SysAid continues to expand its global footprint announcing a new strategic partnership with BDO in South Africa, bringing Generative AI-Powered IT Service Management to new regions

TORONTO and JOHANNESBURG, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SysAid, a leading provider of IT and Enterprise Service Management solutions is pleased to announce its partnership with BDO in South Africa, part of the BDO international network of public accounting, tax and advisory firms providing professional services in 166 countries, with over 1,776 offices worldwide.

The announcement follows a series of new strategic alliances signed by SysAid in the Dach, ANZ, and Benelux regions, propelling SysAid into a new era of accelerated growth and business momentum. These collaborations bring SysAid Copilot, a comprehensive set of generative AI-powered capabilities and the next-gen of ITSM, to service providers around the globe.

The partnership between SysAid and BDO in South Africa, represents a powerful synergy that promises unparalleled value for organizations looking to increase their productivity. SysAid and BDO SA aim to deliver cutting-edge AI for ITSM (IT Service Management) to companies and industries of all sizes in South Africa.

SysAid Copilot revolutionizes service management with its AI Chatbot for End Users, delivering 24/7 conversational self-service through generative AI. Utilizing organizational data and verified external sources, employees are empowered to resolve issues seamlessly. While admins retain control via the Monitor and Fine-Tune feature, Guardrails establish clear rules for AI Chatbot usage, safeguarding data privacy and compliance standards. Additionally, AI Intelligent Categorization, configurable through an escalation rule, reduces ticket categorization errors by ~40%, while AI Case Summarization provides real-time insights into ticket content and employee sentiment with AI Emotion, enhancing overall service efficiency.

"BDO continues to invest in capabilities that enhance productivity and optimize operating efficiencies which elevate our clients' business propositions," says Khaya Mbanga, Head of Digital Advisory, BDO South Africa. "Our partnership with SysAid will go a long way to bring value to our clients through AI-powered, leading IT service management. We are truly excited about this new venture and the benefits it brings to the South African business landscape".

"We're thrilled to collaborate with BDO as we drive AI-powered transformation in the vibrant South African market, further bolstering SysAid's global expansion," expressed Avi Kedmi, CEO of SysAid. "Our release of SysAid Copilot in January this year has triggered incredible business momentum, a testament to the demand for innovative solutions and a transformation in IT Service Management With a significant client base in this region, our decision to establish a local presence underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional support and orchestrating service management across enterprises with generative AI, empowering staff to focus on value-driven tasks, and advancing organizational productivity."

About BDO in South Africa

BDO in South Africa is the South African member firm of BDO International. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO member firms. The global BDO network provides audit, tax and advisory services in 166 countries, with over 115 661 people working out of 1,776 offices worldwide. Service provision within the international BDO network of independent member firms ('the BDO network') is coordinated by Brussels Worldwide Services BVBA, a limited liability company incorporated in Belgium with its statutory seat in Brussels.

About SysAid

SysAid is on a mission to liberate organizations by putting AI to work for them and their people. We orchestrate service management across organizations with generative AI that taps into specialized data accumulated from thousands of customers and millions of users. With zero setup requirements, our conversational AI manages employees' requests, assists with queries, and accelerates the resolution of issues. With intelligence and ease infused into the workday, productivity thrives so that employees can focus on what they're meant to do, and organizations are free to fulfill their purpose.

With over 5,000 customers, SysAid partners with organizations ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries. For more information, please visit www.sysaid.com

