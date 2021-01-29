TipRanks Identifies the Top 10 Wall Street Analysts of 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TipRanks, the world's leading analyst ranking service, has identified the Top 10 Wall Street analysts of 2020.

The ranking was based on the analysts' ability to generate returns with their stock ratings and price targets. TipRanks' algorithms calculated the average return and statistical significance of each rating, as well as the analysts' overall success rate. Each rating made during 2020 was measured over three months.

Analysts covering the technology sector dominated again, with seven out of the ten specializing in that sector. Unlike 2019, no analysts covering healthcare made the list. The other sectors represented are services, financial, and basic materials.

Three Oppenheimer analysts feature on the list, in first, second and fifth place. Both RBC Capital and Northland Securities have two analysts who made the top 10.

TipRanks CEO, Uri Gruenbaum, commented, "While we are not an analyst endorsement platform, we are always excited to see those that generate excess returns and feel obligated to highlight them. In 2020, we continued to see the power of smaller research firms in producing a disproportionate number of top-performing analysts."

The top 10 Wall Street analysts of 2020 are:

About TipRanks:

TipRanks is a leading fintech company founded in 2012 with the goal of bringing transparency to the markets. TipRanks has developed the world's first Financial Accountability Engine™ that tracks and measures events including analyst ratings, social media activity, corporate filings, and news analysis. TipRanks owns and operates the www.TipRanks.com website serving more than 2 million investors and provides proprietary datasets to the tier one banks and online brokers including TD Ameritrade, ETrade, Nasdaq, Saxobank, Santander, eToro and many others.

TipRanks is backed by top tier VC's and industry leaders including former AG and governor of NY Eliot Spitzer, Finance Professor Roni Michaely, Poalim Capital Markets, PryTek and others. TipRanks was named one of the world's 50 Fintech "Emerging Stars" by KPMG and H2 Ventures.

