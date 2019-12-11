The Elie Hirschfeld Foundation Announces Renewed Financial Commitment to New York & Israel

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elie Hirschfeld Foundation has announced an expansion of their philanthropic investments in several New York City institutions, including the Central Park Conservancy and the Grand Central Parkway.

New York City's Central Park was America's first major landscaped public park. It is a favorite destination for tourists and locals alike, and a New York treasure, according to Elie Hirschfeld, who lives across the street from the park, where he regularly visits with family. With 42 million visits each year to its 843 acres, today Central Park is the most frequently visited urban park in the United States. The Conservancy is a private, not-for-profit organization, formed in 1980 by a group of concerned citizens determined to improve Central Park. And, it raises 75% of the Park's annual budget and is responsible for the work essential to keeping Central Park beautiful.

The section of the roadway being funded by the Elie Hirschfeld Foundation is the span of the Grand Central Parkway at Exit 23, at Cross Island Parkway. This generous contribution to the beautification and maintenance of New York's infrastructure was done through the Adopt-a-Highway program. The program is designed for New Yorkers and businesses to demonstrate their city pride and support efforts to clean and preserve the city's roadways for everyone's enjoyment.

"Our roadways are the gateways and the welcome which visitors experience on the way to our great city," says Elie Hirschfeld. "The roadways carry an important role in the first impression that visitors have of our city. So, I believe it is right to make them the best they can be."

Elie Hirschfeld has also announced his appointment to the Israel Bonds National Campaign Advisory Council. He is humbled by the appointment to the Council. This week, Elie Hirschfeld is sponsoring Neshama Carlebach to perform at the Union Reform of Judaism (URJ) Biennial.

In addition, Elie Hirschfeld will be at The White House Today, December 11th, for the White House Chanukah. This invitation recognizes his work for the NYS Republican Party as its Finance Chairman, as well as his philanthropy for Israel and Jewish causes — including the support of programming at the Hirschfeld Building, the home of Judaic Studies at Brown University.

About the Elie Hirschfeld Foundation:

Philanthropy is about the voluntary promotion of human welfare, according to Elie Hirschfeld. The Foundation's values are centered on community enhancement and support, with four key areas of giving: Education, Healthcare, Jewish Causes, and Athletics. Mr. Hirschfeld's intent is that ongoing contributions will enhance, promote and grow organizations that make a positive impact on individuals and their larger communities. With a personal history of giving that goes back to his years as a student serving as President of Brown University's Hillel chapter, Elie has remained inspired by that organization's commitment to enriching the Jewish people and repairing the world. Elie believes that giving back to the community, and to humanity, provides personal as well as societal enrichment. He created the Elie Hirschfeld Foundation as a means of expanding his efforts.

