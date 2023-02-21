ZIM to Release Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on Monday, March 13, 2023

News provided by

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

21 Feb, 2023, 15:00 IST

HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced today that the Company will release its full year and fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, March 13, 2023, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast (along with a slide presentation) to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:00 AM ET.

To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers: United States +1-855-265-6958 or +1-718-705-8796; Israel +972-3-721-9662 or UK/international +44-1-212-818-004. The call (and slide presentation) will be available via live webcast through ZIM's website, located at the following link. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website.

About ZIM

ZIM (NYSE: ZIM) is a global container liner shipping company with leadership positions in the markets in which it operates. Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is a veteran shipping liner, with decades of experience providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services, a reputation for industry-leading transit times, schedule reliability and service excellence. Additional information about ZIM is available at www.ZIM.com.

ZIM Contacts

Media:

Avner Shats
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
+972-4-865-2520
[email protected] 

Investor Relations:

Elana Holzman
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
+972-4-865-2300
[email protected] 

Leon Berman
The IGB Group
212-477-8438
[email protected] 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1933864/ZIM_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

Also from this source

ZIM Updates on Withholding Tax Procedures on December 2022 Cash Dividend

ZIM Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2022

Explore

More news releases in similar topics