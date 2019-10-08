Solio Alfa Plus Disrupts Pain Management Market Predicted to Reach $83 Billion in Sales by 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solio (https://www.soliotherapy.com/) recently announced the launch of its signature pain-relief device, Alfa Plus, into a marketplace that financial studies predict will reach as high as $83 billion in the U.S. alone over the next five to 10 years. After having already secured FDA clearance, Solio Alfa Plus is now the first such pain management solution poised to deliver millions with relief through non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical science.

"We're already positioned to secure a substantial share of this ever growing, pain management marketplace," said Solio Founder, Shahak "Chuck" Cohen. "And what's best about that is our approach: a proprietary technology that relieves pain from a wide array of sources — traumatic injury, chronic pain, menstrual pain and sports related injuries. And because the Solio Alfa Plus is designed to be used by people directly in their own homes, it's easy and comfortable as well as safe."

Pain Management: Traditional Meds and Other Devices

Pain Management is a broad term used to categorize within a complicated branch of medicine that embraces physical and psychological therapies, topical treatments, invasive treatments, homeopathic treatments and prescription medications. It is sometimes difficult to assign specific niche-market research concerning such a large medical field, but with over 20 percent of the human population reporting some sort of chronic pain issue, published estimates place the global sales of pain management mitigation into nearly $100 billion by 2030.

Major factors driving this market include:

Increased approval of pain management therapeutics. Increases in geriatric population with higher disease risks. Ever-growing frequency of reported chronic pain disorders. Approving health care reforms and regulation.

Solio Alfa Plus is a revolutionary pain management therapeutic suitable for inclusion within a wide variety of pain management modalities.

New Pain Management Relief: Alfa Plus Solio

Alfa Plus provides extended in-home relief from both chronic and traumatic pain, without medications or invasive practices. Alfa Plus utilizes three specific, well-researched technologies that target multiple areas of the body:

Bi-polar RF energy: Deep penetration that reaches muscles and joints, increasing blood circulation while treating pain.

Deep penetration that reaches muscles and joints, increasing blood circulation while treating pain. IR Heat Energy: Dual optical energy (light with dual wavelengths), IR and red spectrum for treating skin pain and stiffness.

Dual optical energy (light with dual wavelengths), IR and red spectrum for treating skin pain and stiffness. LLLT Light Energy: Treats muscle spasms.

Solio is currently offering a 60-day money back guarantee on Alfa Plus to encourage new patients to try the device.

About DMT, Ltd. and Solio

Experts in bringing the newest technology for pain relief , DMT, Ltd. is first company to bring the idea of Radio Frequency technology for home use. Solio designers have created some of the most widely used energy-based technologies and platforms in use by medical professionals. Solio specializes in a wide range of high-end professional technologies packed in small, user-friendly affordable devices intended for home use.

Learn more about Solio, the Alfa Plus and other devices at www.SolioTherapy.com.

