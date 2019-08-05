YCD Announces Full Compatibility With Bright Sign Player

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YCD Multimedia , a leading global provider of advanced digital signage software solutions, announces the full compatibility of its content management systems with BrightSign players. With this new capability, using YCD RAMP digital signage management system, any retail customer will now be able to play and control its content on any screen powered by a BrightSign Series 4 XD or XT player. From now on managing BrightSign devices will be possible in the range of few devices to a network of tens of thousands of devices, including BrightSign synchronization features.

YCD RAMP is a content and management tool that is specially designed for retail marketing, with a user interface optimized for the end user's ease of use.

YCD RAMP supports multiple operating systems, including Android and BrightSign OS, and more includes HTML5 integration.

A global provider of advanced digital signage software solutions, serving the retail, telecom, banking, entertainment, hospitality, educational, transportation, and corporate communication markets.

YCD provides businesses and organizations with a fully-scalable platform to attract and engage customers while communicating their brand. YCD's software offers unmatched capabilities in driving digital signage networks, including high-impact video and mosaic walls in a native, pixel-perfect resolution. To date, the company has partnered with industry-leading customers, including Fortune 500 corporations and some of the world's most recognized brands such as Microsoft, Comcast, AT&T, T-Mobile, Samsung, and Chanel. YCD operates worldwide with an international network of partners serving clients around the globe.

