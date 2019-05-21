Telematics Wireless to Provide Networked Lighting Controls to Georgia Power

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telematics Wireless, a leader in smart city networks and control applications, has announced that Georgia Power, a Southern Company, has selected its T-Light Galaxy platform to control and monitor part of more than 900,000 street and area lights throughout the state of Georgia. Under the current initial agreement, the Telematics solution will provide network coverage to several counties and metro areas and will control approximately 50,000 lights.

Georgia Power chose the Telematics T-Light Galaxy system, a highly robust wireless star network operating on FCC licensed frequency bands that provides wide area network coverage with minimal infrastructure costs. According to Jessica Tolley, Georgia Power's LED Roadway Manager, "The base station to Networked Lighting Controller (NLC) ratio with the T-Galaxy System was very appealing and weighed heavily in Georgia Power's decision to install Telematics NLCs."

The T-Light Galaxy system will remotely monitor and control street and area lights and provide built in revenue grade metering for time of use billing. The system will provide real time data to Georgia Power for proactive maintenance, outage management, and billing. Additionally, the system will help Georgia Power to ensure that the lights are operating as expected, saving energy, increasing public safety, and improving customer satisfaction.

"We are proud that Georgia Power has recognized that Telematics Wireless is the leading technology solution provider and that our T-Light Galaxy network is the right choice to address their needs," said Amir Hirsch, head of Business Development at Telematics Wireless for North America. "The T-Light Galaxy smart city platform will help to reduce energy usage and ensure public safety."

The T-Light Street Light Control networks and Telematics smart city capabilities will be on showcase at LIGHTFAIR International 2019 from May 21 to 23, 2019, Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia (booth no. 3739).

About Telematics Wireless

Telematics Wireless, is a recognized global leader in the delivery of outdoor lighting control systems, as well as robust, reliable and advanced energy and water resource management systems based on RF wireless networks. With more than 22 years of experience in Machine-to-Machine technologies, their solutions support a wide spectrum of smart city applications, increasing their efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. The company has deployed tens of thousands of Light Control Units worldwide in dozens of cities. Telematics Wireless has also deployed over 15 million cutting-edge wireless devices and water systems for Automatic Meter Readings, Advanced Metering Infrastructure, energy resource management, smart grid, location-based services, asset tracking, and electronic toll collection.

Telematics Wireless is a subsidiary of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense and engineering group specializing in the aerospace, electronics, land systems and marine sectors.

