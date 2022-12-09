Abracon Expands Continuous Voltage Oscillator Family with Automotive Grade SMD Crystals

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abracon, LLC (Abracon), a leading global manufacturer of Frequency Control & Timing, RF & Antenna, and Inductor & Connectivity solutions, announces the expansion of their Continuous Voltage Oscillator Family with Automotive Grade SMD Crystals.

Abracon's ASEKDVAIG, ASAKDVAIG, and ASDKDVAIG are AEC-Q200 qualified and manufactured on fully certified IATF 16949 production lines, giving long-term reliability while reducing cost. The automotive-grade products are offered at a wide operating temperature range from -40°C to +125°C, supporting applications like in-vehicle networking or GPS/navigation. The AIG Continuous Voltage series can be dropped in various voltage supplies, making it easier to implement in a design requiring different voltages. With a wide operating temperature range optimized for low current consumption, these devices are favorable for automotive or industrial use.

AIG Series Overview:

Features

Continuous VDD operation from 1.62 V ~ 3.63 V

Optimized for low current consumption

Output Enable/Start & Disable/Stop function

Output waveform CMOS/LVCMOS compatible

Hermetically seam-sealed ceramic package

AEC-Q200 Qualified

Automotive Grade 1: -40°C to +125°C

TS16949 Production Line Certified

PPAP Available Upon Request

Applications

Infotainment Systems

Keyless Entry & Startup

GPS & Navigation

Comfort Control

ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems)

Vehicle to Vehicle Communication

LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging)

In-vehicle Networking

Powertrain & Drive Control

The AIG Continuous Voltage Series is available now through Abracon's Global Distribution Network.

About Abracon

Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon enables global customers to design next-generation products by offering innovative and high-performance Frequency Control & Timing, Inductors & Connectivity, and RF & Antenna solutions. Abracon accelerates customers' time to market by focusing on technical expertise, service excellence, and providing reliable electronic components through a global distribution network. With service, quality, and technical knowledge at the company's core, Abracon empowers innovative connected technology in markets spanning data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, aerospace, defense, and beyond.

Learn more at www.abracon.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1559427/Abracon_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Abracon, LLC