theLotter Texas: Two Back-to-Back Jackpots near $1 Billion in a Single Week - the Odds Explained

AUSTIN, TX, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- theLotter Texas, the leading lottery ticket service in the state, is thrilled that the Mega Millions lottery for Friday night is estimated at an impressive $910 million, following last week's win of the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The remarkable surge in both these multistate lotteries to such extraordinary levels is prompting questions into which factors are driving the unprecedented surge.

The odds of winning either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot are slim, with the chances of winning both being one in 88 quadrillion, i.e. 0.000000000000000011%. The chances of winning just one of the jackpots are somewhat better, with odds of one in 292.2 million for Powerball and one in 302.6 million for Mega Millions. The odds of winning any prize in either game are approximately one in 24.

As of July 19, 2023, there had been 7 lottery jackpots reaching or exceeding $1 billion, with half won in January. Recently, Powerball was won at $1 billion, and Mega Millions stands at $910 million for July 28, 2023. The probability of both hitting billion-dollar jackpots simultaneously is very low but not impossible due to factors like ticket sales, rollovers, and luck. While most of us, bar one Californian, didn't win the recent $1 billion Powerball jackpot, there's another close opportunity with the $910 million Mega Millions to order tickets through theLotter Texas or a local retailer.

Interestingly, there has been a widespread misconception on social media suggesting that "Texans are always unlucky" in lotteries, despite numerous Texas Powerball & Mega Millions winners who had ordered tickets through theLotter Texas or other channels. The truth is that statistically, there is no better time than now to consider buying tickets, especially given the vast sum being offered in Tuesday's draw.

For more information about theLotter Texas, visit the company's website at tx.thelotter.com.

About theLotter Texas

theLotter offers a lottery courier service enabling residents of Texas to order official Texas lottery tickets from their device, from the comfort of home or on the go.

Follow theLotter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly.

Contact: Jessica Griggs

Tel: (732) 546-8634

Email: [email protected]com

SOURCE theLotter