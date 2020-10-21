The World Leading Hospitals Initiative Launches with Digital Conference on COVID-19 Featuring Preeminent Global Healthcare Leaders

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Leading Hospitals Project , an initiative of Ichilov Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center in conjunction with leading hospitals in ten countries, announced today that its inaugural conference will be held on November 18 and will feature healthcare leaders from some of the world's leading medical and scientific institutions. The conference will provide live updates on central issues pertaining to the COVID-19 crisis, including the scientific, medical, societal and economic ramifications of the pandemic.

The conference is the World Leading Hospitals' first of a series of conferences focused on current issues facing the world healthcare community.

The World Leading Hospitals project was initiated by Ichilov Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, Israel's leading academic and scientific research medical center and a key player in Israel's management of the COVID-19 crisis.

"Since its emergence less than a year ago, COVID-19 has quickly become the defining global health crisis of our time," said Prof. Ronni Gamzu, CEO of Ichilov Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center and Israel's Coronavirus Project Coordinator. "We are looking forward to hosting some of the world's leading healthcare professionals to discuss the most pressing issues that the world health community deals with, beginning with COVID-19. These conversations are an important moment of collaboration and will help to shape the future of worldwide treatment of this global health crisis."

Speakers at the 2020 World Leading Hospitals Conference include:

Prof. Ronni Gamzu - CEO of Ichilov Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center and Israel's Coronavirus Project Coordinator, Israel

- CEO of Ichilov Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center and Coronavirus Project Coordinator, Prof. David Reich - President and Chief Operating Officer of Mount Sinai Hospital, and Horace W. Goldsmith Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, US

President and Chief Operating Officer of Mount Sinai Hospital, and Horace W. Goldsmith Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, US Prof. Michael Binder - Chair of International Macroeconomics and Macroeconometrics, Wiener Gesundheitsverbund, Vienna, Austria

- Chair of International Macroeconomics and Macroeconometrics, Wiener Gesundheitsverbund, Prof. Jean-Louis Vincent - Professor Intensive Care Medicine (Université Libre de Bruxelles ), Dept of Intensive Care, Erasme Univ Hospital, Belgium

- Professor Intensive Care Medicine (Université Libre de ), Dept of Intensive Care, Erasme Univ Hospital, Prof. Jonathan Javitt - Professor of Ophthalmology, Johns Hopkins University , US

Professor of Ophthalmology, , US Prof. Idit Matot - Director Anesthesia, Pain and Intensive Care Division, Director; General Surgery Division, Ichilov, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, Israel

- Director Anesthesia, Pain and Intensive Care Division, Director; General Surgery Division, Ichilov, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, Prof. Wang Meixia - MD in Infectious Diseases, Chief Physician, Associate Professor, Beijing You'an Hospital, China

MD in Infectious Diseases, Chief Physician, Associate Professor, Beijing You'an Hospital, Prof. Ronen Ben Ami - Director Infectious Diseases Division, Infectious Diseases Unit, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, Israel

- Director Infectious Diseases Division, Infectious Diseases Unit, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, Prof. Gernot Marx - Professor of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine and Chair, Uniklinik RWTH, Aachen, Germany

- Professor of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine and Chair, Uniklinik RWTH, Aachen, Prof. Maria Zambon - Head of Influenza and Respiratory Virology & Polio Reference Service, PHE National Infection Service, UK

Head of Influenza and Respiratory Virology & Polio Reference Service, PHE National Infection Service, UK Prof. Jesús Rodríguez Baño - Head of Infectious Diseases Division, Hospital Universitario Virgen Macarena, Spain

- Head of Infectious Diseases Division, Hospital Universitario Virgen Macarena, Prof. Paolo Pelosi - Director Anesthesia and Intensive Care, Director Regional Poison Control Center, Director Specialty School in Anesthesiology and Intensive Care, IRCCS Policlinico San Martino Hospital, University of Genoa, Italy

- Director Anesthesia and Intensive Care, Director Regional Poison Control Center, Director Specialty School in Anesthesiology and Intensive Care, IRCCS Policlinico San Martino Hospital, University of Prof. Eli Sprecher - Deputy Director General for R&D and Innovation, Ichilov Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, Israel

Special Guest: Mr. Thomas Friedman, Pulitzer Prize Winning Author and Columnist, New York Times.

Participation in the event is free and all journalists are invited to register here . Media interviews with speakers are available upon request.

About Ichilov Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center

Ichilov Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center is the largest acute care facility in Israel, treating more than 400,000 patients and hosting 1.8 million patient visits per year. A 1600-bed world-class governmental academic medical center, Ichilov Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center serves a population of one million people, including residents from the greater Tel Aviv area and visitors to the metropolis.

Media Contact:

Laura Raanan

GK for World Leading Hospitals

[email protected]

+972 50-671-1772

SOURCE Ichilov Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center