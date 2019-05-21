Steve Mann Joins ThetaRay as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThetaRay, the leading provider of AI-based Big Data analytics, today announced the appointment of Steve Mann as Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, he will focus on creating a differentiated and compelling brand, developing a high-return demand generation platform and redefining what it means to employ AI to detect and stop financial crime.

"Financial institutions face financial, legal, and reputational catastrophes if they can't detect or prevent financial crime," said Mann. "I was drawn to ThetaRay because its IntuitiveAI technology is the only solution that dramatically drives down false positive alerts and uncovers the unknown bad actors trying to exploit the world financial system. It does it better, faster and more accurately than legacy or AI-wannabe solutions. We must help FIs thwart money laundering, terrorist financing, and human trafficking, all the while enhancing the banks' competitiveness and regulatory compliance."

Steve has over 25 years of experience in B2B enterprise marketing, product strategy, and branding. He previously served as CMO for two fintechs: Arachnys and Axioma, as well as LexisNexis North America. Previously, he held various senior marketing roles at SAP, overseeing functions including market intelligence, the competitive sales team, customer experience, services marketing, and social media. Steve's held additional positions in product strategy, software engineering and venture capital. Mann earned a BA from Emory University and studied neuroscience at New York University.

"Steve has the perfect pedigree and experience to advance our organization as a global brand," said ThetaRay CEO Mark Gazit. "His quarter-century of marketing experience will serve us well as we work to help financial institutions stop financial cybercrime. He is the latest in a series of experienced leaders who've deepened our leadership bench to ensure customer success and accelerate growth."

About ThetaRay:

ThetaRay is dedicated to helping clients at large financial organizations, cyber security divisions and critical infrastructure become more resilient and seize opportunities. Its advanced analytical solutions operate with unprecedented speed, accuracy and scale, enabling clients to manage risk, detect money laundering schemes, uncover fraud, expose bad loans, uncover operational issues and reveal valuable new growth opportunities. To learn more about ThetaRay, visit www.thetaray.com

