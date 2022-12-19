Two Americans announce the opening of an authentic Mexican Taqueria in South Africa

DURBAN, South Africa, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When Americans Mekbib Kassa and Hiruy Amanuel visited South Africa in 2020, they were astonished to discover there were no authentic Mexican restaurants in the country. This year, that changed with the announcement that the partners had opened an authentic Mexican Taqueria called Las Palmas in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The two friends were the perfect people to notice this gap in the market. Mekbib Kassa is a chef from Las Vegas with years of experience, and Hiruy Amanuel is an international businessman and entrepreneur.

Amanuel says, "Authentic Mexican food, with the right ingredients and recipes, is very niche on the continent. Consequently, Las Palmas is the first to develop and drive the production of proper Mexican dishes and exploit the South African market. There is a general lack of authentic international cuisine in the country, so our aim is to help diversify the food industry."

The restaurant has just opened and plans to expand its menu with various well-known Mexican dishes. However, to start with, they decided to specialise in producing a range of delicious tacos.

"The South African diet already consists of corn maize and some kind of protein as a staple," Kassa explains. "So, it felt right to start with tacos as there is a similarity with the cuisines. For example, our popular Quesa Birria Tacos are originally from Mexico but consist of very slow-cooked meat folded in a corn tortilla. So they will be a familiar combination for locals, presented in a new way, with new flavours. We will be growing the menu as we expand."

The restaurant has already caused a buzz on social media, with celebrities and locals flocking to try it out. Recently, Las Palmas has also been included on Durban Tourism's Official Guide & Visitors Information list (Durban Tourism is the Official Tourism Marketing Authority for the City of Durban in KwaZulu Natal, South Africa).

"We're primarily a family-oriented restaurant," Amanuel says. "We appeal to all ages, which has allowed us to reach a large demography, especially in Durban, where the first restaurant is based. We plan to open a couple more restaurants and franchises and also branch out into our own product line, our signature Birria Paste, catering services, and more. It is a very new market."

It's the authenticity that sets Las Palmas apart from other Mexican-themed restaurants. Kassa says, "We aren't the only Mexican restaurant in the country, but we are the only authentic one. For example, we source all the ingredients from Mexico to ensure our customers get the real deal. We've already been described as the best Mexican restaurant in South Africa, and we're only just getting started."

Las Palmas is the result of two people with the right skill sets noticing a gap in the market and knowing how to fill it. Although the restaurant has just opened, it is already attracting a lot of attention. This is just the start.

