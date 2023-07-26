ZIM to Release Second Quarter 2023 Results on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

News provided by

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

26 Jul, 2023, 15:00 IDT

HAIFA, Israel, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast (along with a slide presentation) to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:00 AM ET.

To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers: United States +1-800-715-9871 (toll free) or +1-646-307-1963; Israel +972-3-376-1144, UK/international +44-(0)20-3481-4247, and reference conference ID 8182738. The call (and slide presentation) will be available via live webcast through ZIM's website, located at the following link. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website.

About ZIM

Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM (NYSE: ZIM) is a leading global container liner shipping company with established operations in more than 90 countries serving approximately 34,000 customers in over 300 ports worldwide. ZIM leverages digital strategies and a commitment to ESG values to provide customers innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services and exceptional customer experience. ZIM's differentiated global-niche strategy, based on agile fleet management and deployment, covers major trade routes with a focus on select markets where the company holds competitive advantages. Additional information about ZIM is available at www.ZIM.com.

ZIM Contacts

Media:

Avner Shats
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
+972-4-865-2520
[email protected] 

Investor Relations:

Elana Holzman
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
+972-4-865-2300
[email protected] 

Leon Berman
The IGB Group
212-477-8438
[email protected] 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1933864/ZIM_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

Also from this source

ZIM Updates its Outlook for 2023

ZIM Expands Partnership with 40Seas to Offer Flexible Digital Financing Solutions to its Customer Base

Explore

More news releases in similar topics