Solway Proves Its Commitments to ISO Standardization

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a week-long audit of its operations in Kurilgeo (Russia), Solway Investment Group once again confirmed its subsidiaries to be compliant with the requirements of its ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 certifications standards.

The audit in Russia closes a series of sustainability surveillance activities which the Group scheduled for 2019. Earlier this year, Solway's assets in Ukraine and Guatemala were also certified as per the above-mentioned standards.

Kurilgeo's second surveillance audit took place in late September. The second surveillance audit covered the following areas of the company's performance:

Thorough tracking of performance;

Continuous improvement evident across all areas relating to system control and technology development;

Application of controls related to contractors and other visitors to the workplace;

Application of engineering and administrative controls;

Measurement, analysis, and improvement of the integrated management system through activities such as internal audit and corrective and preventive action.

The audit of Kurilgeo was conducted by the LL-C (Certification) Czech Republic a.s. During the closing meeting of the audit, the LL-C (Certification) Czech Republic a.s. representatives made special mention of:

Kurilgeo's management system across its production areas;

Its thorough tracking of performance;

Continuous improvement evident across all areas relating to system control and technology development; and

The company's successful growth and its strategy for keeping employees motivated.

"Solway's primary responsibility is to promote and protect the health, safety and well-being of all its employees, contract staff, and members of Solway's host communities. To embrace integrity, transparency and cooperation, the Group works consistently on implementing not only the ISO management system standards, but also internationally recognized environmental and social performance standards including the Equator Principles and the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights. I am honored every time the integrity of the Group's implementation is assessed by reputable, independent consulting firms such as Golder Associates, ERM, Wardell-Armstrong and others. These audits show our partners and customers that we are compliant with international standards and committed to excellence," commented Dan Bronstein, Chairman of the Board, Solway Investment Group.

https://solwaygroup.com

In case of further questions or interview requests, please contact Solway Investment Group's

press office at: +41-41-740-04-00 or media@solway.ch.

SOURCE Solway Investment Group

Related Links

https://solwaygroup.com

