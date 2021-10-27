Vesttoo Appoints Jacques Aigrain, Former CEO of Swiss Re, as Chairman of the Advisory Board

Yaniv Bertele, CEO and Founder, Vesttoo, said: "Vesttoo is honored to welcome an executive of Jacques's calibre to lead its advisory board. Jacques's extensive leadership experience spans the insurance and reinsurance sector and the capital markets, as well as corporate finance and governance. His expertise in these areas will be invaluable to Vesttoo as we continue on our mission to collaborate with both the insurance and capital markets to offer capital markets investors access to a wide range of insurance risks while providing liquidity and much needed capacity in the insurance and reinsurance sector."

Jacques Aigrain, Chairman of the Advisory Board, Vesttoo, said: "I am excited to take on the leadership of Vesttoo's strong and diverse global advisory board and help the company build on its success in the alternative reinsurance market. I have been impressed with Vesttoo's growth as it leverages advanced technology to bring together insurers seeking to transfer liabilities, which are not covered by traditional reinsurance, and capital market investors targeting insurance-related investments."

The appointment follows Vesttoo's recent announcement of an insurance linked program (ILP), which enables asset managers and pension schemes to earn long-term, sustainable returns by pledging securities, rather than directly allocating cash, to support short and mid-term Life and P&C alternative risk transfer transactions. Investors will benefit from BB spread with AA uncorrelated risk by using existing securities inventory.

Jacques Aigrain currently serves as Chairman of the board at Singular Bank and LyondellBassell NV, as well as a Non-Executive Director of the London Stock Exchange Group, WPP PLC and Clearwater Analytics (CWAN).

Mr. Aigrain will chair the board of prominent experts on Vesttoo's existing advisory board, which include executives from all areas of the global and regulatory insurance space, executive financial experts and executives from the global business arena. They are:

Hedwige Nuyens

30 years of experience in the banking industry and in finance. Managing director of the International Banking Federation, Regulatory Affairs, Chief Risk Officer and Chief Financial Officer. BNP Paribas, Catholic University Louvain and ABN Amro Bank Belgium.

William Lowry

William Lowry is a Senior and C-level executive in multiple reinsurance companies, expert of Insurance Linked Securities (ILS) and the former CFO of Swiss Re in the US. William brings significant experience in the management of insurance, reinsurance, ILS and insurance-related companies to the advisory board.

Steve M. Goldman

Steve Goldman is a former partner at Kramer Levin Natfalis & Frankel LLP and an expert attorney who specializes in banking and insurance law. He is the former Commissioner of the NJ department of banking and insurance, dealt with corporate law at Sills Cummis Epstein & Gross PC for 22 years and sat on President Obama's advisory committee.

Joseph Haviv

Joseph Haviv is the founder, chairman and managing member of Protostar Partners private equity. Additionally, he sits on the MC Square Capital advisory board, and is a lead investor of Constitution Reinsurance and Partner Reinsurance. In the past, he was a partner at McKinsey and Co. and VP at EXOR America, among others.

Dr. Michel Léonard

Dr. Michel Léonard, CBE, is an economist and data scientist with 20 years of experience in insurance and finance. He is 3i's Vice President & Senior Economist, as well as faculty at NYU and Columbia University. His past roles include: Principal & CDS at MaKroLLC, Chief Economist & SVP in Aon, Chief Economist & Data Scientist Alliant Insurance KKR and Global Business Advisory Council for the White House/State/Commerce.

Emmanuel Pierron

Emmanuel Pierron has 20 years of experience in Insurance, Reinsurance and Innovation: risk, technique and big data, operations and new technologies. He has a strong interest and vast experience in the creation of activities, business and startups. Past roles: Chief Innovation Officer at KAMET (AXA Group's VC), Chief Data Officer at AXA Group and Chief Technical & Claims Officer at Direct Assurance.

Ari M. Paltiel

40 years of experience in socio-demographic research & mortality statistics. Demographer & Lecturer at Hebrew University and member of governmental advisory committees on demography & mortality. Held multiple senior positions in the Israel Central Bureau of Statistics and led pioneering investigation teams in Israel & Germany.

About Vesttoo

Vesttoo is the world's first marketplace for Life and P&C insurance-based risk transfer and investments. Our proprietary AI-based technology facilitates risk transfer between insurance companies and institutional investors, providing insurance-linked investments to asset managers of all types, while enhancing risk transfer and liquidity in the Life and P&C insurance markets.

Our vision is to create a world where the insurance and capital markets are fused and globally accessible, bridging the insurance funding gap with capacity from the capital markets.

For more information, visit https://vesttoo.com .

