18,330 Increase in capitalized software development costs (1,658)

(1,238)

(1,492)

(1,621)

(1,746) Capital expenditures (634)

(400)

(1,047)

(803)

(453) Free cash-flow 19,896

12,792

1,866

4,191

16,131



















Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related

costs(*) (**) 30

1,100

-

-

-



















Adjusted free cash-flow 19,926

13,892

1,866

4,191

16,131

(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET U.S. dollars in thousands





March 31,

December 31,





2023

2022





(unaudited)

(unaudited)











ASSETS





















CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

116,654

160,285

Short-term bank deposit

65,000

20,000

Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

94,833

93,382

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

11,624

11,640

Total current assets

288,111

285,307











LONG-TERM ASSETS









Property and equipment, net

11,612

12,021

Severance pay fund

3,672

3,996

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

316,865

319,661

Operating lease right-of-use assets

27,439

33,688

Other long-term assets

15,619

13,671

Total long-term assets

375,207

383,037











TOTAL ASSETS

663,318

668,344











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



















CURRENT LIABILITIES









Trade payables

2,467

9,415

Current maturities of Series B Debentures

19,796

19,796

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

80,911

76,962

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

6,883

9,063

Deferred revenue

38,920

30,720

Total current liabilities

148,977

145,956











LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Series B Debentures, net of current maturities

39,493

59,275

Deferred tax liabilities

12,193

11,363

Other long-term liabilities

13,097

13,312

Long-term operating lease liabilities

24,686

28,432

Redeemable non-controlling interest

87

89

Accrued severance pay

6,903

7,063

Total long-term liabilities

96,459

119,534











EQUITY



417,882

402,854











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

663,318

668,344











SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW U.S. dollars in thousands

For the three months ended March 31,

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income 14,366

13,958 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 5,410

5,887 Accretion of discount on series B debentures 14

18 Capital (gain) loss from sale of property and equipment (10)

7 Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees 863

931







Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:





Increase in trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables (2,039)

(7,357) Increase (decrease) in deferred tax liabilities, net 25

(471) Decrease in other operating assets 1,257

959 Decrease in trade payables (7,014)

(34) Increase (decrease) in other operating liabilities 1,197

(1,136) Increase in deferred revenues 7,936

5,526 Increase in accrued severance pay, net 183

42 Net cash provided by operating activities 22,188

18,330







Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment (653)

(453) Investment in deposits (45,004)

(15,033) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 19

- Capitalized software development costs (1,658)

(1,746) Acquisition of intellectual property (177)

- Net cash used in investing activities (47,473)

(17,232)







Cash flows from financing activities:













Repayment of series B debenture (19,796)

(19,796) Dividend to non-controlling interest (47)

- Net cash used in financing activities (19,843)

(19,796)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,497

(236)







Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (43,631)

(18,934) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 160,285

190,243







Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 116,654

171,309

Debentures Covenants

As of March 31, 2023, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million .

. Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $415.4 million .

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (41.17)%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.36).

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation